CNET First Look
LG CE110The LG CE110 is a decent and affordable basic camera phone with some nice added features.
Transcript
[ background music ] >> I'm Nicole [inaudible], associate editor for CNET.com, and this is the LGCE110 from AT and T. It is a fairly basic camera phone from AT and T. As you can see it has a pretty basic monochrome external display, SVGA camera in front here. On the side is the charger and headset jack. One the other side is [inaudible] volume rocker. So open it up and you get a fairly lackluster screen, but that's okay for a basic phone like this. On the bottom here you get the typical navigation array, you get a pretty nice keypad, very nice and well spaced out, really easy to dial by feel as well. You get a speakerphone, vibrate mode, all the typical phone functions here, instant messaging, email of course. And the good thing is that for such a basic phone it does have Bluetooth as well. So if you want a basic camera phone with the Bluetooth as well, this might be the phone for you. [ background music ] My name is Nicole [inaudible], this has been the LGCE110 from AT and T. ^M00:00:53 [ music ]