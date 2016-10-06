Lensbaby Trio 28 lens adds magic to your mirrorless camera

CNET First Look
Lensbaby Trio 28 lens adds magic to your mirrorless cameraA single mount with three Lensbaby effects lenses -- it's a compact way to bring 'em all along.
[MUSIC] Lensbaby's latest fun take on special effects lens wizardry combines 28 millimeter version of its Sweet, Velvet, and Twist lenses on a single mount, for about the price of one $280 lens. The trio's 28 Twist lens surrounds the central area with curved boca. The velvet's glowy. And renders increasing blur from the center out. You rotate the inner section to chose lens. There are no other settings to fatal with. Like all lens babies they're manual focus only and in this case there ar also a fixed F3.5 apertuere. This one is only familiar with cameras. On Micro Four Thirds, the Trio 28 lenses have about the equivalent angle of view of a 56 mL lens while APSC Sony E-mount and Fuji film X-mount versions deliver 42 mL. As long as you're comfortable with manual focus the Trio 28's pretty easy to use. There isn't a lot of an area of sharpness to play with when focusing. It's only a few inches at most. Which makes it easy to miss. But viewed at 100 percent the sharp areas will still look sharp enough in comparison to the rest. Sweet's the most useful since it has the most prominent combination of sharpness and blur. Velvet;s effect is really visible. But its a little too soft and glowy for my taste. And while I really liked the twist effect, it's only truly visible in certain situations. When you've got a central subject in the foreground, a very detailed background, such as leaves, and a big separation between the two. [MUSIC]