Your video, "Lensbaby Trio 28 lens adds magic to your mirrorless camera "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Lensbaby Trio 28 lens adds magic to your mirrorless camera

A single mount with three Lensbaby effects lenses -- it's a compact way to bring 'em all along.
1:33 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Lensbaby's latest fun take on special effects lens wizardry combines 28 millimeter version of its Sweet, Velvet, and Twist lenses on a single mount, for about the price of one $280 lens. The trio's 28 Twist lens surrounds the central area with curved boca. The velvet's glowy. And renders increasing blur from the center out. You rotate the inner section to chose lens. There are no other settings to fatal with. Like all lens babies they're manual focus only and in this case there ar also a fixed F3.5 apertuere. This one is only familiar with cameras. On Micro Four Thirds, the Trio 28 lenses have about the equivalent angle of view of a 56 mL lens while APSC Sony E-mount and Fuji film X-mount versions deliver 42 mL. As long as you're comfortable with manual focus the Trio 28's pretty easy to use. There isn't a lot of an area of sharpness to play with when focusing. It's only a few inches at most. Which makes it easy to miss. But viewed at 100 percent the sharp areas will still look sharp enough in comparison to the rest. Sweet's the most useful since it has the most prominent combination of sharpness and blur. Velvet;s effect is really visible. But its a little too soft and glowy for my taste. And while I really liked the twist effect, it's only truly visible in certain situations. When you've got a central subject in the foreground, a very detailed background, such as leaves, and a big separation between the two. [MUSIC]

Latest Camera Accessories videos

Video: Stream live 360-degree video on Facebook
Stream live 360-degree video on Facebook
1:30
Facebook now supports live video broadcasting in 360 degrees. Here's how to get started.
Play video
Video: GoPro Karma Grip helps you get a handle on camera shake
GoPro Karma Grip helps you get a handle on camera shake
1:20
The action cam company's motorized gimbal steadies your video for smooth results, handheld or mounted.
Play video
Video: Staaker drone follows you from above
Staaker drone follows you from above
1:54
This self-flying drone uses an artificial intelligence system to predict your every move so it can capture the best shot.
Play video
Video: Fujifilm's instant film printer lets you share your pictures IRL
Fujifilm's instant film printer lets you share your pictures IRL
1:20
The Instax Share SP-2 connects to your smartphone or tablet so you can make tiny prints from any digital photo on your devices.
Play video
Video: Live the life aquatic with the Seawolf remote control sub
Live the life aquatic with the Seawolf remote control sub
1:28
Fancy yourself a budget Jacques Cousteau? Pop your GoPro in the front of the Seawolf remote sub and make your underwater films from...
Play video
Video: Polaroid's Zip will have you printing out your smartphone photos on the go
Polaroid's Zip will have you printing out your smartphone photos on the go
1:14
Wirelessly connect the Zip to your phone, pop open its iOS or Android app and start printing out the memories trapped on your device.
Play video
Video: Beastgrip Pro hopes to tame phoneography
Beastgrip Pro hopes to tame phoneography
3:08
This combination phone rig and Canon EF lens adapter hits Kickstarter.
Play video
Video: Make your own ring light for portraits
Make your own ring light for portraits
2:11
Lexy Savvides makes a do-it-yourself ring light for portrait photography by using tech you probably already have.
Play video