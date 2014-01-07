Your video, "Lenovo's slim X1 Carbon gets an "adaptive" row of touch controls "
CES 2014

Lenovo's slim X1 Carbon gets an "adaptive" row of touch controls

New CPUs and a better-than-HD screen make this a 2.8-pound ultrabook a top crossover contender.
I'm Dan Ackerman here at CES 2014 with the latest version of Lenovo's X1 Carbon laptop. This is the 2014 Edition and it's got a bunch of changes some big, some small. It's a little bit thinner, a little bit lighter but this is still pretty much the thinnest, lightest 14-inch ultrabook you can get. The big change here for this year is this really cool row here that replaces the function key row. It's called an adaptive keyboard and it basically gives you a different set of touch commands based on what you're doing. Right now I got some basic commands that work with the windows menu here and as I flip over and get a web browser then I get some different commands that are web browser based let say a reload key or I could switch over to Skype and get a bunch of VoIP commands and then if you switch back to web browser, you can get back to that under like four presets that work with VoIP programs or work the web browsers or work over the Windows menu and you should get the basic function keys if you want those as well. This is a cool improvement comes with every version of the new X1 Carbon which starts at $1,299 and should be available right now. I'm Dan Ackerman at CES 2014 with the 2014 edition Lenovo X1 Carbon.

