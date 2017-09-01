Lenovo tunes up Yoga 720, 920 and Miix 520

CNET First Look
Lenovo tunes up Yoga 720, 920 and Miix 520Tweaks here and there include a newish size for the Yoga 720.
Transcript
Probably the biggest news with Lenovo's latest trio of portable system updates is the new 12 inch size of the new Yoga 720 convertible laptop. Updated features include pen support, a fingerprint reader, and a USBC thunderbolt port to drive an external display. Lenovo's biggest yoga gets better. The Yoga 920 incorporates 8th generation [UNKNOWN] refresh version of Intel's core processors. And a far field microphone array to support Microsoft's push to make Cortana more appealing to use and usable up to four meters away. It also supports a stylus now. The design has been tweaked, making it easier to open one handed. And the cameras move back up to the top of the display. It also comes in a bronze color. Though the Mix 510 2 in 1 isn't that old, it's already getting replaced by the Mix 520. It's not visibly different, just an eighth generation core update like the Yoga 920, plus the coretana optimized microphone array. It also supports the same pressure sensitive Active Pen as the Miix 720. [MUSIC]