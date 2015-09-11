Lego has a fresh take on the 'toys to life' formula

Video Games
Lego has a fresh take on the 'toys to life' formulaCNET sits down with one of the game's producers for some hands-on time with Lego Dimensions.
Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm Luke Lancaster for CNet and this is Lego dimensions. The game of itself works like, skylander or Disney infinity. Place one of the Lego mini things or vehicles on the included toy pad and the figure apppears as a playable character in the game. [MUSIC] We had some hands on time with this genius concept. And sat down with producer, Doug Heder, to talk about what players can expect. Well, something that's really interesting about what you get in the starter pack is the Lego toy pad. It is our base reader that reads the information that's contained in each toy tag, to bring to life those toys in the game. Its much reader than a reader device, its an interactive reader device. The toy part integrates on screen gameplay with old school lego building. Players will need to move many things around to solve puzzles and rebuild vehicles to access new powers. Playing and playing lego bricks is a totally seamless experience. Just like kids make believe with those bricks in the real world to completely mash up. Fantasy scenarios. We wanted that experience to happen in this game. So we've removed all the barriers between the different brands. The stages are enormous, the game is packed with Easter eggs. And even with 14 different franchises already in Play, Lego promises even more on the way. As we roll out the game we've got in the starter pack brands like DC Comics, Lord of the Rings, Lego Movie Universe all represented in the starter pack. Part of our wave one launch. And over. Over the next six to nine months, we're gonna be releasing additional waves of content. So you can get Ghostbusters, and Midway Arcade, and more Dr. Who content, more Back to the Future content. You'll be able to pick up the Lego Dimensions full set on September September 27, for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. Be sure to check out the preview article and stay tuned for the full review on CNET. [MUSIC]