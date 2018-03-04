Lawsuit claims discriminatory hiring practices by Google, Spotify is going public

Tech Today
Lawsuit claims discriminatory hiring practices by Google, Spotify is going publicIn this week's wrap-up, a former YouTube recruiter says he was fired for opposing illegal hiring practices at Google. Meanwhile, streaming music giant Spotify is heading to the New York Stock Exchange.
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Arne Wilberg a former recruiter for YouTube is suing Google for lawful termination. His lawsuit alleges that Google had systematically discriminated in favor of job applicants who are Hispanic, African-American, or female, and against Caucasian and Asian men .The lawsuit says the recruiter opposed a hiring practices and that he told managers and HR that their practices were illegal. [INAUDIBLE] Said that he was fired as retaliation to his opposition. [MUSIC] Streaming music service Spotify filed to go public. The company will do a direct listing, which means Spotify and its existing shareholders will trade their shares directly with the public. Spotify will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol Spot. In it's filing Spotify says it had 42% of the worldwide streaming music market in 2016 as measured by revenue. Samsung introduced the world to its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The phones look similar to last year's models, but Samsung fixed The biggest [UNKNOWN] of the S8 by moving the finger print sensor to a more central location on the rare on the device. Samsung also improved the cameras on the S9 both feature and adjusting [UNKNOWN] so that the camera can let in more or less light depending on the lighting conditions. That will mean better photos overall.- [MUSIC].