Lara Croft is a hero for our time

CNET News Video
Lara Croft is a hero for our timeAlicia Vikander tells us how the video game and action movie hero "goes out to create change and fight for a better course."
Transcript
Put it down! It's your finger that's pulling this trigger. You messed with the wrong family. [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] To say Laura Croft is a cultural icon is an understatement. When you went into the role, what was your agenda? What did you want to make sure that any young girl seeing this film would think? Well what I think, you know, is interesting is yes, she's really become an icon, she's been a character that has been with us now for 22 years. And what I Find interesting is that kind of what I want to see is the essence of Lara has kind of stayed the same, but I think it's a wonderful thing just looking at [UNKNOWN] who created this reboot again in 2013. They knew that this is a character that has kind of. Changed the rules in society. So I think they were, they did right of trying to just bring her into our time. I'm trying to make this, again, as spoiler free as possible. Lara Croft is known, in part, of two guns on her hips. And watching the movie yesterday, I noticed that. You use a variety of weapons, a bow and arrow as we can see, a knife, I think there's an ice pick. There might have even been a rock. There are no guns Never fires a gun. So, why is that, what was the thinking there? You know, first of all, I'm just happy To know that she doesn't use any guns. I love that. It also shows much more personality. I think it shows that she is clever and that she's innovative. She's a survivor. She doesn't go out to kill. She goes out there to create a change or to fight for a better cause. Are you good with a bow and arrow now? I'm better. [LAUGH] Matel, just a few days ago, announced a new Barbie. It's Tomb Raider Barbie. It's 30 bucks, they're taking pre-orders now. I just saw it just now at Crystal Dynamics that I visited for the first time. I have to hold it up for the camera for one second, but what is it like to be an action figure? You're a Barbie. Is that weird or what? It's so strange. Yeah, I mean both of the things. If someone would have told me that I would play Lara Croft one day or be a Barbie I would just roll my eyes. It looks a lot like you!. Thank you. Yeah. [LAUGH] Okay, we're a tech site, what's your favorite gadget? Google Maps. [LAUGH] I live by it. I travel, I love the fact that you can. First of all I'm a big foodie, so I kind of always come to a new place and I look up and I put it in. I actually use it a lot. I have all my lists and need to go to, two stars, one star. [LAUGH] Then I also love the fact you can actually get lost. That's a nice thing. When you come to a new city, normally you kinda before was afraid that you were not gonna know where you are. And then you can kind of leave it, and then you can just wander, and then you know that you won't be able to find your way back to the hotel hopefully. [MUSIC]