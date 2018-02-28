Just a regular guy living in a modern world

CNET Magazine
Just a regular guy living in a modern worldHe may not think of himself as a techie, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson is surrounded by gadgets.
Transcript
I had a great time at this photo shoot. Why? Because I'm a purple unicorn. That's why I like having my picture taken. It stops. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Hi, I'm Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family and from the cover of this magazine. I am a philanthropist. I am an actor. I love that Modern Family sort of is taking what makes sitcoms so great and expanding it to what families are today. This looks like some sort of a clutch that Gwyneth Paltrow would have on the red carpet. Actually, it's fully a whole Gwyneth Paltrow outfit. So this is something she'll would actually wear to like the AMAS. I don't really consider myself a tech savvy person. I'm married to someone that's 10 years younger so I was handing of everything to him. And sometimes he'll fix something and I was like can you walk me to what you did. He's like I'll fix it don't worry Please show me what you did and stop making me feel like an old man. These are great for if you're in a parking lot that's shady and you need to get to your car and need some extra safety. Love it. That's fabulous. It's also these issues with anything based in the tech world. They shut down, like my Tesla the other day. I had to do a hard reset on my car. Well, so that's weird. So, okay, I'm recording you on Snapchat. And it has no long lasting effects to the body so that's good. I started Tie The Knot five years ago. My husband and I wanted to do something light hearted in support of marriage equality. He's a lawyer. [LAUGH] Who wouldn't wanna see us get married. We're as cute as puppies. So we designed this line of bow ties and it's really fun. It's fun to create these bow ties and to work with guest designers. This is, yeah, I have one of these at home. This is not my size, a little too small I use Amazon Alexa for music when I'm in the kitchen, but also for keeping my grocery list updated. There you go. Like that. I guess I should be more concerned about privacy, but I don't know. I trust her. It seems like we have a good relationship. She hasn't done me wrong yet. It's gonna make you sound like an American Idol Star. I've literally got my iPhone Two days ago, so I'm just still figuring out how to work with the no home button. I've been calling it the iPhone X, and I think I'm correct because I just feel like there's an iPhone 8 in the same collection, and if it's an iPhone 10 then we've skipped the 9, and I think that's just unfair to 9. So I think I'm gonna take everything that's in this bag, and the bag itself. Wet. Branded. I beg your pardon. Okay. [LAUGH]