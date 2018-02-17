Your video, "Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over Apple's AirPods "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over Apple's AirPods

With their secure, comfortable fit and strong sound, the totally wireless Elite 65t gives the AirPods a run for the money.
2:30 /
Transcript
Apple's AirPods have dominated the truly wireless headphone category since their arrival in late 2016, but now they have some real competition. Jabra's new Elite 65t and water-resistant Elite Active 65t that only have a more refine comfortable design in Jabra ear elite sport miles but they offer an improve performance, excellent curved body and voice support for all nation virtual assistant including Amazon and it's on the go I thought they had slightly richer and more immediate sound than the AirPods, with more robust space. And they are incredibly expensive at 170 and $190, respectively. These new models leave out the heart rate monitor found in the Elite Sport, but that's a good thing. it allowed Jabra to shrink the design and these headphones fit much better and don't require any wings or fins to keep them securely in your ears. Battery life is rated at five hours, the same as the Airpods, and the included compact charging case gives you an extra two charges. I use the standard Elite-65 at the gym and it's survived just fine, for lighter workouts anyway, but the Elite Active 65T is considered the real sports model It's got a grippier finish thanks to its special coating and is water resistant and is equipped with an integrated accelerometer for tracking stuff like rep counts. These are noise isolating earphones which means they passively seal out ambient noise while the air pods Open design let's a lot of ambient noise in, bu there is a hear through transparency feature that you can toggle on in Jabra sound+ companion app that allows sound to leak in. That's a good safety feature for runners and bikers who need to hear traffic around them. The app also has an equalizer that allows you to tweet the sound for music listening, as well as treble and bass boost modes for call audio Additionally, you could opt to have your music pause automatically when you pull a bud out of your ear and have your music resume once you put the bud back in. To skip tracks forward and back, you hold down the up or down volume buttons on the left ear piece. You do have a choice of voice assistance on IOS devices, you can toggle between Siri and Alexa. And on android devices, you can go with Google Now or Alexa. Or the default voice assistant. Just like with other wireless headphones, you have to press a button and hold it to access the voice assistant. Overall, I didn't find much to complain about. It'd be nice if there was just one Elite 65t and not That model was fully water-resistant, but otherwise these are a big step forward from the earlier Elite Sport earphones. They're superior to the AirPods in some ways, so definitely check them out if you're in the market for a set of truly wireless headphones. I'm David Carnoy for CNET. COM. Thanks for watching.

Latest Headphones videos

Video: The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport Wireless
The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport Wireless
7:41
We tested out these two Bluetooth sports headphones in some real-world challenges to find our favorite.
Play video
Video: Top 5 cheap wireless headphones
Top 5 cheap wireless headphones
2:32
Most of the headphones on this list are under $50. If you felt like purchasing all five headphones featured on this "Top 5," they would...
Play video
Video: What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
3:41
CNET's David Carnoy offers up tips on what you need to know when buying headphones.
Play video
Video: Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally
Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally
1:41
The latest UA sports headphone is a well-designed, neckband-style Bluetooth model with a built-in LED strip for nighttime runs.
Play video
Video: Samsung's AirPods competitor is a contender
Samsung's AirPods competitor is a contender
1:16
Samsung's second-generation Gear IconX is slightly smaller, more comfortable to wear and has much better battery life.
Play video
Video: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio headphones offers great sound for work
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio headphones offers great sound for work
1:27
The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio may not be portable but they offer excellent levels of comfort and performance for the money.
Play video
Video: Best headphones for holiday 2017
Best headphones for holiday 2017
1:57
These headphones will warm your ears this holiday season.
Play video
Video: Plantronics' newest Bluetooth sports earphones keep it light
Plantronics' newest Bluetooth sports earphones keep it light
1:34
Comfortable and affordable, the good sounding Plantronics BackBeat Fit 300 have only one small flaw.
Play video