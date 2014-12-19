Smart Home
Is Ring better than Doorbot?Ring suffers from some of the same old Doorbot drawbacks, but does show signs of improvement.
Transcript
Hey guys, I'm Megan Moore [INAUDIBLE] appliances here on this chilly December morning on my front porch with Ring. This is a $199 wi-fi enabled video door. doorbell. So here's how it works, whenever someone rings Ring's doorbell, you will get a push notification on your phone, Android or iOS. And then it will link you to a live video stream so you can actually who is at your front door and talk to them via two-way talk. This may all sound familiar to you because Ring is actually a re-branded Doorbot. If you remember DoorBot, I tested here on my front door, and experienced a lot of issues with this video quality and its two-way talk functionality. Given all the issues I have with DoorBot, and a lot of problems that a lot of people seem to have DoorBot, Ring is a definite improvement. I received my push alert within five to ten seconds. Sometimes, it varied, and we go a little bit higher, but the average was a few seconds. So, there wasn't. A huge lag time and the video quality was much better. They did bump it up to 720p which could be a problem if you have low bandwidth. It could cause some pixelation and some other, sort of, problems when you're trying to view a video. But overall I had a pretty good experience. I did test ring in two different locations to see if there were differences between wi-fi connections, proximities to routers and so on. Here at my house I did notice a bit longer lag time and the video quality wasn't quite as good. At the other location, I did notice that the video quality was a bit better and that the push notifications seemed a little bit faster from the time I rung the bell to when I received them on my phone. So it will vary depending on your WiFi connection. If you're a Door Bot user, Ring is a definite improvement. But I would still hold out for my Sky Bell review. I am testing that next. It is a [UNKNOWN] competitor, and it has some very interesting features, including motion alerts, so [UNKNOWN] that might make it a promising addition to the wifi-enabled video doorbell realm. Thanks for watching this video of Ring. Be sure to check out our other smart home reviews on cnet.com. I'm Megan Fullerton for CNet [UNKNOWN]