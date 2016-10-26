Introducing the Jamboard, Google's $6K 55-inch 4K touchscreen display

Googlicious
Introducing the Jamboard, Google's $6K 55-inch 4K touchscreen displayThe Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is coming. Google's mixed AR/VR headset is happening, and the Google Pixel phone is a winner.
[MUSIC] What's going on? Brian Tong here, and welcome to Googlicious for everything Google we're talking about about, we'll get to that pixel phone, but our top story is about Google latest headset ambitions. Now back in July Engadget reported that Google was working on a dedicated headset that blurred the line between virtual reality and augmented reality. We know hey already their Daydream VR headset that works with their Pixel phone. But a new report says this future headset they're working on will now integrate iTracking and use sensors with an algorithm to map out the real world space in front of the user. Now think of this of something similar to a mixed reality device like Microsoft hololens with Yes, it's bad ****. Plus in Gadget Sources also say Mobidus, an AI company being acquired by Intel will supply the chips that help with motion tracking and positional awareness for this headset. Also reports say this headset will not require a computer or phone to power it. It will be able to stand on its own. The Drum also reported that a device recently passed through the FCC, described as a wireless virtual reality device, with the director from Google's VR group listed as the contact. So, Google isn't done on the product side any time soon. Now the Goobs just announced an all new product called the jam board. They called a collaborative digital white board that's connected to the cloud for sharing ideas in real time to their G Suite. It's this really stylish rolling design, it costs $6,000 for a 55 inch, 4K display touch screen. That you can draw on, erase, and move things around. Now, you can sign up for the Jamboard through Google's Early Adopter program, and it's a pretty slick piece of hardware for the workplace. They've also hit a home run with the Google Pixel phone. Reviews across the board from last week have given it praise, thrusting into the conversation for The best android phone to date. It has the industries best camera ever in a mobile phone, unlimited photo storage uploading, the google assistant, and a sleeker nugget. Those are just a few of the things that have separated it from the pack and make it a legitimate rival it to the iPhone. And, I have to reiterate, this is just Google's first phone effort where the software and hardware is controlled by them. Its lack of serious waterproofing is one thing that holds it back with an IP53 rating. That's good for splashes, but YouTuber Harris [UNKNOWN]. Decided to put it through a variety of tests including submerging it for 30 minutes in a bowl of water. And you know what? It survived. It might make you feel better now and it shows it's better than officially advertised. But don't try swimming with this any time soon. Okay let's talk more about that camera. And if you wanted to see how good its 4k video footage looks. Film maker [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] put together these gorgeous looking video that uses no special lenses or gimbals To steady the footage. Color correction was applied, but the answer to any questions you might have, yes, the Pixels camera is legit. And for Android users who wanna get a taste of the latest Android flavor, the developer preview of 7.1 is now available for the Nexus 5x 6P and Pixel C. Again, this is a developer preview, so it won't be optimized. But users can get a feel for some of the new bells and whistles that the Pixel has. And we can't really do a show without more fallout from the entire Samsung Note 7 saga. The latest report from the Wall Street Journal details How Samsung made a rushed decision, based on incomplete evidence, to start a recall, issue the new phones with the replacement battery which then led to the killing of the Note 7 all together. On top of that the wireless industry trade group CT CTIA told the Journal that Samsung was the only manufacture that relied on in-house certification instead of using an independent lab like everyone else does. Samsung has still yet to identify the actual cause of the Note 7 fires but says, they are working around the clock in their investigations. So, how does Samsung Excuse me, Samsung hope to make it up to customers now. Well, Samsung still has plan for a Galaxy S8 and the Note 8. In the official statement, they have said customers in Korea that stick with them and trade their Note 7 in for a S7, can then trade out for a Galaxy S8 or Note 8 in the future through an program. Now users will only have to pay half the price of a Galaxy S7 device. And so the full amount, before upgrading to the S8 or Note 8, it's one way to keep people around. But bottom line, the Note line will go on and the Note is not dead. All right, that's gonna do it for this week. You can always email me at googlicious@cnet.com or tweet me @briantong. Thanks so much for watching. We'll catch y'all next time for some more of that Googlicious. Googlicicious. [MUSIC] Googlicicious. [BLANK_AUDIO]