Intel's plan to be inside Alexa devices

CNET News Video
Intel's plan to be inside Alexa devicesWith a vision for improving the smart home, and a new Alexa developer's kit, Intel has a plan to grow its profile in the smart home.
Intel may have missed out on the transition to mobile, but it's not planning to let the same thing happen in the smart home. The company has a vision for the connected home and a technology plan to back it up. Intel already has a few design wins, with Amazon's Echo product line. Intel's Atom CPUs power the Echo's Show video chat device and the Echo Look fashion advising camera. The look also has Intel's Real Sense camera technology built in. Beyond those products, Intel sees a future for the smart home, where our homes have voice control everywhere, visual and audio sensors and fast connectivity both inside and outside the home, and a robust artificial intelligence network working in the background to gather up all that sensor data, and use it to make our homes hit their full smartness potential. To push that effort forward, Intel has announced a new speech enabling development kit. The kit is designed specifically to speed along the development of Smart home devices that have Alex built in. Included in the kit are two circuit boards, one with Intel's audio processing chips. Another with a set of eight microphones for maximizing voice reception, an industry high. Intel says the kit could technically work with other voice systems like Siri or the Google Assistant, but for now it's exclusive to Alexa. In addition to helping developers, Intel also has a marketing effort underway to get its name out to consumers in the The Intel Smart Life Roadshow is bringing in Intel and Amazon device outfitted Airstream trailer around to 20 cities across the US. Keep an eye out and you might be able to try out the latest in smart home tech in person.