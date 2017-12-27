Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash

How To Video
Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flashRing's Video Doorbell 2 is easy to install. Here's how.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you've been dreaming of a smart doorbell upgrade, the $199 ring video doorbell 2 might just be for you, here is how to install it in just, Just a few minutes. This model can either be hard wired using existing doorbell wires or powered the included rechargeable battery. Even if you're wiring this doorbell which we will be today, you still have to install the battery. So first, make sure the battery is fully charged by connecting the power adaptor we improvised and waiting for the red status To disappear. In the mean time download the ring app on your phone and create an account. Attach the battery to the doorbell and press the button on the upper right corner. Open your WiFi settings and connect to the ring network then return to the app and enter your local WiFi info. Now that your ring doorbell is online, you can start the hardware installation First, turn off power to your existing doorbell at the circuit breaker and uninstall it. Next, connect the wires to the screws on the back of the doorbell, and mount it to the wall or door frame. Keep in mind that you may need to drill new holes if your old doorbell had different dimensions. Lastly attach one of the two included faceplates turn power back on at the circuit breaker and you're done. If you're just relying on the battery follow the same steps minus the references to electrical wiring. The battery should last up to a year on a single charge depending on your usage. [MUSIC]