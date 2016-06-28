CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Games
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Inside gameplay trailer "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Video
Games
Inside gameplay trailer
Inside is the new game from the Danish developer Playdead. It's the follow-up to the team's 2010 game, Limbo.
1:01
/
28 June 2016
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]
Coming up next
Overwatch League progress report: So far, so good
Blade Shadow lets you game on your tablet like it's a full PC
Pokemon Go's ARKit update makes you a sneaky bastard
The very best games of 2017
We tried being AR Jedi with Lenovo's headset
Nintendo sells 10M Switch units in 9 months
4 great games with serious story flaws
Andy Serkis brings 'Planet of the Apes' to video games
EA pulls Star Wars Battlefront II microtransactions... for now
EA backlash causes changes in Star Wars Battlefront II
Latest
Video Games videos
Overwatch League progress report: So far, so good
4:15
22 February 2018
The ambitious inaugural season of Blizzard's popular first-person shooter is about to start its second stage, but is the League doing...
Play video
Blade Shadow lets you game on your tablet like it's a full PC
1:35
11 January 2018
This subscription service lets you play like you've got a powerful GPU on almost any hardware.
Play video
Pokemon Go's ARKit update makes you a sneaky bastard
1:09
21 December 2017
The new augmented reality mode rewards you for creeping up slowly.
Play video
The very best games of 2017
3:04
18 December 2017
As far as gaming went, 2017 was a landmark year. Here are some of the best games of the year, chosen by Jeff Bakalar.
Play video
We tried being AR Jedi with Lenovo's headset
1:43
15 December 2017
Lightsaber battles in augmented reality just take a phone...and $200.
Play video
Nintendo sells 10M Switch units in 9 months
1:25
13 December 2017
Nintendo crows that its latest video game console is selling at a great pace.
Play video
4 great games with serious story flaws
2:44
6 December 2017
How important is storytelling in video games to you? I think even the best games get it wrong.
Play video
Andy Serkis brings 'Planet of the Apes' to video games
3:30
22 November 2017
The actor/director brings his expertise in motion capture to Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, an interactive story.
Play video