Humps and sugar lumps

The Buzz Report
Humps and sugar lumpsAfter reviewing the most watched and most popular Super Bowl ads, Molly realizes there's a simple, magic formula for popularity. Also: Windows 7!
Transcript
>> Now, from the number one On Air and online information source for the digital age. ^M00:00:05 [ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> Hi, I'm Molly Wood, and welcome to the Buzz Report, the show about the tech news that everyone is talking about. In the news this week, Super Bowl ads, Windows 7 versions and human cloning. Well, let's get started with "the Gadget of the Week." The gadget of the week is the Motorola Renew. It's a cell phone made completely from recycled water bottles and it comes in packaging that is also 100 percent recycled. Plus, supposedly this phone uses less energy and not apparently results in 9 hours of talk time. It looks, you know, fine and it doesn't really have any amazing specs or features or anything. It's just like a perfectly good phone that's good for the environment. It's the Prius of cell phones. I expect to see this everywhere in Northern California within the next six months and then pretty much nowhere else. Alright, now for the news. TiVo has the results of Sunday's big contest. The most watched Super Bowl commercials and it turns out that the most watched commercial was from Go Daddy. You know, this one with the humps. >> I've enhanced my image with a domain name and a website from godaddy.com. >> Enhanced? I'll show you enhanced. >> Go Daddy. >> And viewers' favorite commercial, the one where the guy gets hit in the sugar lumps with the snow globe. >> Will I finally get that big promotion? >> Promotion? Not in your future. >> Oh, America, you are so embarrassing, hah. Despite a lot of sage advise to the contrary, from me for example, Microsoft announced this week that much like Windows Vista, Windows 7 will come in 6 different flavors. But they are making things a little bit easier because you can only buy two versions in stores. There's like one you can't buy in the U.S. at all. The other ones are for netbooks or super computers, so I guess maybe just forget that I said 6 and think two, like you know Microsoft should have thought. Just two. New research out this week suggests that human cloning might be for the first time, an actual possibility. A study called Cloning and Stem Cells reports a scientific breakthrough that could lead not only the therapeutic cloning like re-growing limbs or organs, but actual cloned people. If it's not stopped in time, that is. ^M00:02:30 [ Screaming ] ^M00:02:32 >> In India this week, education officials unveiled what they said was a $10 laptop that would be aimed at poor students. And [inaudible] it turned out not to be true. Instead, the $10 laptop is actually, near as we can tell a $30 external storage device. Hey, but thanks for the excitement India. You really livened up a slow news week with crazy lies. And finally, on to the big buzz of the week, the new version of Google Earth. The company held a big event in San Francisco to reveal Google Earth 5, which now includes mapping of the ocean floor. It's pretty amazing. There are all these videos from partners like National Geographic, there are Jacques Cousteau videos, there's like a fish GPS thing for tracking fishes. There's historical map data, so you can track changes to the ocean over time. It's pretty amazing. The ocean's you know, I mean, the ocean's really big, so it takes sort of a long time to like navigate, figure out where you are. It sort of like, it's probably best for schools. Oh, hey, will you guys just go ahead and e-mail me if you find like pictures of giant sharks or people coming over from Cuba in car boats. Awesome. I'm just going to wait for that stuff. Okay. Moving on, it's time to find out what's clogging the tubes. It's this poor little stoned kid on YouTube. >> Oh, it -- is this real life? >> Yes, this is real life. >> Oh, now I have two fingers. I feel funny. Why is this happening to me? >> It's okay bud, it's just from the medicine, okay? >> Is this going to be forever? >> No. >> Yeah, I was pretty sure that kid was I mean when like ten people sent me that video and then I heard David's little hi guys screaming coming from Tom Merritt's office next door and then the re-mixes started coming. >> I have two fingers. >> Good. >> I feel funny. >> Stay in your seat. ^M00:04:41 [ Music ] ^M00:04:47 >> Okay, but seriously, what did they give him and how come I never get that at the dentist? I'm Molly Wood and this has been the Buzz Report. Thank you for watching. ^M00:04:58 [ Music ] ^M00:05:02 >> Actually dude, do you know what's really clogging the tubes this week? Solid, it's that freaking Christian Bale freak-out. Have you seen the re-mix by like RevoLucian revolution? I cannot stop listening to it. Let me play it. ^M00:05:14 [ Music ] ^M00:05:23 >> Sure we cannot even play a second of this on the show.