Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to

Mobile World Congress 2018
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have toHuawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey everyone, we're at Mobile World Congress to check out a self-driving car powered by the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Now Huawei isn't getting into the self-driving car business, it actually set up this demo to show off the processing power of its Kirin 970 chip. [MUSIC] All right, here we go. [MUSIC] Oop, we're going, this is it. See, the steering wheel, it is rigged up, I think they just rigged some mechanism to move the steering wheel and the pedal and the brake. So this is a full self-driving car, but It is V powered by the May 10 pro. There's some objects right there. It looks like a dog. Yeah, it's definitely a dog. So we just went on our first trial run. The car was only going about 5 miles an hour. Now we're in for the legit Second run, which we're supposed to go about 30 miles an hour? Okay. Whenever you're ready. Here we go. [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] Nice. And we survived our two runs in the self-driving car. The May 10 Pro was successful in recognizing the objects in front of us. In this case, a man in a bicycle swerved off to the right. I was able to use the video feed for those cameras mounted on top of the car For the object detection and it worked. [MUSIC]