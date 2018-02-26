Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends

CNET First Look
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiendsGreat screens, big speakers
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you're interested in a tablet for watching lots of video, Huawei is offering two new models for exactly that. The Huawei Media Pad M5 Tablet comes in 10.8 and 8.4 inch models. Both have curved glass displays, IPS panels, internal U-shaped antennas, and sim slots. The larger tablet has four speakers and comes with a stylus which has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and lasts 50 days on a full charge. The smaller 8.4 inch model only has two speakers, and it doesn't come with the stylus, but you can buy the stylus separately. While the tablets don't break the mold by any means, they're simply geared towards basic media consumption, like downloading Netflix episodes, or streaming videos on Hulu of YouTube Both tablets have great build quality and feel comfortable to hold when watching video. The glossy screens are extremely reflective, however that's not unique to the Huawei tablet. Huawei has just announced these two tablets, so unfortunately we don't know pricing and availability yet. [MUSIC]