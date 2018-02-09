How to stream the Winter Olympics on any device

CNET News Video
How to stream the Winter Olympics on any deviceThree ways to catch the winter games live or on-demand from your phone, tablet, computer or even in virtual reality.
Transcript
The Winter Olympian will have us glued to our TVs for the next few weeks and this year there's even more ways to arch. Here's wha you need to know. This is the first time in the history of the Winter Games that they'll be streamed live right alongside the regular broadcast. Go to NBCOlympics.com to catch the live feed or catch up on what you may have missed on demand. You will be able to stream 30 minutes for free, and 5 minutes each day after. For unlimited access you'll have to prove your TV subscriber. The NBC sports apps is a great way to watch from your phone or tablet. But you'll also need a cable subscriptions to get free range from the content. If you don't have cable, Hulu, YouTubeTV, SlingTV, DirecTV, and PlaystationView all include NBC as part of their channel lineup. These guys offer a free seven day trial, so even if you're not a subscriber, you can squeeze in a few extra days of free Olympic glory. Just make sure that the service offers a live feed of NBC and not just on-demand content in your area. And if you really feel immersing yourself in the Olympic experience, Intel is broadcasting 30 events in virtual reality. Download the NBC Sports VR app on your phone to watch live or on demand in full VR with a headset like Samsung's Gear VR or Google's Daydream. Or in 360 with a basic viewer like the Google Cardboard. Either way, you know what's gonna be taking over your screens until February 25th.