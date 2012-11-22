Your video, "How to avoid Black Friday scams "
How to avoid Black Friday scams

Black Friday brings out both bargain hunters and scammers in droves. CNET's Sumi Das shares tips on how to protect your identity and how to separate the not-to-be-missed offers from the suspicious deals.
-With that superb sales and deep discounts, Black Friday is a bargain hunter's dream, but it's also become a gold mine for scammers. In 2011, more than 25 Americans were victims of ID theft. Don't let that spoil your Black Friday fun though. But leave some simple rules to protect your identity instead. First, remember some deals are too good to be true. -Everybody wants to get a head ups on what deals will be available on Black Friday. And the way to do that is to Google leaked Black Friday ads. The problem with this is that many spammers and scammers have set up fake websites that lead you to downloading malware. So before you start shopping, update your virus scan software and your computer software. That will improve your chances of detecting new viruses. -Beware of any e-mailed offers from retailers you didn't subscribe to like those for Facebook messages from friends or direct messages on Twitter as well. Those accounts may have been hacked. A better tactic, shop on credible sites you trust. -Leaked Deals, DealsPlus, FatWallet and RetailMeNot, there's great community in those websites where people share their tips and their individual finds. -Finally, if you have an iPhone 5 or a new iPad on your shopping list, keep in mind Apple rarely has sales. So if you come across one, consider it a red flag. Shop smart and you can make sure your Black Friday is the real deal. In San Francisco, I'm Sumi Das cnet.com first CBC news.

