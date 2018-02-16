How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018

Buying guide
How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018Gamers, artists and families still have plenty of reasons for choosing a desktop PC over a laptop. Here's why.
Transcript
[MUSIC] We should get a desktop, maybe somebody who wants to build a machine themselves by getting the basic desktop and they're getting extra parts or if you plan of keeping it for a very long time and you wanna be able to go in every year or two and upgrade key component Maybe it's the hard drive or the processor or the video card or you are just something like a lot of video editing, a lot of gaming and you want tha extra power and flexibility. And of course people who like those big mechanical key board you are gonna to have that on your desktop as well, you really can't compare something like that to a little tiny key boards on a laptop. [MUSIC] .There is basically three kinds of desktops you are probably looking at. Some of them are these little tiny small form factor ones like the Apple Mac mini. They're very compact usually inexpensive, not as portable as a laptop because you still need a monitor, and keyboard, and a mouse for it. But they're usually low power, low cost, and you can set up easily just about anywhere. You have your traditional desktop with a big tower case, that's kind of what you maybe grew up experiencing as a desktop computer. Gamers use those, offices use those, video editors use those. And then the other kind is what we call the all in one desktop, and it's really the giant monitor, usually on an arm connected to a base that has the computer part in it. The Apple iMac is a version of that. In that case they actually put the computer part behind the monitor. That's great for multi media consumption. A lot of video and photo editors like that too. We've even seen a couple of gaming all in one desktops. It's a very cool slick, minimalist look but it's also a lot harder to upgrade. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] If you're buying a desktop, most of them are gonna be Windows machines. They all have Windows 10 now and that's counts for the [UNKNOWN] one desktops that powers, the small powers, the small form factors. There are a couple of Mac OS Desk tops. There is the Mac mini which has not been updated in a while, but people still like. It's actually the least expensive way to get Mac away cuz it starts around 500. And of course you can get the iMac. They've got the 21 inch and the larger 27 inch versions And those have not even 4K screens. But some of them have 5K displays which are really amazing. Of course, there's the Mac Pro which is a big professional level Mac desktop. That has also not been updated in a while. They claim [UNKNOWN] new one coming, although a lot of [UNKNOWN] video [UNKNOWN] photo and you still like that. Because it has a very compact system but very powerful. Has a lot of graphics power built into this little cylindrical tube shaped device. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] You can still get desktop from all the big PC makers whether it's Dell or HP or Lenovo, Apple of course makes the iMac the Mac Minis and the Mac Pros, most of the time except for the Apple versions they're either bigger gaming machines Or they're business machines. There aren't that many kind of casual consumer desktops left unless you get one of those cool multimedia all in ones. [MUSIC]