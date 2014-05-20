Hit 4K on a laptop screen with the Toshiba Satellite P50t

CNET First Look
Hit 4K on a laptop screen with the Toshiba Satellite P50tBe the first on your block with a 3,840x2,160 laptop display in this 15-inch powerhouse.
Transcript
[MUSIC] You wanna be the absolute positive first person on the block to have a 4K laptop? Well then here it is. I'm Dan Ackerman and this is the Toshiba Satellite P50t. One of many Toshiba Satellite P50 systems. But this one in particular is the first shipping laptop with a 4K screen. That's 3840 X 2160. That is the highest native resolution I've certainly ever seen on a laptop screen, even though we're seeing better than HD, higher than 1080p, that means, on a lot of laptops now, that usually tops out at 3200 by 1800. So, why would you want a 4K screen on laptop? Well, maybe if you're doing a lot of video editing, and you're one of the few people who's not doing it on a Mac, that's certainly a good reason. If you're working with really high resolution photos, you can get the entire photo on one screen. frankly, 4k video is kind of fun to watch if you can find, 4K video clips and movies. And of course, taking games and cranking them up to 4K resolution, is a lot of fun. You do have to turn down the graphics options quite a bit, even though this system does have a dedicated AMD graphics card. So, I tried games like like Skyrim, I tried games like Titanfall, and if you get it up to that 4K resolution, you have to turn the graphic options way down to low it still kind of chugs a little bit, but it's fun to see. If you turn down the resolution, obviously, you get very good performance. We've tried some 4K video clips, and they looked fantastic. There is, of course, not a lot of video 4K content out there. YouTube actually has some. The some came preloaded on this. Netflix is starting to show some stuff of 4K, but that's not going to be available for the streaming PC version of Netflix just get hopefully soon. So, a 4K laptops is one of those things where the, the uses for it are going to come in the future. If you want to get the hardware first Lenovo has promised a 4K system. This is the first one we've actually gotten our hands on, if you want to be the first guy on your block to say you have it. Well if you have 1799 to spend? Then you can have those bragging rights. I'm Dan Ackerman, and that's the Toshiba Satellite P50t. [MUSIC]