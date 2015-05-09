Your video, "High-level performance from this low-cost Kenmore freezer fridge "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Appliances

High-level performance from this low-cost Kenmore freezer fridge

The Kenmore 78022 is one of the cheapest bottom-freezers you can buy, but it keeps its cool remarkably well.
1:35 /
Transcript
Hey Cnet, I'm Ry Crist and this is the Kenmore 795.78022 and this is actually an existing L-G bottom freezer model that Kenmore has slapped it's name on to sell at Sears. That's what Kenmore does it resells existing models of other manufacturers instead of making it's own appliances. And that's actually a good thing in this case cause L-G has been found making pretty mean bottom freezers. Now, sure it's kind of a boring basic build with the white body and the lack of the drawer in the bottom, I wish it had that because the hinge swing door can be a pain getting things in and out of. But open this thing up and you'll find a future rich interior with a lot of user friendly design elements You'll see the crisper bins got humidity controls. You've got a third pantry drawer down here. You've got spill-proof shelving. LED lighting. You've got these plastic sliders in the in door shelving that helps you segment things off. This shelf up here folds up and out of the way to make way for tall items. You're really getting a lot for a fridge that's just at the bottom of the bottom feeder price range. Also keep in mind that this is basically the exact same interior as the top of the line lg bottom freezer, we reviewed that a couple of weeks back and loved it. And, you're getting all the same features at a much lower cost. Now officially that price is $1,500 the MSRP for this thing but Kenmore always slashes it's prices for the Sears show floor so expect to pay closer to $1,100. And like I said that's about as cheap as bottom freezers come. At that price this fridge is a deal. Although I might pay a little more for a model that has a drawer on the bottom. Thanks for watching, check out the rest of our refrigerator reviews at CNET.com. For CNET Appliances I'm Ry Crist.

Latest Appliances videos

Video: 5 reasons you need a smart light bulb
5 reasons you need a smart light bulb
1:45
From brightening up the party to improving your sleep, here are five reasons to upgrade to a smart bulb.
Play video
Video: Make an infinite loop with HomePod, Echo and Google Home
Make an infinite loop with HomePod, Echo and Google Home
3:18
Here's how to make these smart speakers talk to each other in an infinite loop that goes on and on and on until you want it to stop.
Play video
Video: Best smart home tech for the 2017 holidays
Best smart home tech for the 2017 holidays
1:42
How about giving the gift of a smarter home? Check out our top pick​s.​
Play video
Video: How to make your own Magic Erasers at home
How to make your own Magic Erasers at home
1:14
Tired of expensive Magic Erasers that don't last? Here's how to make your own for a fraction of the price.
Play video
Video: 7 new tricks in the Google Home
7 new tricks in the Google Home
2:17
Google Home is now smarter with the help of the Google Assistant. Here are seven of the new features added.
Play video
Video: We test the ultimate breakfast machine
We test the ultimate breakfast machine
4:07
This three-in-one breakfast station toasts, grills and makes coffee all at the same time. Just don't get overwhelmed.
Play video
Video: Cook your buns and weenies with this toaster
Cook your buns and weenies with this toaster
4:24
We checked out single-use appliances, including a hotdog toaster and an egg steamer, to see if they're as ridiculous as they sound.
Play video
Video: A smart tea kettle could show the boiling point of bad IoT security
A smart tea kettle could show the boiling point of bad IoT security
2:10
If your tea kettle has "000000" for its password and can't be changed, you're in trouble.
Play video