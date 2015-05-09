High-level performance from this low-cost Kenmore freezer fridge

Appliances
High-level performance from this low-cost Kenmore freezer fridgeThe Kenmore 78022 is one of the cheapest bottom-freezers you can buy, but it keeps its cool remarkably well.
Transcript
Hey Cnet, I'm Ry Crist and this is the Kenmore 795.78022 and this is actually an existing L-G bottom freezer model that Kenmore has slapped it's name on to sell at Sears. That's what Kenmore does it resells existing models of other manufacturers instead of making it's own appliances. And that's actually a good thing in this case cause L-G has been found making pretty mean bottom freezers. Now, sure it's kind of a boring basic build with the white body and the lack of the drawer in the bottom, I wish it had that because the hinge swing door can be a pain getting things in and out of. But open this thing up and you'll find a future rich interior with a lot of user friendly design elements You'll see the crisper bins got humidity controls. You've got a third pantry drawer down here. You've got spill-proof shelving. LED lighting. You've got these plastic sliders in the in door shelving that helps you segment things off. This shelf up here folds up and out of the way to make way for tall items. You're really getting a lot for a fridge that's just at the bottom of the bottom feeder price range. Also keep in mind that this is basically the exact same interior as the top of the line lg bottom freezer, we reviewed that a couple of weeks back and loved it. And, you're getting all the same features at a much lower cost. Now officially that price is $1,500 the MSRP for this thing but Kenmore always slashes it's prices for the Sears show floor so expect to pay closer to $1,100. And like I said that's about as cheap as bottom freezers come. At that price this fridge is a deal. Although I might pay a little more for a model that has a drawer on the bottom. Thanks for watching, check out the rest of our refrigerator reviews at CNET.com. For CNET Appliances I'm Ry Crist.