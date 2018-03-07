Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts

Tech Today
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accountsToday's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with banks to offer checking accounts, and Facebook's expansion of its "breaking news" label experiment.
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to Bloomberg, Apple is in the process of creating new high end headphones that would actually wind up competing against its own Beats subsidiary. Sporting a noise cancelling, over the ear design, the new headphones might arrive this year, but have already been met with a number of design challenges. The Wall Street Journal says that Amazon is in discussion with banks like JP Morgan and Capital One to develop a joint checking product aimed at younger customers and those without traditional bank accounts. It's unclear how the partnership would work specifically, but it wouldn't be the first time Amazon offered financial products Outside of its online store. And finally, Facebook is expanding its red Breaking News label that it began testing back in November. 50 more outlets in a number of territories have just been granted access to use the signifier, which will help relevant stories in a news feed stand out. If feedback remains positive expect this to be offered to even more media outlets. [MUSIC] You can see it today with the latest by downloading the CNET tech to the app in the Apple or Google Play Store.