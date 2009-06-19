Your video, "Hide embarrassing books on your Kindle "
Hide embarrassing books on your Kindle

The Kindle makes it easy to hide your embarrassing book covers, but how do you keep your bookshelf safe from prying eyes?
Transcript
[ music ] ^M00:00:09 >> Hi, I'm Molly Wood from CNET.com. And I'm here to show you how to hide embarrassing books on your Kindle. Now a lot of Kindle owners, and many of them are women, are loving the fact that the Kindle lets you read whatever embarrassing books you want, like romance novels or Twilight, or worse without anyone being able to eyeball your paperback cover on the bus. But there is still one major problem. The Kindle itself generates so much attention that people want to grab it and look at it, and then boom, there's your embarrassing bookshelf for all to see. Or let's say your kids get hold of it and you just might not want them checking out all of your titles. You know. Unfortunately there's no way to lock your Kindle so that snoopers can't view all your titles, but there is a way to tuck them just out of view. So let's say you've got a couple of titles here that are less than impressive, like The Darkest Pleasure. You just use the rocker here to select the title, and then you click to the right. You'll get the title page, and then some menu options. You scroll all the way down here to Remove From Device. Now don't panic, cause this is the tricky part. When you select Remove From Device, the Kindle actually puts the books into this archived items folder which is found at the very bottom of your list of books, and it might even be a couple of pages in, but it's hiding in plain sight. Now when all the snoopers are done poking through your bookshelf, right? Rude. You want to get your books back. Well you can't actually read books from the archived items folder, but it only takes a second to restore them. You just open that list of archived items, select the book you want, and then it will download back onto the device and open up where you left off. Or if you want to put several books back, you just click the rocker to the right, you'll see this Add to Home option. You push the rocker down to select that, and then the Kindle will just download the book from your Amazon library back onto the home screen. [ background music ] It only takes a few seconds, and your reputation is faithfully intact. So there you go, keep on reading whatever you want on your Kindle. I'm not gonna judge you. For CNET TV How To, I'm Molly Wood. And you're welcome.

