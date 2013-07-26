Apple Byte
Google strikes! Apple, the next move is yours.Does Apple have a response after Google drops the new Nexus 7 and the all-new Chromecast streaming stick? Larger-screen iPads and iPhone rumors are floating around, but Apple is saying wait until October. Plus, we say goodbye to our beloved producer Jamie...
Now, onto the show and the big A better bring some real heat this fall, because Google just announced a flurry of products aimed directly at them including their second generation Nexus 7. It brings a full 1080p HD display, thinner and slimmer design, faster processor and of CM Bluetooth 4.0 will hurt Apple even more as if they really bring an iPad Mini without a retina display and just an updated design like the rumors have been recently suggesting. So, we'll just have to wait and see. Now, Google also unveil their HDMI accessory called the Chromecast that works like airplay and allows you to mirror content from the tablet, smartphone or computer directly to your TV. It includes YouTube, NetFlix streaming and will eventually add more apps like Pandora. But the biggest thing is that it works with both iOS and Android devices and it's only 35 bucks. Now that's a potential game changer overtime, mine is on pre-order. So this guy is definitely worth keeping your eye on. [unk] eye on. All right. Apple recently announced their physical 3rd quarter results for 2013 posting a stronger than expected 35.3 billion in revenue and a profit of $6.9 billion. iPhone sales reached over 31 million units compared to 26 million in the same quarter last year. But iPad sales were down 14.6 million from 17 in the year ago quarter. And Macs were slightly down a 3.8 million from 4 million. Now, there was no mention of iPad sales numbers because it's becoming less relevant and you'll always get some good nuggets from earnings calls and when CEO Tim Cook was asked about iOS in the car, he said, "Having something on their automobile is very important. There's something people want." He went on and say that Apple could do it in a unique way better than anyone else and that it was a key focus for the company. And also in classic Apple tease news: Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer said that Apple will be having a very busy fall. And he said, he'd leave it there and go in a more detail on October. So, they better just get on it after what Google has dropped on them. All right. In the rumor mills, this might not even be the iWatch. But according to 9to5Mac, Apple started building a team of medical sensor manufacturing and fitness experts indicating that the company is looking to move forward to building a fitness-oriented sensor-laden and wearable computer. Now we've talked about the Apple fans in previous shows for different wearable tech with multiple health sensors. So think of it of Apple's own version of the FitBit or Jawbone or Nike Fuel band that we might see. And in the no-doubt rumor mills, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple and its suppliers are testing larger screens for both the iPad and the iPhone. They're having rumors for an iPad its biggest 12.9 inches or an iPhone 5.7 inches. But we've heard the same story at least once a year and they should be doing this. But what will really be bad is that if their fall products are exactly the same size. But, if you guys wanna talk about bad-- if you head out to an Apple Store any time soon. Don't do this. All right, in the quick bytes, Apple released the 4th version of the developer preview for OS and Mavericks, where sending directions from your maps app to your phone is working along with other performance tweaks-- and Apple announced that the iTunes store has a clips of 1 billion podcasts subscriptions. That's pretty amazing and I know people don't listen to every podcasts unless it's the Apple Byte. But I wanted to personally thank all of you who subscribed and show some love to our show. And I just discovered this really cool product called Tile, and I wanted to share with you guys. You can attach, stick or drop this plastic tab like object called the Tile onto any item you might lose like your keys or wallet. It only works on iOS right now and then it allows you to track and find your lost items. Now, each Tile cost $24.95 and last about a year and you can have up to 10 Tiles linked to one account. Now, this is pretty cool. I ordered this for myself but I reached out to the Tile team and they're giving away 5 Tiles to 5 of you the Apple Byters. All you have to do is tell me what you'd put your Tile on? What do you lose a lot? And the more creative, the better. And I'll pick 5 winners and announce them on next week's show. All right. That's gonna do for this week. Send me your e-mails to the applebyte@cnet.com or my Twitter @BrianTong. Thanks for watching and we'll catch you guys next time for another byte of the Apple. All right, J. I mean, I guess this is it. -This is it Brian. -You're leaving now. 