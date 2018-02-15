Your video, "Google loads AMP into Gmail, UK government fights propaganda "
Tech Today

Google loads AMP into Gmail, UK government fights propaganda

Today's major tech stories include Google's AMP showing up in Gmail, the UK goverment's AI program that combats extremist videos and rumors that the Galaxy S9 will offer its own version of Apple's Animojis.
This is CNet and hear the stories that matter right now. Google's AMPed technology is coming to Gmail in an effort to let users do more things without leaving the email app, like book a flight or fill out a form. AMP which is short for Accelerate Mobile Pages lets content load faster on mobile devices. Since its inception, Google has used the tech in other web applications like Aim Stories which is similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories. The UK has developed its own AI program that can detect Islamic State propaganda online within 99.99% success rate The move is a result of the UK's impatience with the tech companies that have promised to combat such content. But the technology has also been met with some criticism that questions the legality of content removal. And finally, a Korean report says that Samsung's next Galaxy phone might get its own 3D emojis, similar to what Apple offers in the iPhone X. However there seems to be an unknown feature that separates Samsung's version of the technology. Also rumored to be in the S9 are stereo speakers and a more robust face ID inspired technology. [MUSIC] You can see it with the latest cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google playstore.

