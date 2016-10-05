Google Home takes on Amazon's Alexa with souped-up software AI

CNET News Video
Google Home takes on Amazon's Alexa with souped-up software AIGoogle shows off new features for its Home assistant, which includes support for Spotify, YouTube, Google Play Music, Netflix voice integration and more.
Transcript
Google Home lets you enjoy music, get answers from Google, manage everyday task and control devices around your home. We went with a wide top and a clean diagonal face for a neutral look that blends in. In those rare moments when voice won't do, the top surface is also a capacitive touch panel. You can simply use your finger to pause the music, adjust the volume, or trigger the Google Assistant. Google Home was designed with a microphone system for accurate far-field voice recognition. We've simulated hundreds of thousands of noisy environments and applied machine learning to recognize patterns that allow us to filter and separate speech from noise. This enables us to deliver, best in class voice recognition, and minimize air rates. The speaker in Google Home sets the standard for audio quality in this new category. It contains a forward facing high excursion active driver with dual side facing passive radiators. Okay Google, Play don't let me down by the chain smokers. Don't let me down by The Chainsmokers. Sure, playing on YouTube. [MUSIC] Okay Google, turn it down. [MUSIC] And the great things is, I never had to pull out a phone or deal with a clunky remote control. But Google Home supports many of the top music services, including Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, tunein, and, soon, iHeartRadio. And now with Google Home, we give you an easy way to access the knowledge of Google, in a hands-free way. For example, let's stay with the music theme for a second. Okay Google, what is Adele's real name? Adele's full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. Okay, Google. What are some nearby camping stores? I found a few places within 8.6 miles. The first one is the North Face on Post Street in San Francisco. The second one is Marmot on Post Street in San Francisco. The third one is REI on Brandon Street in San Francisco. Okay, let's says I'm gonna go check out REI. Okay, Google, how's the traffic looking to REI? On your way to REI, there's the usual traffic. You might wanna take the route via 10th Street, since it's slightly faster. So for those with smart home devices, we've partnered with Nest, SmartThings, Philips hue and IFTTT, to voice enable your lights, switches and thermostats. Okay Google, play Katy Perry's latest music video on my TV. All right, Rise from YouTube, playing on Chromecast. [MUSIC] Okay Google, watch videos of John Oliver on my TV. Sure, playing John Oliver from YouTube on Chromecast. [MUSIC] It's early days and we're gonna continue to improve it over time, as we add more partners to support voice casting. In fact we're excited to announce that Netflix will soon support voice casting via Google Home. So you'll soon be able to say, okay Google, watch Stranger Things on my TV. Okay, Stranger Things, playing from Netflix on Chromecast. [MUSIC] Hands free voice control combined with Google Photos awesome image search capabilities Means you can literally throw any photo on the TV in a really easy way. So if you already have a high end audio system, just plug in a $35 Chromecast audio and Google Home will be able to voice control. Your speaker system without any wires or cables. And all these features will also work with any Google Cast enable TV, like Android TVs or Google Cast enabled speakers from our OEM partners.