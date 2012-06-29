Your video, "Google announces Chrome for iPhone and iPad "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Google announces Chrome for iPhone and iPad

Google's Brian Rakowski offers a sneak peek of the Chrome browser for Apple's iPhone and iPad at Google I/O in San Francisco. The new software will be available today for users.
3:57 /
Transcript
Some of you have been very persistently asking for one thing in particular. And before we agree to do it we wanted to make sure that we did an excellent talent. I'm very happy to say that the team has really pulled something carried out. So. People are wondering what -- I'm talking about people have been asking you've been asking to use Chrome. On your iPhone. -- So I'm happy to announce. That -- today com we'll be rolling out the apps -- But I give you sneak preview now. Here's Chrome on my home state. Launches and it should look very familiar -- -- -- you -- -- column and another device before -- come on Android. -- Chrome look to see it's -- omni box up top it behaves just like it expected to. You can open tabs and -- as many tabs as you like. You can flick through them easily quickly it's -- silky smooth experience really -- Can select the one you're looking for. You can even. Close tabs -- us with -- quick swipe. And you can even swap tabs without having go to the switch or just by dragging from the side. Makes browsing the web on your iPhone really fun. But while we're -- -- we figured -- -- there might Islam for the iPad two. So. Previously -- of that as well. Here's home from home screen of my iPad. Once it. You can see -- but the tabs a pocket just like we did on the nexus seven got a little more space to work with it makes multitasking easier. Got a bunch of tabs -- here -- considers it a pile up and got a few too many open -- mutual but I can just push them out of the way to get to the one I'm looking for. It's a really nice overflows solution when you've got a lot of tabs. -- sync everything is here so you can see -- got my bookmarks from my desktop. And anything I'm looking for and only other devices are here so you can see everything I've done today. You can see I've got -- -- restaurant pages open on my iPhone. You can see my nexus seven where I was looking at food over my lunch you can see this all the paper's query which had backed up from. On the vocal on -- site to work I did today. Looks like it and get much worked on and off. And you can see all those pages ahead of my MacBook Pro this morning of a practice. In case I wanna pick up where I left off with one on this -- -- I'll just have to. Finished reading the news and a -- here everything just works across devices. But in this case. Looks like any plug. Well it's not a problem my credentials -- sync across machines even though I've never used in New York Times on this device before never -- them. I can just Apple again because I'm signed and my credentials -- -- auto filled. -- -- -- -- Okay. Now one more feature before I quit. -- cotton -- -- in -- my heart. The team did a great job with -- -- here you can see it works just they'd expected to from other computers. You can toggle between regular -- and cut -- windows just by tapping there. And I hope you'll find that using in Toledo and -- touch device is a great experience. Think you -- expected. --

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video