Google and Nest join hardware teams, game-streaming 'Yeti' project rumors return

Today's major tech stories include Google combining its Nest and hardware teams, resurfacing rumors about a cloud-streaming gaming service from Google. Plus: Goldman Sachs in talks with Apple to offer financing on products.
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Google is bringing Nest under its hardware team so that Assistant and other Google technologies can find their way into Nest products. The company sees Nest as a great way to demonstrate machine learning in AI. Nest has sold 11 million gadgets since 2011 and the new restructure plans to leverage both brands under a single One-man team. According to the information, Google might be closer to entering the world of cloud gaming under the code name Yeti Service that has been rumored before. We don't have concrete information just yet but those close to the situation say the streaming video game service could land on devices like the Chromecast Are yet to be announced Google Console. And finally, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple is in talk with Goldman Sachs to offer financing options to customers that are trying to purchase expensive products, like iPhones. The aim is to attract customers that don't want to put bit purchases on a high interest credit card, and instead offer them a direct loan from the bank. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

