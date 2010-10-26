CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Games
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Gift Finder - Desktops Question4 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Photography
Gift Finder - Desktops Question4
0:11
/
26 October 2010
Transcript
Transcription not available for Gift Finder - Desktops Question4.
Coming up next
The Hasselblad X1D-50c delivers when image is everything
iPhone X takes on Pixel 2 in camera shootout (The 3:59, Ep. 323)
Best cameras for the 2017 holidays
Google Clips camera looks for quick moments to capture
Pixel 2 gets better camera, optical photo and video stabilization
Insta360 Pro camera looks like an extra from Star Wars
The Arcus backpack is a clown car for tech equipment
This mini camera turns your sunglasses into Spectacles
How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife on...
Master the bokeh effect on the iPhone 7 Plus
Latest
Photography videos
The Hasselblad X1D-50c delivers when image is everything
1:39
19 December 2017
This highly portable medium-format mirrorless camera is great in good light, but could use some tweaks.
Play video
iPhone X takes on Pixel 2 in camera shootout (The 3:59, Ep. 323)
4:40
29 November 2017
CNET pits 2 top flagship cameras against each other, the NSA deals with another breach and Google is trying to prevent strangers from...
Play video
Best cameras for the 2017 holidays
1:54
21 November 2017
Here are some gift ideas to capture that special moment.
Play video
Google Clips camera looks for quick moments to capture
4:23
5 October 2017
Google unveiled its new $249 Clips camera, which uses AI to look for everyday, sharable moments.
Play video
Pixel 2 gets better camera, optical photo and video stabilization
2:10
5 October 2017
Google shows off its new enhanced camera for the Pixel 2, with better auto focus, portrait mode and new photo and video optical stabilization.
Play video
Insta360 Pro camera looks like an extra from Star Wars
1:16
22 April 2017
This 360-degree camera makes stereoscopic 3D 360 video at a price that's lower than most other pro cameras out there.
Play video
The Arcus backpack is a clown car for tech equipment
1:27
8 January 2017
The struggle to fit all your daily gear in one bag is real. Arcus wants to help: It has three main compartments, including one that...
Play video
This mini camera turns your sunglasses into Spectacles
1:25
7 January 2017
The PogoCam can turn a pair of old-fashioned sunglasses into Snapchat Spectacle-like smart eyewear to snap pictures and videos without...
Play video