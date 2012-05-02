Get touchy with BlackBerry 10

Loaded
Transcript
It's time to get touchy with Blackberry. Bite your nails over court room drama and share your spleen on Facebook. I'm Bridget Carey and this your Cnet Update. The next Blackberry phone will not have a physical keyboard instead it will be entirely touchscreen but it's not a clicky type screen like the storm was. Research in Motion showed off the new Blackberry 10 operating system at the Blackberry World Conference in Orlando and what you're seeing here is the new OS on a prototype sample model for Developers. Blackberry 10 OS will have new camera software. It will also handle multitasking apps but most note worthy is how the keyboard works. Cnet Editors got their fingers on it but well, we can't show you because they didn't allow press to tale video or photos of the onscreen keyboard. So, use your imagination and picture this. It will display suggested words above the letter, it thinks your most likely to type next. One of our Editors said it was as if the device was reading his mind and eventually the keyboard will learn how you tap keys and where you tend to place your fingers. You won't see a new device until the end of the year but if you're a loyal Blackberry fan who's addicted to that physical keyboard, sorry, the first devices will be all touch screen. Is it the right move for Blackberry? Send me your thoughts by making a quick video message on Tout or write to Update@cnet.com. The best comments could make it on the show. In other news we're watching, on Facebook, you can now display if you're an organ donor on your timeline. To raise awareness, Facebook also add a link to make it easy to sign up to become an organ donor. On Tuesday, (??) begins for the Doodle 4 Google Contest. Young students submitted their own creative Google logo drawing based on the theme of traveling in time. You can vote on which will become a real doodle. The winner also takes some scholarship. It's now up to a San Francisco Jury to decide whether Google should have paid Oracle when it used Java programming language to build the Android Operating System. Google argued that it used Java's API fairly and shouldn't have to pay. It could take as long as a week for the Jury to reach decisions. Today's app to watch is Wrapp. You can find it to Android, IOS, and on the web. It connects with your Facebook page, posting info on your friend's birthdays and let you send them free gift cards. For my friend with an upcoming birthday, I was able to send her $5 to the Gap H&M, and a number of other retailers and those retailers pay for it. They consider it an easy way to get your friend to the store. I could stick with the free (??) offered or choose to add more to make it a bigger gift card. If you like the idea, also check out Karma, it's another app for sending gifts to your Facebook friends. At your techniques update for today, stay updated on all the latest news at Cnet.com. From our studio on New York, I'm, Bridget Carey.