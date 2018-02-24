Your video, "Get to know Google Pay "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Get to know Google Pay

Google has a new way to pay with your phone, called Google Pay. It replaces Android Pay and Google Wallet.
1:11 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Google has a new way to pay with your Android device. It's called Google Pay, and it replaces the Android Pay and Google Wallet apps. You can use your phone to pay at tap and go terminals in stores exactly the same way as Android Pay, and your real card number is never disclosed to the merchant. To get started, update the app from the Google Play store. Add credit or debit cards to your virtual wallet and select which one to use when you're making a transaction. Recent purchases will appear on the home screen while loyalty or gift cards you add are found in the cards tab. You can also see what's stores nearby accept Google Pay if you turn on location services. Some apps like AirBnB or Postmates work with Google Pay so you don't have to enter your credit card details manually when you check out. Soon you'll be able to send and request money between friends. It's the same feature brought over from Google Wallet. Apple users have a similar feature Apple Pay Cash, while other peer to peer apps, like Venmo and Zelle, work across Apple and Android phones. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video