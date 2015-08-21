Geronimo is a cooler, faster way to read your emails

CNET First Look
Geronimo is a cooler, faster way to read your emailsThis app lets you power through your inbox with the flick of your wrist.
Transcript
When was the last time you had fun organizing and reading your emails? Never? Geronimo might change that. This new email app uses gestures. You can swipe, tap and even flick your phone to zip through your inbox. All of your messages are organized by date and you can swipe left and right to switch the days. Or tap the timeline at the top to transform your inbox into a single list. You can browse your emails tapping to open them. Tap and hold any emails and move it around in the inbox and double tap a message to start it or you can flick it towards one of the hot corners in the apps to delete archive add it to your to do list or add a label to it. you can customize the hot corners in settings. And you can select a whole bunch of emails at once and flick them away to delete them. While you're reading an email, you can also flick your wrist to move to the next message instead of swiping on the screen. Each message in an email thread is grouped side by side where you can swipe left and right to read them. Geronimo has a bunch of other cool features too, like a built in to do list, and filtering messages by those sent by humans, and those auto generated by a computer. For a full run down of Geronimo, head over to cnet.com, I'm Sarah Mitroff