Your video, "Geronimo is a cooler, faster way to read your emails "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Geronimo is a cooler, faster way to read your emails

This app lets you power through your inbox with the flick of your wrist.
1:12 /
Transcript
When was the last time you had fun organizing and reading your emails? Never? Geronimo might change that. This new email app uses gestures. You can swipe, tap and even flick your phone to zip through your inbox. All of your messages are organized by date and you can swipe left and right to switch the days. Or tap the timeline at the top to transform your inbox into a single list. You can browse your emails tapping to open them. Tap and hold any emails and move it around in the inbox and double tap a message to start it or you can flick it towards one of the hot corners in the apps to delete archive add it to your to do list or add a label to it. you can customize the hot corners in settings. And you can select a whole bunch of emails at once and flick them away to delete them. While you're reading an email, you can also flick your wrist to move to the next message instead of swiping on the screen. Each message in an email thread is grouped side by side where you can swipe left and right to read them. Geronimo has a bunch of other cool features too, like a built in to do list, and filtering messages by those sent by humans, and those auto generated by a computer. For a full run down of Geronimo, head over to cnet.com, I'm Sarah Mitroff

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
2:20
CNET editors' reactions say it all.
Play video
Video: Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
2:08
The app's artificial intelligence generates smart, searchable transcripts from your recorded conversations.
Play video
Video: Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
2:47
The Apple Watch still has no Podcast App from Apple but Outcast is the best one out there.
Play video
Video: Tips to up your Instagram game
Tips to up your Instagram game
2:11
Avoid missing important posts, keep your activity private and four other hidden tricks that'll turn you into a master Instagrammer.
Play video
Video: 3 ways to save money using your phone
3 ways to save money using your phone
2:00
Surprisingly easy and effective tools for putting cash back in your pocket
Play video
Video: Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
1:19
The company hopes the refresh will bring in new users, and aims to distinguish "the social from the media."
Play video
Video: iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
2:14
Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app....
Play video
Video: Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video