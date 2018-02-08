Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Edition looks like a true champion

Special Features
Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Edition looks like a true championWe unbox Samsung's limited-edition phone designed to honor this year's Olympic Winter Games.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] Hey, some exciting things happening today. The biggest is I got a package today from Samsung. A company based in Korea. [MUSIC] I wonder if there is anything gonna happen in that country in the next couple of days, I don't know. Let's open this one up and see what they sent us. Alright. [SOUND] And it's a phone, it's a galaxy note eight. Look at that, on the box here. It has the Olympic rings. This might be an Olympic edition of the Galaxy Note 8. Pull off the sleeve here. So here we go. Here we go. It is definitely a Galaxy Note 8. Let's take a look here. Ooh, this is so cool! It has a white back and it says Samsung and it has the Olympic rings, worldwide partner. That's pretty darn cool. That looks really cool. All right, being a guy that's seen it now, I wonder if there's anything they did with the S-pin [BLANK_AUDIO] Cool. So it matches the back there, that's really neat. Here comes my favorite part of any unboxing, peeling the little plastic skins, so satisfying. We got one on the back here, too. [BLANK_AUDIO] That is, [LAUGH] it's so nice. This looks so cool. All right, so let's try powering this on. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] So on the lock screen we see the Olympic logo and [UNKNOWN] logo. This is really cool, little like yellow something that rises, kind of maybe remission of the Olympic flame Being igniting the cauldron for the first time. That's pretty cool. And as we get into the actual home screen here, the wallpaper has a black background and kind of these geometric shapes that are all in the Olympic colors. Also, what's really cool is all the native Samsung apps have been color coded in these Olympic colors, that are all green, blue and yellow. White and red. The recents and back button and home button are also color coded in the Olympic colors. And what's this? There is an Olympics app here. Let's open this up. I'm not sure if this is geared towards people attending the Olympics or the actual athletes or probably both, but there's some cool things about. So right away I see a button that says Medal table so let's see What the status is. No one has won a medal yet. That's because the Olympics have not begun while filming this. So that's kind of accurate. And then there looks like there's some button menus that take us to the schedules and results. Let's take a look here where that brings us to. So here we have like this February 19th, and these are the events going on, we got some curling, everyone loves curling, right? Let's go back up. What else do we have here? We have the athletes and teams. So, maybe you don't know an athlete here. Let's try typing in an American athlete. Lindsey Vonn. Everyone loves Lindsey Vonn. So we learned her birthday, I'm sure she wants everyone that her weight. But it looks like we can see all the events she's earned. So we have ladies all pine skin. It does not take me any where but that's pretty cool there too. So that's Olympic app and I'm gonna go back to the home screen here And again we have that and now if I go to turn this off, watch what happens here. Power off. Just like my GoPro just did. You have one last olympic logo to make you remember this is indeed an olympic note eight. All right, it's pretty cool guys. Go watch some Olympics and play with your games. [MUSIC]