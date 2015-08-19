From 'Evil Dead' to 'Walking Dead,' the CraveCast gets scared, Ep. 16

Crave
From 'Evil Dead' to 'Walking Dead,' the CraveCast gets scared, Ep. 16The CraveCast crew talks about spooky new TV shows and what it's like walking around in public wearing a Ghostbusters uniform. Plus, we debunk "real-life" monsters.
Transcript
[MUSIC]. Welcome to the Crave Cast, ladies and gentleman. I am Eric Mack, your host. And today I'm back at home in New Mexico and back in the offices with my hometown newspaper Taos News. Our friends in journalism. Joining me from Texas, also, today as fellow creative minion Danny Gallagher. And live in the C Net studios in San Francisco are the rest of the crew, it's Kelsey Adams, Bonnie Burton, Jeff Sparkman, and behind the controls, Lord Commander Steven Beechum. [LAUGH] How's everyone doin'? Good. Awesome. Excellent. So last month we talked robots, but this time around we're going to go beyond our own dimension and do our Halloween show a little early this year as kind of a back to school scary stories show. We're really excited to talk about the upcoming Evil Dead, Ghostbusters, and Twin Peaks reboots, and the new spin off of Fear of the Walking Dead, among other things. And then later we'll do a little monster myth debunking of a famous Scottish monster you You might know and an alleged goes figure on Mars and finally were wrap it up throwing mountain of evidence. [LAUGH]. Anything in the matrix [UNKNOWN] happening included. [LAUGH] No, I just heard [UNKNOWN] scream is he okay? [LAUGH]. Yap. There was a class 30 entity that's just [CROSSTALK]. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Gotta watch out for those free roaming [INAUDIBLE]. Knocked over my mic and made me dial nine for some reason. Oh, you have a cat. That sounds like a cat. Well, now that the cat and the ghost are out of the bag- If it was a cat, I'd have to talk to the apartment complex. I'm like, I'm not a quarter. Are you drinking straight vodka? Dude! [LAUGH] What? No. It's not. Oh, oh, okay. [LAUGH] So as you can see Danny is very excited about the Ghostbusters reboot. Why don't we go and just start with you Danny and you can tell us about your wardrobe choices of late. It's a patch in there. This is, yeah so- [LAUGH] Oh, you're getting some music. I like this sort of theme music. I was waiting for that music that I've heard for an entire week. [LAUGH] The last week in July I decided to challenge myself to something, you know the new Ghost Busters reboot is coming out. And despite what I think is really some unnecessarily negative response to the fact, not just the fact that it's a female cast that it's a reboot Which I kinda don't like, but I want another Ghostbusters movie, obviously. So anyway, I actually have a uniform that I made for Halloween, that actually looks pretty good. And Decided to wear it for an entire week in the middle of July. [LAUGH] I love this, this is great. Look at this footage. How did people react when you went to like the grocery store and things? I have no idea. How'd this guy react? [LAUGH] You thought we acting. I'm showing you shopping in Target right now. Yeah, you're shopping in Target That was the funny part. It kind of started as a, why am I doing this kind of thing. Which is pretty much every, why would you do it? Why not? Give it a try. So, but it kind of- [LAUGH] It kind of became this pseudo-Stanford prison experiment. [LAUGH] Where I did this mainly cuz I'm extremely sociophobic. I don't know if that's the A sociophobe, however you want to put it, and this was kind of a way like drawing attention to myself without setting myself on fire. Who's filming? [LAUGH] It's my friend Adon. She's the one who. He has a camera. I don't know what kind it is, but it looks exactly like an iPhone. When we went in stores. Oh, okay Cuz they usually won't let you sell them in Target cuz they're worried you're a competitor or something, so. Right, and maybe they do but they just didn't. But that was the funny part was like, the first couple of days, nobody was saying anything to me. Well the first person I saw, just looked as I walked out of my apartment, just went like, hello. Back away. [LAUGH] See, if you lived in San Francisco, by the way, I'm just saying, you should move here, cuz no one would mind. People would be like, oh okay. It would be totally normal. It would be totally normal. Well that would just. But then you'd get frustrated Right. Because you wouldn't get a reaction. Yeah. I grew up in New Orleans where I saw all kinds of crazy stuff and the locals didn't bat an eye, but I thought here in puritanical Texas I'd get beaten up or run out of town or made fun of. Nobody cared. Nobody cared. So by the third day, I went from Monday being totally frightened to even leave my house to Wednesday being like indignant. [LAUGH] I was like why is nobody looking at me. Why hasn't somebody robbed me yet? [LAUGH] Why is somebody not? That's when I got with my friend Don and said I needed to go out to the store or then go to the park, or go out in public and just Try to draw as much attention to myself as possible. So it was kind of a weird, I wouldn't say I'm cured of my social phobias, but it does kind of show you that all of those thoughts you have, they're just in your head and there's no way to tell what someone else is thinking about you unless they actually react or say something so it's kind of I almost think Like hair. I almost think you should do it again when it's closer to the movie release because there's a whole generation of people that have never seen Ghostbusters. I know it's hard to imagine, but there's kids that still don't know the joys of ghostbusting, so. Yeah, that was the thing, it was all guys my, I should have figured that Ghostbusters hasn't been around in a while and it was mostly adults. That responded, kid. I had one kid that responded in the funniest way. He asked me, why I captured his dead grandmother. [LAUGH] It led to my favorite line in the piece. And the craziest conversation I've ever had in my life. cause at this point I was just like acting like a Ghostbuster, like I might as well just play the part and have fun. I kind of said to him, well if I let your grandmother go I've gotta let her grandmother go, I've gotta let her grandmother. That's a whole lot of dead grandmother's. Omigod, I love this so much. This might be one of my favorite stories ever on C/NET, that you decided to do this and put yourself out there. Cuz social, I mean, a lot of people have social anxiety, I don't have social anxiety, I have crowd anxiety, so I don't like it when, and so that You know, really works in my favor at ComiCon. Yeah. Where I just don't large crowds of people surrounding me, and I can't see an exit. But it's, you know, I think this is a great idea for people who wanna kinda like get out there and try to overcome some anxieties when it comes to being around strangers. Yeah. you never really hear people admitting that they might have trouble cosplaying, you know, like I made this amazing costume, And I just want to be really brave about it. I'm not going to admit that I kind of feel silly being half naked in public. I never really hear anybody talking about that. So that was kind of interesting. I actually wore a Wonder Woman costume for a whole weekend. Mainly cuz I couldn't find my clothes. [LAUGH] I was. Oh this story, okay. No, no, no. I think we all have versions of this one. It was a real Wonder Woman costume and I was. I don't even remember where I was. I think I was in New York or something. And I just decided. And New York is one of those places where no one's shocked. By anything and I had to go get laundry, I had to get my roommate's laundry, I had to like do all this stuff that was just normal banal boring stuff in a Wonder Woman costume. Luckily I was pretty fit then, I was always in my 20s. But I just remember the coolest thing that happened was a little girl came up to me and asked me to help her find her lost kitten. Aw! And I was like, oh my God, she thinks I'm actually Wonder Woman. This is so awesome, so much better then, cause I'll tell you, cat calling is a lot worse when you're dressed as Wonder Woman than when you're dressed as a normal girl. So, I got my Like share of skeezers, but I'm hoping that you didn't get cat called, did you get cat called by some ladies? Looking to ghost bust? I'm hoping you didn't. Not anyone that I didn't pick. [LAUGH] No actually I kind of, I don't know how much you want to know about this Like I said, the suit was extremely hot, so when the day the video I shot in the park with Don, it was over 100 degrees. Oh, jeez. And I'm in a full, and I mean I'm wearing as little as possible underneath, not that you needed to know that. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Tell us more. Yeah, I got elbow pads. These elbow pads are the worst. Cuz they just chew up your arms. And these aren't the actual, I think the ones in the movie are gray and kinda bulkier, but I couldn't find them. And SWAT boots, which look cool, but are the most uncomfortable shoes on the planet. Ladies, I understand you now. [LAUGH] [CROSSTALK] Is hot at three inch high heels, basically. I'm just glad you didn't choose to cosplay as a Stormtrooper. Cuz I'll tell you right now. That armor and that heat in Texas, that's not a good combination. And they don't need a 3X Stormtrooper. They do. They do, actually. Yeah. I don't think it- That was a- Here's the thing. When it's Stormtroopers, it's all sizes. Clone Troopers is the same size. Right. You have to remember, if you're gonna stick to Star Wars canon, they all have to, all Clones are the same size, but Stormtroopers can be ladies as we know with upcoming Star Wars. So it could be any size. I don't think it matters. I think about size, what matters is how much armor or polyester are you willing to wear for a story? And so i think this should be a regular series where we make you wear different costumes. No. That's my hell. Pretty soon, we're gonna run out of costumes and it's gonna be like, okay, Danny this month you're done. No. You're Dr. Frankenfurter. I'm glad that you wore this costume because, maybe Kelsey can chime in on this too. The thing that I always hated about costumes with franchises. And now that we have an all-female cast for this upcoming Ghostbusters. And their costumes, which I think were revealed in another CNET article that shows that they're. Pretty similar to the ones that were in the movie. I'm just so glad they're similar to the ones that were in the original movie, and they weren't those stripper versions of Ghostbusters. I know you know what. Sexy Ghostbusters.>> Yeah. Sexy Ghostbusters. So there's this thing that happens every Halloween, where there's really Slutty, and I don't want to **** shame. Let's just say they're stripper like versions of every franchise costume out there, and they're called Sweet Sensations from Ruby. Ruby's is the number one costuming company. And they have this Ghostbusters costume for women that's I would say more like a bikini. Like it's not exactly the, if you just did Ghostbusters sexy costume on Google search, you'll find it. You put the Tomb Raider. I'm doing this for work, by the way. [INAUDIBLE] Incidentally, if you Google the word. Let's call it what it is, it's a stripper uniform. Yeah, there it is. Well, is that it? [INAUDIBLE] There's a proton pack one for another one and then there's a sexy slimer costumer, which is even more disturbing, so. And I think they're on Amazon. [CROSSTALK] Belushi in my head. [LAUGH] That's how I really feel right now. Yeah. So I want to commend you. I want to say thank you for cosplaying in the dead of, like so much heat going on in Texas right now and you cosplayed for the sake of a story. You should get a Pulitzer for this. This is hardcore journalism happening right here this is, I was impressed and entertained so. Thank you for that. Oh, thank you. It means a lot. I appreciate that. So Danny, how are you planning to top yourself? What's next on the agenda? Yeah. [LAUGH] Sorry that's the wrong phrasing, but yeah. [LAUGH] What's next? What costume is next? Please say Darth- [UNKNOWN] Say Darth Vader. Say Darth Vader. Yeah I'm gonna wait til winter and then I'm gonna go to Maine and do Darth Vader. Honest i mean it's get kind of, we get, I don't know where everybody else is but we get snow here like maybe five inches a year. So yeah if I do something, I think I may do this [UNKNOWN] Ghostbuster costume next. Please do. In the winter time. Yeah. No I look heavy enough in this. There was a thing, I wore this. I don't want to dwell on this too much, but there were a lot of fat jokes out there people. Awe. A lot of fat comments. [LAUGH] No it's fine. I loved being roasted, so I didn't care. I didn't realise it until I looked at the pictures, and the video, because I thought this thing was bulky, and, Apparently it shrinks or something, I don't know. Here's the thing. Never, never read the comments, Danny. I can't stress this enough. Really, cuz this is something I had to re-teach myself. I'm not calling anybody out. Look, I'm, I'll bust jokes with the, bust, get it? No, I mean I'll roast people as much as the next of them, but I was like, man, why did it take me a week to realize that this suit kind of, it's not like a wetsuit, but it's kind of like if they made a wetsuit out of shredded wheat or something. [LAUGH] That is an unusual shape. It gives a little bit but it sucks in at other points. So, I don't know I think I look okay. I said to quote an iconic fashion man, I will say that, as Tim Gunn would say, you made it work, Danny. Okay. [INAUDIBLE] You made it work and you have my respect because honestly, I couldn't have done it. And it would've drove me crazy to hear all the comments from people yelling at me. And I would've done it if I was actually ghost busting. I feel like if there was some haunted places. Did you go to any haunted places while you were dressed like that? No. I wanted to go to places where I would not Fit in. Oh, okay. So, like it's not like if I went to a haunted house, which I personally, I'm kind of scared of those. I'm a-scared of those things. You're afraid they'd follow you home, aren't you? [CROSSTALK] [LAUGH] Aw, [UNKNOWN]. But, no, I wanted to go to places where I specifically wouldn't fit in. Like, I think if I'd done it in another week, I think I would have gone to, church. The DMV, yeah church. I would have gone to, what would be a good one? What would be the ultimate? I wanted to go to the library. I feel like Whole Foods for some reason. Yeah Whole Foods. There is a Whole Foods. One I wanted to do that I never got to cause we needed a third person was I wanted one person to wear a sheet. As a ghost. And then we go to the library. And we just run and chase each other. We just, I just, it's like me, it's like Preston Lacey and we, man and ****, except a buster and a ghost and I'm just like, get back here! I wanted to do that but we never got around to it, so. You should try crowd control. You should see if you could get people to leave the room cuz you told them to and that kind of thing. All right everybody, I'm going to need you to- [LAUGH] And I was standing at the side of the road holding the Ghostbusters. I should have just stood in the middle of the road and just been like. [LAUGH] All right. Over here. Yeah. I feel like at this point, the way the news is going and world is headed, we're gonna need a Ghostbuster soon, so just keep the costume handy. You never know when you might be recruited by local police or something for help. During a situation. Oh, it's awkward. Yeah. If I'm arrested by local police, then just give up. [LAUGH] Might actually get a little bit dark. Maybe we should on- They're taking whatever they can. Hey, how come the sexy Ghostbuster costumes aren't called Ghostbusty. Oh Jeff. Like seriously. How come when I google sweet sensations ruby, by the way, hr I'm doing this for work, I didn't get an actual page. Yeah I've used that. I want to transition to something because I think Danny's inspiring me to do a story for cnet and if we can transition to the Twin Peaks news. Yeah it is. I think Laura Palmer? I think what I might do is I might spend a week as log lady. [LAUGH] And see if anyone asks me, about the log that I'm carrying for a week and I'm just going to have the log talk for me. So when I go to the store, when I do anything, I'm going to be like, my log says I don't have to talk to you anymore. I'm going to take it to dinner parties. I think this could be a thing. You will have to actually leave the house though. I will leave the house. Okay. I won't [INAUDIBLE] Skype. If I could learn how to speak backwards I'd like to be the little guy in the dreams for a week. That'd be fun. [FOREIGN] He's so good! You're good Jeff. Very good. [CROSSTALK] I'm just afraid I actually said something. [LAUGH] It's going to baffle the millenials out there who have never seen Twin Peaks. They have no excuse. It's on Hulu, it's on Netflix. It's also not a porno. It's been available for DVD for the last I don't know how many years. Pretty soon we're going to have a talk about Battleship Potemkin. So hang in folks. Yeah, so. And by the way, that population sign never changed. [LAUGH] It's kind of like the Cabot Cove population sign from Murder She Wrote. [LAUGH] It should go down. You should have borrowed Todd from McDonald's and just reversed. It should actually be in. Shock at this point. So they started shooting the new one. Are they shooting at the same place? No, no, no, they're shooting in September. They haven't started yet. Oh right, September. So they're shooting in September cuz there was that whole rigmarole of is David Lynch gonna be involved? Is he not gonna be involved? Mark Frost was always involved. Those were the two original creators. And David Lynch was the iconic director that does just some crazy movies, If you're not familiar with him, I highly suggest you just look him up and watch everything he's ever done. And then you'll understand completely why this is so exciting. But, Twin Peaks is one of those pivotal TV shows that you either loved it or hated it. And I remember when I watched Sit in High School, my Dad saw an episode with me and he's like, what the hell is this? [LAUGH] And my Dad used to like cop procedurals, like my Dad, the weird thing for him was the Law and Order episode about Vampires. Like to him, that was the weird thing. But when you watch Twin Peaks, you have to remember it's like a surreal dream. Nothing really makes sense. You're gonna dissect it for ages. All the characters are memorable, weird and quirky. There's so many great quotes and there's just so many great things happening. There's only two seasons before this new Showtime show. And some people say the second season was pretty bad, but I loved both seasons. I just thought it was quirky and weird. And the whole premise is that you're trying to figure out who killed this girl named Laura Palmer who was Like a high school prom queen, and as the show goes on, you find out these weird things about her that just get weirder and weirder and weirder and weird things about her friends, weird things about her parents, weird things about...like, all the population of Twin Peaks and the high school kids, And the music goes great. It's by Julee Cruise and she did the singing. But then Angelo Badalamenti, he was the. There's Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper. So, he did the music for it. Now, Kyle McLachlan is the only one of the original cast that has confirmed, they've confirmed he's coming back as Agent Dale Cooper. And I'm not gonna say anything about him, because if you haven't watched Twin Peaks, I don't want to spoil it for you, but you should go back and watch the two seasons of Twin Peaks that aired so you can get caught up, because this is 25 years later Because in the show, Laura Palmer, when you see her in something called the blacklodge, which is kind of like this dream state area, she says I will see you again in 25 years. And sure enough, 25 years later, we get a new season of Twin Peaks. Ooh. And Mark Frost is also writing a book that's a novelization that's supposed to catch us up in what's happened with all these characters. In that 25 year span. So that's supposed to fill in some gaps so if you're really a die hard Twin Peaks fan you should rewatch both seasons, then read this book that's supposed to come out soon. I don't know when it's supposed to come out. I think it's this year. And then You'll be ready. But they haven't started filming till September. I just wrote an article last week that said they're gonna, they officially said they're filming in September. It was supposed to air 2016, but then it got pushed back cuz David Lynch said he didn't wanna be involved. And then they brought him back and there's all this is he, or isn't he, gonna be involved. So they pushed it back to 2017, but then during the television critics press event that happened last week, the head of Showtime said, "Well we're hoping for [2016] and there's going to be familiar faces." They didn't say who. And, big surprises, which is a no brainer, cuz it's David Lynch. So, I don't know what's gonna happen. I'm actually working on an article right now for CNET, listing all the characters I want to come back and why, and all the characters I don't want to come back and why. And luckily, there's a lot of characters that died during first and second season, but as we know, in Twin Peaks, People can come back to life and visit the living if this lodge situation's still happening. And then there's like demons and stuff. So I, hence, why it's scary. That's why we're talking about this, by the way. [LAUGH] If you're wondering, cuz this was supposed to be our scary show. It's a creepy show, it gave me nightmares. I had to watch this in my college dorm in the laundry room. The rickety scary laundry room in the boiler room area of my dorm. Because it was on- Did you watch it with a creepy janitor, too? Kinda, yeah. [LAUGH] And here's the thing. I watched it that way because it was on on Monday nights. And as we know, what else is on on Monday night? And what college kids wanna watch? Is this a test? Monday night football. Oh right. [CROSSTALK] I went to U of C Boulder, I went to University of Colorado of Boulder which is all football people. So it's basically me and the rickety scary one bulb basement. Watching the super scary show. And I could hear screaming above me because there's football players watching Monday night football on the nice, big screen tv in the nice, warm lobby of the The dorm. So really they did you a favor. Oh my god I had Bob nightmares. He's like the scary demon character in Twin Peaks. I had Bob nightmares forever. So I'm just saying, I don't know if you can tell. I'm a hardcore Twin Peaks fan. No, no no. Also, if you're in London their doing a twin pigs dinner experience. Oh yeah. That I wrote about. Interesting. So any of our London viewer that [UNKNOWN] I hope they go cause I want to see wants it like to basically go to a twin pigs murder dinner I want to know like. Yeah, I would imagine like there has to be some level of drug taking and all just to replicate the show like their gonna sneak. And the mashed potatoes and- It's gotta be something. It's gotta be some, I mean, obviously they'd have coffee, which is a staple on the show. And some pie. Pie. All right, [UNKNOWN]. And you can go to the Double R Diner outside of Seattle where the filmed a lot of Twin Peaks, and it looks like that diner. And We have all this memorabilia up and stuff. And you can get a coffee cup. I have a Twin Peaks coffee cup. So, I'm the same, I'm excited for the old fans like me who super love the show, and I'm excited to see what new Fans might think of it. Millennials might think it's just lame. I have no idea. But I love it so I'm super excited. You need to understand though, they need to understand [UNKNOWN] without Twin Peaks, I feel like there is no Lost. There are none of the mega shows of the last ten years where there's an ongoing mystery. I mean, this is the first one. Twin Peaks is weird because the whole first season It was building up to figuring out who killed Laura Palmer, and you still didn't find out a the end. You had to wait until second season. The other thing about this too was it was so weird and bizarre It really did set the stage for other weird and bizarre TV shows to the point now where every time there's something like Wayward Pines, Or before that Happy Town or, like you mentioned, Lost. People kind of compare it to Twin Peaks, so they compare it to David Lynch type of cinematography and storytelling. And it is a really bizarre TV show, and I hope that it's gonna translate on Showtime. [SOUND] I did read that it's gonna be filmed as a movie. and then they're cutting it into nine episodes. Interesting. So it is gonna be continuous so we'll see. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it and if anyone in the casting is listening, I'm available for any kind of extra work. But, [LAUGH] I am keeping my fingers crossed that one of the pivotal characters, kind of weird characters called Log Lady will show up. And she's this woman that basically her husband died, but his spirit was captured in a log, just a piece of wood, [LAUGH] That she carries around and talks to. And she chews gum all the time and puts gum underneath tables. She's just a wacky character. So I'm looking forward to this. Sorry, that's my wrap, that's my rant, rave So between Twin Peaks and Ghostbusters, I think we're both big fans, but neither of those are coming out for a while, and one thing that's coming up in just a week is the most shameless spinoff I've ever seen, which is the Fear of the Walking Dead Spin-off which I believe it's basically in the same world, but we're going back to just after the zombie apocalypse and joining a different group in Los Angeles, is that right? Yeah. That's it. Is anyone else excited for this? I mean, I'm pretty excited just because I've heard of more shameless spin-offs. [LAUGH] Yeah, I could [UNKNOWN]. Yeah, I guess it's true. There's a lot of [UNKNOWN] to sit on. I'd like to know how much time they spent on the name. [LAUGH] That's really- Wait, which one? The Fear of Walking Dead? Oh, here's Rick. So that's season six trailer that's coming up, which I'm excited for, cuz finally Rick is like saying, You know what I'm in charge, shut up whiners. Finally, finally he's saying hey do you want to live come with me kind of situation. Oh, this is different this is- Haven't had to survive. Yeah, no more Rick. Welcome to suburbia. Camp. I don't take chances. No, it's still Rick. Then you shouldn't. Oh, this is the one I was looking for. I'm sorry. Yeah, that's Season 6 that's coming up of Walking Dead. This is the new one. Yeah, the new one is next week, and then Season 6 of Walking Dead is in October. Right, it's like a dude running for his life. I feel like I'm listening to the old timey radio version. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] This is kids why you need a belt. This is why you should have a belt kids. [LAUGH] Yep All those guys that wear their jeans down to their knees this is why you need a belt. Zombies. [CROSSTALK] Yeah. The more you know [LAUGH] The more you know So what do we think? Are you guys excited? No, my brother was actually mocking me yesterday because I've never seen it. I'm like dude, I don't get to watch everything. I'm not gonna zombie shame you, Jeff. I'm just saying, there's plenty of opportunities [CROSSTALK]. I get like one hour of sleep a night. I know zombies. [LAUGH] We all have 24 hours in a day, it's just how you decide to spend your life. Whether you want to be productive or watch a lot of tape- I just watched an episode of Adam 12 yesterday. [LAUGH] Just so I could see what the actress who did the voice of Jayna on the Superfriends looked like. Aw Both curious. Should I keep track of all the obscure shows we mentioned so that I can do later? So we got Murder, She Wrote. Yeah. That's not obscure. That's not obscure, that's classic, man. Obscure to this generation. Adam 12. Yeah. That's all right. The millenials, that's what Wikipedia is for, kids. Just look it up later. Kelsey, what do you think? [LAUGH] What do you think about Walking Dead? Nothing whatsoever. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] No, I'm not a zombie person, [LAUGH] except for Zombies, Run! which I'm obsessed with, but that's my only zombie show. [SOUND] Hey, I would say I don't know, are we all, do I feel maybe we're all going Going through Zombie OD, like maybe there a- Well we went through the vampire like Twilight OD right? We're all burnt out on vampires and now it's Zombies. Is this Zombie fatigue? Like is this something that's treatable? You can't have Zombie fatigue cuz that's when they get you. Yeah. Like zombies to me were what got me into horror and supernatural stories, and I haven't watched, I haven't kept up with the Walking Dead. In fact, I kind of put myself in a corner cuz the first season ender was so bad that I'm like, I don't wanna know that it could get worse after this. And so for a while, I didn't watch it, and then I Picked it up again and realized it got better. Like when the governor's stuff came in and all that other. I feel the same way. I feel like it was more like talking dead. I wanted all the humans to die, because honestly I felt like I was watching a horrible episode of Oprah where couples just never got along So, and there's always that one, Project Runway but with a death element, you know, because, and like, no-one could, like, agree. [CROSSTALK] Like Project Deadway? I would watch that. If they were like designers and they were like Design isn't good. Like if Michael Kors says no I hate this, then you die. After Heidi says auf Wiedersehen, it's like, you just get attacked by zombies. You just drop through a hole in the floor. I would watch that. I will say that the only that's gonna get my exciting for Walking Dead, and any spinoff, is if they did it from the view of a zombie. Like if maybe the point of view with the zombie says no dialogue. You just see them running after humans. But you see the life. What is the day in the life of a zombie like? I mean, those guys just crawl around all day. But do they hear a sound and go towards it? Do zombies Fight amongst themselves but they just grunt, like I wanna- Indie movie that did that. Yeah there's a lot of movies that do that. Warm Bodies. That's not an indie movie though, that was quite large. That had Nicholas Hoult in it. Yeah Warm Bodies, Fido, even Shawn of the Dead at the very end they show you the life of You know, what Nick Frost's life's like as a zombie. Spoiler. Sorry. Oh, come on. I know, it's old. But I- Wait, what? I won't tell you anymore. Guys, speaking of Simon Penn, cuz we just did, actually. Yeah. Can we just take a quick poll? Are fast zombies okay with you guys? No. Fast zombies. Fat or fast? Fast. Oh. And I have the definitive reason to end that argument. So the word zombie. I don't know the Greek, I think it's Greek, root word that zombie comes from, literally means sleep. Oh. I thought it was a Haitian word. [BLANK_AUDIO] Or maybe it's a Haitian word. [LAUGH] Either way. Either way [CROSSTALK]. African. The word for zombies comes from a word meaning sleepwalker, I think is- That was fast. So unless Jackie Joyner-Kersee becomes a zombie. [LAUGH] I actually had this question a while ago, can zombies ride bikes? Because it's all muscle memory. So I was wondering if Lance Armstrong becomes a zombie, can he chase you down quickly with a- She'd deny it. bike. [LAUGH] Deny it. If Armstrong becomes a zombie and still can ride a bike we know he's definitely juicing so I think. And I also think zombies can attack with Segways because you just have to lean in. You don't actually have to do anything on a Segway, you just lean, lean, lean, so. Yeah. Kay, you're the master of Segway. Oh! Oh! Should we talk real monsters? Maybe we can talk- I'm sorry. Hey, I nearly made a Yahoo joke there, at least [INAUDIBLE] You don't want to talk about Evil Dead? The new show? Oh yeah, Evil Dead. Where are we with that? I didn't know if any of us had covered that. Yeah, I think we covered it on the site. I'm super stoked for this Evil Dead TV spinoff thing. Yeah, me too. Because everyone involved is the original people. So we've got Bruce Campbell, obviously, Sam Raimi, obviously, Here's the cool thing. Here's a little crossover talk, because I just did this article about the Xena reboot. Yeah. So, as you know Bruce Campbell was in Xena. Not in Xena. In the show Xena. [LAUGH] With Lucy Lawless. Not that he didn't try. With Lucy Lawless, right? Well Lucy Lawless is in this show. Yeah. How cool is that? Is she gonna play his wife or something? She plays Ruby. She plays the daughter of Dr. Neldy who has unleashed the Necronomicon. Necronomicon. She was great on Agents of Shield too. Yeah, I mean here's the thing, Lucy Lawless is not gonna be on Xena but she is gonna be on this. 30 years ago my friends and I spent the night at a cabin. We found the necronomicon ex mortis. The book of the dead. Certain passages were This is a lot of footage from the original Evil Dead too right? No, they re-shot it. The original one is like a lot more That looks like the original. That might be original right there. [INAUDIBLE] but I think they used the original in the trailer. Yeah, that right there. Right there, that's original. Look how young he is. Look how young Bruce was. He was pretty. He's still pretty. Sorry, no offense Mr. Campbell. I just love this cuz now I can make my dad watch this, and he won't just say that guy from Burn Notice. First thing I have to do is. [LAUGH] We're just hitting all the TV shows. I know. That's how my dad knows Bruce Campbell. When I took him to his first convention. As long as he knows Bruce Campbell. I took my dad to his first comic book convention and he saw the long line for Bruce Campbell and all these people dressed as zombies and had fake chainsaws and stuff. And he's like, I don't remember this episode of Burn Notice with the dead people. [LAUGH] And I'm like, dad, he's really famous for doing Evil Dead, and he like's, yeah, are sure this isn't Burn Notice episode? Yeah. It's when the company got invaded [LAUGH] By the viruses. I'm excited for this. I- Mike flushed him out. This is gonna hit all my Evil Dead fandom points. This looks great. Yeah, no I think I'm more excited for this. Yeah, the soundtrack's great. Bruce is playing Bruce as he does. [LAUGH] The special effects are look at that. That's amazing. And it's ultra gory, which it really wouldn't work if it wasn't gory. This is the best right here. Yeah, so good. So good, there's Lucy. When's this premier? Halloween right? Halloween. Is it Halloween? Yep. Yeah Halloween yeah. As it should. Look at that. Yo, Granny. Let's go. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Oh god, oh god. I'm not a grief counselor but if it's any consolation, you're kinda like a young me. They just ruined your life and you're hard as hell. You know they were Jewish, right? [LAUGH] I did not. [LAUGH] I wish you would've said something before I made those dumb crosses. [LAUGH] Okay. So good. Got it. What would it take to get Bruce Campbell and Quentin Tarantino to team up on something, cuz that might be a dream come true? Not hard, not hard. I don't think that's a difficult team up, honestly. Here's the thing. Sam Ramey- I think [CROSSTALK] could have done that in a Wizard of Oz sequel, personally. Yeah, I don't know. I love Bruce Campbell. He's Bruce Campbell. I mean, there's a movie he did, where he plays himself, trying to help a town rid themselves of demons. But he plays himself. Like I think that he's so in tune with his audience, his fandom, and his characters, and he's just so perfect. I mean obviously he's Ash. No one else can play Ash, and he's just so great. I'm super excited for this, so come Halloween, I want to go. Have you ever seen him in? Have you ever seen them at a live Q and A or? Yeah, yeah. [INAUDIBLE] I got the transcript of one. He was picking up girls on the stage while he was-. Yeah, yeah. [CROSSTALK] Here's the thing, he's got swagger. Yeah. Oh yeah. And he flirts on Twitter. He plays with an audience. Oh go ahead, sorry. No, go ahead. [INAUDIBLE] What were you saying? I was just, he just plays with an audience like nobody I've ever, he could just do Like, okay, we're gonna give you a stage for an hour. You can do whatever you want and just talk, and he could have come up with just so much fun stuff. I wasn't there but I saw video where a friend asked, hey, could you call a friend of mine, On my cellphone. And he picks up the phone, and I guess it was like his mom or something, and he says, hello, .is this Roger? I said, yeah. We have Steve and he hangs up the phone. [LAUGH] And then he's like, okay, let me call him back, so I don't get in any trouble. Is this Roger? Yeah. We still have Steve. We want the money. [LAUGH] [APPLAUSE] It doesn't turn off. I love him. He's just so funny and he gets his fans and he's entertaining. If you are ever at a convention where he's at. And he goes to a lot of smaller conventions too. Not just Comic-Con. I've seen him at because I go to a lot of smaller conventions too. He's really good at photo ops. He'll do anything in a photo op. He's totally for that. And also, he's just really good with his fans. I've never heard fans complain about him. No. He doesn't do the diva thing. He's just really funny and really humble and really grateful to his fans. And I think that shows. I just can't wait for this show. I'm just super excited. So maybe we'll do a follow up on CNET and we'll do kind of a review, round table review, of this show. So, I'm excited. And Lucy Lawless is great, so. I think we should live blog it. I do too. Oh that'd be great. I do too. And it's just gonna be my favorite thing, I think, for Halloween. My daughter wants to see it. Awesome. I don't know. [LAUGH] Do it. Yeah. Well, you know. I saw Exorcist when I was seven and I turned out fine. I saw Friday the 13th when I was five. Yeah. And I saw a [UNKNOWN] movie when I was...oh, I'm sorry, I thought I was. It's called 1970s parenting. Yeah. Well, we've got about 10 minutes here to move onto a few real monsters. Yeah! "Real" monsters. In air-quotes. Over the course of the last few months, we've kind of been keeping an eye on the Loch Ness monster, as we do here on Crave, keeping A pulse on the real matters of the world and unfortunately for Nessie fans around the world, it seems that the Lochness monster, may have been cat fishing us all these years. I wrote a story a few weeks back. One of the premiere Nessie hunters in the world, after 25 years, he's decided that he thinks The Loch Ness Monster is really a giant catfish. A delicious catfish. [LAUGH] But I mean, a giant catfish when you think about it is always scary. He kinda like gave up his life to. Yeah. That's sad. He's like the, in the early 90s he gave up everything, moved to Loch Ness to hunt for Nessie full-time and after almost 20 years, he's decided that. All the evidence points to this being a very large species of catfish that was introduced probably around the early 1900s for fishing. And they can grow to immense sizes. This is Victorians when a bowl cleaner. For the loss. A mighty [UNKNOWN]. Doesn't catfish have a long neck, though? I mean I feel like wasn't Nessie supposed to look more like a Brontosaurus and less like a Long John Silver's platter? I feel like- Yeah, although The famous Long Neck photos from the early 1900s have been debunked a while ago. Oh, clearly I need to catch up. Yeah, you do Sorry, I thought it was kind of like the Big Foot photo, right, where he's in the forest. That, that's not real either. This is probably the- And Santa. I felt- Probably the most famous one, right here. Yeah, that's the one everyone knows. That looks like a catfish sticking his arm out of the water. Yeah, it's just an arm. I hope it's an arm. Eric, one of your commenters suggested- [LAUGH] [LAUGH] What happened was Nessie was devoured by the giant catfish, which I think is probably the best- I like that. Catfish are terrifying. Which will then be devoured by a shark tornado, as we learned from Sharknado 3, that it can go into space. It can go into Scotland. It can go anywhere. So I'm Cuz Sharknado was a real thing, right? That's- Oh yeah. Totally legit. [CROSSTALK] I remember that being an issue when Shark Week was happening that you'd start to get all these fake shark documentaries popping up. Yeah. Yeah. And people going, oh this is amazing cuz it's on Discovery Channel or History Channel or wherever And you found out, no, this is the reason that History Channel has the ancient aliens. Doesn't necessarily mean it's real. I live down the road from George R. R. Martin, who's in Santa Fe. And so I can confirm that the reason the books are not done yet is because he was decapitated by a flying shark. I knew it. [LAUGH] I knew it. Wow. Oh [INAUDIBLE] Ain't that always the way, though? I thought they should have killed him in a red shark wedding, but that was just me. Wasn't that a Billy Idol song? [LAUGH] Yeah, it's a Billy Idol song. Red shark wedding. So it's a catfish. [CROSSTALK] Anything else? Do know how it tastes? Wait, wait. Do we know what it's named? Right. So what's interesting is about a year ago I think, there was a picture from Apple Maps of Loch Ness that cropped up that appear to show the Loch Ness monster, and some people said it was actually looked like the wake from a boat, but it does kind of match the outline of this same species of catfish. So we may have settled that one, once and for all. Ironic if somebody found something like this with apple maps. Right. How ironic. [LAUGH] Well I remember. It was found by all the drivers who were directed [CROSSTALK] Well they wanted to like drain the lake. I remember that. They wanted to send down some like underwater drone. That sounds like a euphemism. I'll be right back I've gotta go drain the lake. [LAUGH] What Danny? I said I think you're training your dragon, dude. What Danny? I'm sorry, we're neglecting you. What were you saying? I'm trying to really force this joke, so brace yourself. [LAUGH] Okay. I think the [UNKNOWN], one time I think it was a log. One time it was We said it was just a catfish and now it's a boat. I think what we're missing is that Loch Ness is a shapeshifter. Yeah. Like he can That's not a joke, that's real. I would believe that. I mean, if I learned anything from X-Files, shapeshifters can take any shape Hence the name. Hence the name. [LAUGH] Or it could be an alien. I think there was one episode of Ancient Aliens that thought that Loch Ness was an alien, so-- If there wasn't, there will be in about a week. No. What other monsters do we have to debunk, Aaron? So, we've got one more monster and then we've got to run. I did a bit of monster You may have seen something going around the internet. It was a picture from the Mars Curiosity Rover that appeared to show a woman in a flowing dress standing on a rock on the surface of Mars. Yeah. And as usual, it's a black and white Grainy photo but there's this figure that does look like a woman with long hair in a dress and so that went around all the UFO conspiracy types and Huffington Post and all over the place. And so I called NASA to get their opinion. [LAUGH] And the guy at NASA was like we get this call like every day. [LAUGH] You didn't really have a lot of time. No no no no. But he told you he hadn't heard about this one. Yeah he said he hadn't heard about it. You know, he said we get some kind of call along these lines. Somebody thinks they see something in a photo. I mean cuz there's dozens of photos that come back from all the rovers like every day, and people are always going through them with a fine-tooth comb. And so you know, while I was waiting to hear back from a scientist, which actually I still haven't, [LAUGH] I went through some of the other photos from the same day from the same spot that this photo of an allegedly strange woman was taken, and She might be a perfectly normal woman! And Steven if you can scroll down to the very bottom, I posted another photo and it's a photo of the same Angle of the same spot on the same day on Mars. But it's taken from just a different camera, that's a little higher up on the Rover. So it's not the same angle. And so you actually get a little piece of the Rover's wheel in the shot, which means that if there is a woman on Mars, she's about two inches tall. Oh I thought you were going to say the rubber ran over her, which would be unfortunate. It may have. I love these shots because they're such a Rorschach test. I think I see, I'm pretty sure I saw a Jawa or at least R2-D2, someone. I think it's funny that people project gender on it, this little figure. You know I mean, so somebody in a robe. Her name would be Marcia. [LAUGH] Somebody's in a robe. What's gendered about that? You Male Jedi wear robes. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia. Why is it always Marcia? I love this stuff. It's like the Jesus and the toast. Turns out it's really Bigfoot. It's Nessie. It is funny because all of these- I just love the fact that there's NASA still getting calls about this. NASA always gets calls about this. I think it's amusing that they answer them. You know they shuffle this off on like one poor guy No, I honestly think- [CROSSTALK] [INAUDIBLE] take the call [INAUDIBLE}. No, I honestly think that NASA NASA has a division for this. Because when I was eight, I wrote them a letter asking them, I think it was when E.T. came out. I asked them if they had any internships at NASA for talking to aliens and helping them get home. [LAUGH] And they wrote me this nice letter back saying there's no UFOs, there's no The galaxy is big, but we have not come across any aliens. It was a big conspiracy theory letter, I thought, but-. Yeah, but that's to an eight year old. Yeah, it was to an eight year old, but I thought that was sweet. Yeah, no that- But I think they must have a whole division. They must have a whole customer service division just dedicated to UFO people and kids. Does it have arms? Does it have legs? [CROSSTALK] I talked to the press officers. [LAUGH] What's that? What? 20. You said you wrote to NASA about ET. I did the same to Dan Aykroyd. [LAUGH] Last week? I was 26. [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] You said you stalked him. And a crystal full of vodka. Yeah. [LAUGH] I spoke to actually the press officer for Mars exploration at NASA. I called and he answered the phone. And I told him what I was looking into and [LAUGH] there was a pause on the line. And kind of a sigh. And he just went, what? [LAUGH] Had to be an astronaut. We're not doing this one. You know we, I just want to commend you Eric, because we may be the only blog that actually, and we're not even a blog, we're a legit news site. We might be the only legit journalists that decided to actually ask NASA for their opinion. [LAUGH] Research. We did this thing called fact-checking, where we actually call NASA and people that would give us a straight answer. At least the right one. On what this is as opposed to just reblogging what everybody else is blogging. So thank you for taking the time to actually call NASA. Even though they gaped in disgust at you on the phone. At least you got politely a polite decline. It's pretty nice, but what's really amazing to me is the page on NASA, and like I said anyone can go look at this image, and people go comb through and look for funny things. But on the same page where the image was found with this woman. Five images down is the one that I looked at that's the same thing, but with a wheel in it. They actually give it perspective. Yeah. Everything is there. People are just looking for what they wanna look for. It's a very tiny woman. No, that's awesome. [CROSSTALK] Probably got calls of why are there two inch women on Mars? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Call Hollywood, this is a franchise. [LAUGH] Oh, this is awesome. [LAUGH] I think we're gonna have to leave it there. Oh wait, wait, can I do one more thing? Since I wrote this story last night because I knew we were going to do a horror theme. So it's called Goth Box. Yeah. [LAUGH] And it's one of those subscription mystery boxes that you can get. The Kickstarter campaign to help this get off the ground. It's just a box [INAUDIBLE]. But it's a box [LAUGH], yeah it is. That was my nickname in high school It's a gloomy box full of Goth stuff. And the cool thing is, I think it's the only one of its kind, cause usually you get like loot crate or narwal, unicorn, bacon whatever. There's always some weird, geeky box, that's out there for geeks, but nothing for Goths and I So wait, can i guess what's in it? Can I get so Adderall? [LAUGH] Black eyeliner. The ashes. That was mean. The ashes of ex boyfriends. Unicorn tears. No, no, no, it's got like, it could be [LAUGH] It could be customized for different goth. So, if you're like a steam punk goth or if you're a traditional goth Oh, that's sweet. Yeah, I respect that. Or if you're the kind of goth that likes to craft, if you're like the kind of goth that likes, you know, just Straight up horror and you just like vampire stuff. Actually, they send you a little questionnaire, and you say what kind of goth you are, and that's an example of one of the things that can happen in Goth Box for you. And there's like goth candy, goth jewelry. Do they have one, for like, Visigoths? Yep, they have it for, yeah. [LAUGH] Exactly. [LAUGH] They have it for, it's for guys or girls, so they have it gender specified if you care about gender specified your stuff, so you just don't end up with a bunch of jewelry if you're a dude. But there's, there's some cool stuff here. So I interviewed the creator of the Goth Box about why she thought that there should be a Goth Box, and she said, goth deserved mystery boxes too, and they need cheering up. That was kind of sweet. [LAUGH] Organic. Bubbling cauldron bath room. I know, and I'm a goth, even though I'm wearing color right now. I'm doing this because my mom says I need to wear more colors so I don't like dead. So I'm wearing a rainbow sweater right now, but I am goth. And I am getting this box, because I think that Goth's deserve a little bit of Wednesday Adams to show up at the door step. Right. When you have to wear certain clothing to prove your not dead, that's pretty Goth. That's pretty Goth. Anyways, so I wrote this story today and you can check it up on CNet, and you can check out the kick starter, but I wanted to just. Slipped that in there before we left because I actually didn't. I stayed up till three in the morning to write this article because I didn't know if we'd have enough spooky stuff to talk about. Clearly, I was wrong. You're welcome, Internet. Awesome. Thank you, Bonnie. And thank you everyone for watching today, we're gonna have to wrap it up. We'll have to talk about the Matrix. Next time that's actually something I'm still working on anyway. So we'll learn in future crave [INAUDIBLE] if we're living in the Matrix. You're still deciding red pill blue pill you're not even sure. I'm figuring it out. I am assembling the evidence. So thank you everyone as always you can find all the stories we talked about on CNET.com/crave. Find us on twitter @crave. And for Bonnie Burton, Kelsey Adams, Jeff Sparkman, Danny Gallagher, and Steven Beacham, I'm Eric Mack. This has been the Crave cast, and we'll see you next time. [MUSIC]