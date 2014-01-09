Your video, "Flir One's personal thermal imaging camera "
CES 2014

Flir One's personal thermal imaging camera

The Flir One attaches to your iPhone to show heat signals.
Hey. I'm Xiomara Blanco for CNET here in Las Vegas at CES 2014 with the FLIR ONE. The first personal thermal imaging device and works with the iPhone 5 and 5S. Using both visible and thermal cameras the FLIR ONE can detect and display heat allowing DIY film owners to improve energy efficiency or find studs. Outdoor enthusiasts can also use the device to navigate in the dark or better visualize their hunting friend. You can take high-res photos or videos and it offer various filters for viewing the temperatures differently. The device starts at $349 and will go on sale in the spring. Once again for CNET I'm Xiomara Blanco and this has been the FLIR ONE.

