First Look at iPod Classic

First Look at iPod ClassicCNET's Donald Bell takes a look at the iPod Classic, formerly known as the iPod Video, which has gotten some minor adjustments and a lot more storage.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hey, I'm Donald Bell, senior editor for MP3 and Digital Audio and today we're taking a first look at the new IPod Classic. The IPod Classic really is just a remodel of the Classic IPod. The big distinctions here is that it's a new user interface. It's the same user interface they're putting into the new IPod Nanos. So, you can do cover flow on this. You also have the split screen view where you can see a visual preview of the music or video that you've selected. Also, the other big improvement on this is that it comes with a minimum capacity of 80 gigabytes and maximum of 160. Those are priced at 249 and 349, respectively. The user interface, as far as the hardware, is really identical to the way that your video IPods have worked in the past. You've got the hold switch on top, the headphone jack on top, and it's about the same thickness as the 30-gigabyte capacity IPod video. So, that's about it. I'm Donald Bell and this is a first look at the new IPod Classic. ^M00:01:00 [ Music ]