Your video, "First Look at iPod Classic "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

First Look at iPod Classic

CNET's Donald Bell takes a look at the iPod Classic, formerly known as the iPod Video, which has gotten some minor adjustments and a lot more storage.
1:14 /
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hey, I'm Donald Bell, senior editor for MP3 and Digital Audio and today we're taking a first look at the new IPod Classic. The IPod Classic really is just a remodel of the Classic IPod. The big distinctions here is that it's a new user interface. It's the same user interface they're putting into the new IPod Nanos. So, you can do cover flow on this. You also have the split screen view where you can see a visual preview of the music or video that you've selected. Also, the other big improvement on this is that it comes with a minimum capacity of 80 gigabytes and maximum of 160. Those are priced at 249 and 349, respectively. The user interface, as far as the hardware, is really identical to the way that your video IPods have worked in the past. You've got the hold switch on top, the headphone jack on top, and it's about the same thickness as the 30-gigabyte capacity IPod video. So, that's about it. I'm Donald Bell and this is a first look at the new IPod Classic. ^M00:01:00 [ Music ]

Latest MP3 Players videos

Video: Free your iPod
Free your iPod
3:33
Rockbox turns your iPod into a FLAC- and OGG-playing, open-source monster.
Play video
Video: Why you should buy an MP3 player
Why you should buy an MP3 player
2:21
MP3 players are obsolete. Or are they? We tested a few to see how they hold up in the smartphone era.
Play video
Video: Astell & Kern AK Jr wears the big pants
Astell & Kern AK Jr wears the big pants
2:00
The Astell & Kern AK Jr marries classic design with class-leading sound, making it one of the best hi-res players for the money --...
Play video
Video: The new Apple iPod Touch sticks iPhone hardware into a tiny package
The new Apple iPod Touch sticks iPhone hardware into a tiny package
1:54
It's a sleek, slim device, but where does it fit in?
Play video
Video: Sony's ZX2 is luxurious and pricey
Sony's ZX2 is luxurious and pricey
2:13
The Sony Walkman ZX2 is a luxury portable player with Android streaming apps, a premium build and excellent sound -- but its incredibly...
Play video
Video: Uh oh, it's PonoPlayer!
Uh oh, it's PonoPlayer!
1:55
While it has its faults, the distinctive and fun PonoPlayer offers a taste of high-end audio.
Play video
Video: Sony's newest Walkman is for audiophiles only
Sony's newest Walkman is for audiophiles only
0:49
Willing to spend $1,000-plus for an MP3 player? This Walkman is for you.
Play video
Video: RIP iPod
RIP iPod
4:00
The now-dead iPod Classic put Apple on top of the tech world, and paved the way for bigger, brighter things. Here's our tribute to...
Play video