How To Video

Find out your current Wi-Fi speed in seconds

CNET editor Dong Ngo shares a quick tip on how to find out at what Wi-Fi speed your computer is currently connected.
[MUSIC] Hi, there. If you ever wonder how fast your laptop is connected to a wi-fi network, here's how to quickly find out. If you use a Mac, there's a icon on top here, the wi-fi icon. If you click on it, you can find out what network the machine is currently connected to, Also other networks in the same vicinity. But if you press and hold the Option key then click on the icon now you can show a lot more information about the current connection including the speed, shown as a Tx rate here. And here you can also find out about other thing like [UNKNOWN] address, IP address and so on. So, it's pretty cool. Now on a Windows computer, it's a bit more involved, but it's still very easy. You first right click on the wi-fi icon here, and choose open network and sharing center. And now click on the wi-fi connection and here it is, the speed. And if you want to find out more, click on details. Now knowing that actual wi-fi speed is great because sometimes that is the reason why sometimes you have less than ideal on experience. This part having a super fast broadband connection. And that's our Quick Tip for today. I'm Dem Loh and now you know.

