Facebook announces new sharing tools

CNET News Video
Facebook announces new sharing toolsFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells developers the company is working on new tools to make it easier to share in Messenger and groups.
Transcript
Now today there are actually more than a dozen different ways that you can share from an app into Facebook. And that's because, you know, there are all these different interfaces on iOS and Android and Windows Phone and mobile web and desktop. Now what all these versions mean is that whatever the best version is. Is not what everyone is using today. And we've heard this feedback very clearly from, everyone in our community and our developers. They want us to fix this. Because people want to be able to share instant messages. Alright, people wanna be able to share into groups. People never want to be surprised. By what they are content is going to look like when they share it. So today we are going to fix it. We are introducing and elegant and consistent way to share form all of the different apps you are building across the whole family of Facebook services. So the new share sheet creates a consistent experience for everyone using the apps to share with anyone they want. [INAUDIBLE] Including and messengering groups. So if you want to share that run that you made with just a few people instead of all of your friends on, on Facebook or Instagram, now you can do that in exactly the same way that you would have previously shared into a feed. So this is just a first step towards creating better sharing experiences. Across this whole family of apps.