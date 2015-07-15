Explaining the Reddit Revolt

Special Features
Explaining the Reddit RevoltCNET's Dan Graziano explains why Reddit has been in the news.
Transcript
If you've been on the Internet this past week you've probably heard a lot about Reddit. If you're confused why it's in the news this video is for you. So let's start with what exactly Reddit is. Reddit is a website where people share articles, photos, videos and stories with others who then vote them up And down. All of this content is submitted to subreddits, which are sections for specific interests and topics. There is literally a subreddit for everything and anything. One for funny memes. Another to talk about movies. And even one to share the deep thoughts you may have in the shower. One of the most popular sections is the Ask Me Anything subreddit. Here users could ask people like Al Gore, Bill Gates, and even President Barack Obama anything they wanted. Now this is Victoria Taylor. Taylor was largely responsible for acting as a liaison between celebrities and the mods running the Ask Me Anything subreddit. She was fired without reason on July 2nd. The Reddit community was already on edge following recent changes that resulted in some Subreddits being banned in an attempt to curb harassment, but it was Taylor's firing that led to a huge revolt. Because each Subreddit is controlled by unpaid moderators, they have the power to set the Subreddits they control to private mode, which essentially shuts down Reddit itself. It all started with the AMA section going private. And then more than ten other very popular subreddits followed. Even singer, Lorde, got involved with the drama. Tweeting that rule number one in their PR handbook was always Victoria stays. The protest lasted about two days, and received mainstream media attention. Reddit head Ellen Pao made statements [UNKNOWN] and not Reddit directly, which ticked Reddit off even more. It wasn't until July 5th Pao admitted on Reddit that management quote unquote screwed up and made mistakes over the past few years. She also announced the new Moderator Advocate position to work with the mods and to better communicate with them. Meanwhile, memes like this one and this one continue to pop up on the site mocking the apologies. There was also a petition calling for Ellen Pao to resign as the head of Reddit which garnered more than 200,000 signatures. And while that may sound like a lot of people, it's really about 1% of the nearly 164 million people who visit Reddit each month. Whether the petition worked or not. Pao on July 10th resigned from Reddit, and was replaced by none other than, Steve Hoffman, a cofounder of Reddit and the sites original CEO. Many users appeared to welcome Steve back with open arms, but the relationship between the corporate side of Reddit and the community still has a long way to go. Are you a Reddit user? Tell us you how you feel about what happened in the past few weeks in the comment section below. I'm Dan Graziano for CNET, thanks for watching.