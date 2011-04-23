Ep. 45: I sue you, you sue me

Mobile
Ep. 45: I sue you, you sue meApple sues Samsung, Samsung sues Apple, the Army uses Android in the battle field, and we get a tour of the latest round of Android Tablets. Join Justin Eckhouse and guest hosts Eric Franklin and JT Tabencki as they dive into the world of Android.
Transcript
I see you used to mean standard on the battlefield and -- why I won't be getting a new phone anytime soon all that more on this week's edition of -- and -- weekly for April 22 2011 I'm just -- accounts belongs against those TT. -- and Eric Franklin. Has -- -- good it's going great are -- day. It is Friday -- special Friday outset of Mandarin. On Friday realized they forgot to introduce our other two special guests. -- Android pair ringer guests. There are nameless but they have an awesome voice and -- -- -- And will be dancing for us later awesome in this show. We're. Correlates jump into it with some lawsuits here -- -- This is this is nothing new in the world and and -- think this actually used to be recurring segment but -- had a a period of down time. Combat Apple's back in the -- Android game with a lawsuit against Samsung. -- -- Quit copying its Smartphones and tablets and -- basically there. They're basically saying date. Samsung with -- galaxy series of Smartphones and tablets has infringed on Apple's patton's. And you -- Apple's -- each TC and Motorola membrane of others who have inquiry ecosystem partners. But this what is most notable I think because Samsung is. A major supplier of Apple's making you know there. A 45 processors. Various screens as well as potentially. SSD for their new two. You devices. Atoms so. They're suing the biggest supplier right. You -- -- housing in -- they're working relationship going forward you know. Use. Mean I would imagine that these are these comments seem to happen. Aren't going to affect. Out you know the debate is that high a level business -- -- -- -- -- -- different divisions and lawyers. The you know having to talk to each -- up like that and you would imagine that going forward they're gonna -- -- -- you guys students because the patents are we're not gonna be billed. -- opponents for you because. -- making money doing this program. So yeah no I mean so let's jump into the next story which is pretty much the same story as to -- Samsung then countersued Apple. Over at their patents that they say Apple's infringing on. Related to ten mobile technologies. -- including. -- reduction in during data transmission three G technology for use -- errors and wireless data communication. Com so it's. I almost wonder if this was like a deal at a time with their -- are right we don't want other people -- infringing our patents Samsung. You know -- is at the Apple said this to Samsung so. We're gonna see you you're gonna catalysts to us and ray will just settle this whole thing -- like okay shake hands were good and -- so that it. Anyone else's infringes on Apple's patents we can say okay we are protecting their patents everywhere. -- to so they -- -- -- -- call spirited and rate them on record yeah exactly but to use the favoring it is more like flat beach the real thing do that. You're that just like -- don't know. Although some good that you stole our patent for click for -- tapping on pictures of apps entering launching them. It's -- the that the movie got the wording of the I don't know but it is if you look at the galaxy aspirin -- -- found -- app so apparent that look. -- -- -- Similar -- the although. Gillick all the Smartphones have that. That's that's kind of part of -- basic Smartphone design is having these pictures of these applications in -- and especially if they're both using the same screens and yeah other components that much. Oh she can do with that silence this in mind is that the contents and sue Apple or Mac -- and things like hey -- using icons on your desktop that simulate the death supplement tablet right lunacy for -- -- -- If we go back you know. Apple did sue Microsoft originally when they released windows I don't know -- one or three years of the -- that say. For copying their UN there right because it was. It use it to -- yeah well I granted -- I confident that windows. Open and closed but men homeowners should be -- -- all these students are pretty sure they -- experts at the amiga Xerox that it is. Yeah that was ironic -- and apostolic from Xerox right. Than they patented so -- -- -- -- so -- and then as we said Samsung. Currently Apple is Samsung's biggest client and there -- expected this year to surpass Sony to become Samsung's top clothing while an ounce -- you know I think as you're saying there. They have a lot invested on both sides -- relationship. And I feel like it's more for shows -- -- yeah. But on record. Yes exactly will -- app inventory term like why is the question is. How come. Apple hasn't like man up and sue Google because it's -- -- they're suing for not the the form factor not the look but whether technology but the actual itself. -- -- -- wasn't -- Google laughs kinetic name to keep track of them I think it. At one point. We talked about creating a float -- The phone system ecosystem lawsuits -- before. So when someone was suing someone else. So I don't know now the -- -- and could actually -- -- to make that it intends to create that. Let him get him on that -- Com so this is not the only sort of scandal this week we heard early on. He noted to be unions have a iPhone scandal regarding. Privacy and tracking technology. And -- -- discovered that you know Apple. With. In of the GPS and with -- Wi-Fi AM cellular location technology. They were not only sort of -- mapped around that. Recording that and storing that information where you've been for so the last year. As well as every twelve are sending it to Apple's servers. Processing at a -- Apple servers and colonized so that's not that big of a -- secrets released in my opinion. But the privacy concern is that there's story -- information on your iPhone for a year. -- and encrypted so use your phone and lips yeah. So all of a standard users are few and media event ourselves. -- -- And -- ten. You know couple days later I guess yesterday actually. He report from. Magnus lurks in the sweetest programmer. Showed that Internet -- actually do symphony. Ultimately. Yeah exactly how things you. So yet Android phones no better well kind of a little better -- -- they only keep the data for seven days. Where is the Apple Apple keeps it. Forever then they keep it well. Yet at the feature I guess the records it has only been out for eleven months I don't know if we know exactly how long they keep -- right. It but there's never any indication for him that this was this was going -- line if you're tracking -- there well there was Apple actually -- Released -- letter. A year ago when they released an update its or do in this. Explicit -- notes it -- if it was a I think congress asked -- for details about how. They were -- privacy union that sponsored detailed this but they didn't details that they were storing the stuff an encrypted okay and so that is really the crux of the scandal -- is unsecure information about your whereabouts -- In the last year -- exam. But there's no reason really your phone it's a -- that Google says they store seven days so that. You know through don't have GPS -- in any given time -- is used the last but is in the ground right I don't know whether or seven days a impetus -- one vocational stolen goods on your -- percent did -- -- -- servers for settlers on their servers presumably forever but it both Google and Apple are anonymous in -- race with that it hits your servers -- I remember -- children my first iPhone. There was like and and the app -- said. There's actually was like a kill switch in every single -- that Atlanta. And so like one of the first options and you could do on the M on the phone was turned off the skills which of Steve Jobs was like one day. -- an internal lawyer I've done -- like no. You know crazy if you he's likely use at some point turn out there who don't of the rooms -- For -- content. Say you can't -- a switch not the only to turn up elsewhere it's but also both on Android and iPhone you can turn off location services I mean -- lose a lot of functionality in but it. I don't locations -- resign because it drains the battery something awful so that's not really big deal for me and I guess for most people out there -- you make you -- -- -- I know people are gonna you know it their underwear and a bunch because of this news in -- in -- -- they have the right to do that personally I. I'm not really that affected by -- I'm fairly honest with all the people that would matter my life. That I would you know wouldn't be afraid of you and -- -- -- donated and black million U yeah exactly right so. Now I guess there -- Probably a lot of this honest else is out there who were promptly and now I know all the visitors to actually -- doc so yeah. -- -- that. His primary have a little fact Afghanistan and there's. -- what it is like what does Ashley -- tracking when they got released and phones that. Reinstatement of the congress can look in -- that if you. While speaking to the government the army. Uses using an injury. On the battlefield there are preparing to anyway. So that they have taken Lander and answer to -- added to their own platform called the inquiry based joint battle command platform or. TVs he he. Couldn't TV -- -- he liked the dash in in the acronym that. So they -- it's a significantly modified version of an underrated. Hand it has such things as mapping technology. Blue force tracking. We probably -- looked -- where its focus don't know what that is. Tactical ground reporting and critical mass messaging. The hood because on the -- totals soldiers will also have access to other applications. It says at this book open office. Ending deeper. Look at its. If it doesn't actually that last part but I'm sure they -- -- Course you'll gonna have some -- driving a 100000 dollar humvee via texting on the sun news analyst texting by the army's. A platform but -- its nearest platform it'll be very sick here texting. Yeah so. Messages won't be intercepted by the enemy exactly you know this is actually protecting. Our boys in green. In the army. Leo does this all racism -- actually protecting them is not put them in harm's -- -- so it. They're -- they hope I don't know what I'm Saddam Hussein you know. We -- kind of talking it was before the show and I was like yeah this is so cool in there why well there yeah I don't and it's really like -- as an end user you shouldn't care about this at all now. Com it's cool for the platforms that. It is open enough that. People can take in the can build stuff on its infamous hacker. Point of view it's kind of -- Or that it exists that there's something already out there that can be modified. You know ray presumably pretty easily. And then apply to in the government can do it yet even the government you know an -- the government did an excellent job on America's army. Back in early 2000 it is -- the great game it was free. Look is awesome Mueller released an integrated version can. The angry animals you know Angry Birds like military grade and -- army yet program. That. You know and other cool thing I was born in outer speculated -- maybe -- this -- -- taxpayers' money sir it has been up to develop their own way right. But no one was asking earlier I'm curious because honeycomb hasn't been of these and the public it I think indeed willingness you know platform and -- And I have a and that they use. But they're using 2.2. You know. Well I don't imagine this being I don't imagine honeycomb offering that. Much that many advantages. -- their needs you know. -- -- Qatar -- but right now but I still don't know that errors so much. Legal would that much the. Army brat and I think that -- really is mentality to phones -- -- -- -- reason phones as well so. If you're curious blue force tracking according to Wikipedia is the military term to denote GPS enabled system that -- military commanders and forces with information it about friendly and hostile military force has no idea was to sell its military force -- words it'd it is yet. Words -- the color blue is typically need to know it used to denote friendly forces. -- America's army guy should know -- yet that was part of the game thinking. -- actually -- and army. Comes to -- these soldiers get their Android phones and if they don't have Wi-Fi access they'll now be able to use Skype. Over three G. So I bet they're excited about that have -- that they are. And it has certainly army wouldn't have any problem with the musings at. Known in the battlefield and landscape and. And my wife right now -- -- -- a kid's sick perceptive I don't know. Cradle Skype what what's what's the what's the term for us Skype. Sexting. What do they call that. And you tell me guess who gets -- the -- but I think it's a little. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Now look over overseas fighting in you know that there -- another band will only get Skype in Friday's. House asleep right now -- some privacy. What -- doing what you wear and honey or any Harry you know your wife or your husband so -- And now they can do it from their Lander found exactly the military that's -- -- would -- platform and that's where -- better -- maneuvering ourselves and to some real trouble. Relieved that this hasn't for the or -- Fine. So this is what I'm really bummed about actually has had talked many times on -- show about. The Motorola -- ironic and how that is my next phone in I was all set to get it next month the fastest ground -- And now. According to Wall Street Journal later -- quoted Motorola spokesman in its can be -- the summer. Until they can incorporate several enhancements to make it quote. And even better customer experience -- -- consumer experience right. So they don't say what that means does that mean better battery life thinner form factor as. You know and -- as a thunderbolt is pretty -- -- that's pretty bad and it's only single. Yeah so I heat people on a battery pack that -- red phones takes in the batteries though -- I -- when you combine. What dual core and dual core and knows he and in this. It's -- both tablet really has a screen to -- pretty big screen. -- minute battery life yeah exactly hate. -- -- and have problems my iPhone for right now so -- battery life that's. It's The Who -- -- rerun of phones. -- I have I've silenced because I -- -- announced that it can't photos here. We'll -- -- appearance at about that is that it is the fastest like. It is currently can actually -- -- and buying. And at that top speed the gas last twelve minute. Wow has like 2162. And sixty miles per hour so -- how much is. One point three million starting. -- -- 6000 horsepower men and little button on the car. That like it's almost like you know six or 700 horsepower and -- like Google fast you turn little mom and with whom thousand. Is a horse power meteor -- -- all digital -- is finally and -- Where -- top here tested that they have to bring it -- England turned. Special track in Germany has I was the only place that had a -- long enough to -- -- up to tops the nice. Fossil. From where -- what's current. Her parents and -- that will be content and story. Am I but back to the -- -- on -- and kind of -- like the phone -- promising and looks you know aspects that make you college and -- -- -- -- -- one -- and -- the curious about whether or not they're taken -- time to. -- -- on the boot -- more you know the biggest thing lately with Motorola phones that they become increasingly difficult to act. And -- back. -- -- they -- I don't know I just don't block these download it and -- -- that that a I think that there. It more difficult to hack yeah guys for Android phones if news is the one big things on and today it's open it's you know people Dave welcome -- community shared and the Droid one which actually you could say that is. -- -- -- There actually the first Droid -- Yeah or Android for now with popular enough that people would like god this is -- Was so easy hack and -- you keep their phones still because. It's not rejoice because -- it's easy to hack into upgrade. And so I'm curious to see you know even on the FaceBook pages for Motorola what -- you want to see like unlike boot -- at number one. It's a 77 -- over -- -- And way behind. Each is to me you have an iPhone the show today. Particularly in before -- up. Are there is and put it out. Our street there are. So here you know the next story is about a -- that he is running stock handwritten actually is pretty good and dual core and out now. The T-Mobile G two acts. So. You think about this one does this compare to your phone actually GT. Do you have which -- -- the T-Mobile G two so -- you. There -- this is one X better than years. Yet with one more was -- bigger screen. Has no keyboard though as dual core and it also still has via. HP SA plus that there you know T-Mobile version four G race. And one thing -- find just thing about this phone that. Nicole is talking about is that she's actually pretty impressed with the battery life like she went through all day insulin had. Battery left their phone given. All these little check marks in terms of -- and so I -- -- with a much personally. But I'm really curious to see you know my first thing that -- it easy to hack. I wanna see what's the antigen mod that and the like -- -- it says stock -- and that doesn't -- -- there aren't yet it's stuck -- her -- running Andrew -- no HTC sense cern moto ninja blurred. Earning income -- keeps it but I mention curious why that. As new release would 2.3 it like it's. Right and especially if they're running -- you can we. You know Nicole really liked it it got an editor's choice and she says -- -- phone to -- -- T-Mobile. It. How much we -- -- mention. A little funny -- Although there's some fighting words there -- c'mon don't instigate than a low rumble yeah joking and I see. I just you should too. Yet. This is the contention is that -- here and we've yet taken -- a press but it. -- said Nicole vs buy extra peace Catholic employees -- -- first west. A -- Brian Tong viewed via the prize like an -- yeah -- out of the East Coast with -- war again. Into law. -- -- -- -- Our thought was present performance. Is going and that places this is -- directly. Connects via -- NASA with -- -- -- one place where it you know handwritten clearly taken the lead trying to bring it back here. It in the Smartphone area bet they still lag into the music player area. And iPod Touch we recently learned from the lawsuit document actually has sold sixty million units of our. It is yet is not especially considering how many Smartphones are out there -- to do it yeah. So. Samsung released basically galaxy. Asked sort of version of the later. Reversing their phone that was just a music player. That the Donald bell -- a lot. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Check it out while. Coming -- in September -- a 179 dollars for a Unix. -- it actually has the full entry -- them. Well so I mean it's basically a phone -- that but yeah it's it's it's it's MP people in the vein of the iPad I iPod Touch in net it's everything except -- -- like the game plays -- players and music player its web surfing device. All the -- that in its interest team -- says. That the picture has says sixteen gigs in the back of the articles as they gave. Them. -- -- maybe -- multiple models that could be because they say it's -- in it and it only sometimes release possible. Should. Released. This happens has omitting it has SD card slot. -- pretty big deal from the pictures. It means of competing directly against the iPod Touch it is chubby man that -- -- I think it's also going to be hard for any of his standard music players to compete with until this should have a really solid 800 music. Are -- you know yeah I mean that's we have its Amazon MP3 now how is that I would have you tried it out. Do you like the service is comparable to iTunes. -- It's pretty nice and I think the biggest thing you don't have as iTunes and and I think most of us me included have a very love hate relationship with iTunes user relative and they have a lot of stuff there but it. God forbid if -- update that -- software write better have your afternoon free I don't think it's at a or if he had you know. And -- It -- because Apple wants -- to have your iPod Touch connected to your MacBook -- the UK with you everywhere you -- EC -- iPad. -- too biased against it through. Adam so and trade that's current games and -- store or MP3 store including quadrant -- cool. I think the whole I mean that I tried to listen to -- for -- -- and had problems with pandora is driving around with and stuff as well as any time we're in years streaming via I think our networks -- distill marketing via. -- really you. -- -- who's who's recruitment. Ransom. So. You know it's I think normally don't notice the city -- -- you take its. May be that he's been -- -- -- -- driving around there -- problems don't LA a week ago and was prevalent up and down now listen to pandora for all away and just -- and now a lot. No secret area. Don't think we're there or at least the technology is not sophisticated enough to light -- about to have at times the point that -- -- feel like maybe if there -- some kind of hybrid model ports as Eric. S.'s have good service and -- download the next and -- real quick hey yeah support. Not that iTunes does that that. -- the idea of cloud based -- -- Feel like it's still not there for mobile device as yet nearly desktop. -- Yours has -- -- among peers doesn't work that you have to tunnel Amazon you have to upload your files to Amazon -- could stream it yet. Britain has book and or m.s like the -- out Google's -- I think there's is -- same thing from what we've heard both Google it's called a Google music sync. So that the only -- we don't really know is how. What is their music store going to be like this rumors they actually of that they were Gannett partner -- -- -- out of time. To provide the -- -- That's the service that's really big in the lot in Europe. -- sensitive get a free subscription you can listen to any song you want at any time. And be in there -- some -- and -- can listen to a month and lets you upgrade. -- benefits of -- rumor that there but they haven't been able to come to agreements with US labels haven't communion. -- Anyway folks go here connect parent one more before they add great he Samsung battery charge. What you put -- -- he -- -- says. Which excites him but the -- Because it's another Droid literate now let's say it looks like a promising fun as it seems to me like animals like a galaxy S -- But with the Droid namesake. Some hope being that you know maybe Samsung will do away with the Samsung sensor Samsung. That they have over the Android OS. As. And the other four G phone so maybe -- of the TouchWiz that they weren't there you're in Italy that and I don't actually prefer stock Android as much stock as possible. New with a custom theme on different colors but. Like I need not be finalized and tried using -- TC sense on my phone. For like three hours and -- -- and now want to pay back the stock Android. Yet I haven't switched mine I like HTC sense the best and many of them. Stocked different has its advantages but if I hadn't picked quorum. It beats TC sense but anyway so this phone. As it expects as the one point three megapixel front facing camera. -- -- in the back. -- running LTE. A -- -- processor. It's 299 with two year contract which is like the most expensive phone I think we've seen lately. And then when it when of the standout features is also the screen. It's a super -- led plus. Which has a 50% or sub pixels than the original -- -- It with a sub pixel. It's anyone's screen -- -- -- -- not less than a -- yeah I mean basically it just means that they had the ability to reach resolutions that -- so -- -- put to fit more on a smaller screen anyway. Otherwise so you'll see higher resolutions. And -- what. What advantage has -- affords you on a small screen anyway. -- well -- sediments -- get in house. They screen through its paces and I well I just I just feel like at this point. This initial small -- -- what else they can use that went to improve them to the point where -- if you do feel like we've. And trying to manipulate right now we're like a -- iPhone -- -- we were at this point where. We don't really need that much better -- larger with the -- com pixel density. Maybe but -- that. I don't like we're going to see. A huge improvement. -- ore mines in -- future now. Well I don't know -- 3-D. It given away the second half as show there was relapse. The right. Well before giving anything also way we're gonna take a short big break in when we come back BS actually a really exciting thing. And that's going to say we respect after the aren't welcome back. So get ready for this whole -- interior drums but this is time for the use. Aren't look at it. Wow I had no idea what they expect there where you -- -- and amazement that so in line. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Apple -- is useless. So -- -- here's a report out this week. From. Let's see strategy analytics that says it's a great company name -- know about. Strategy analytics would -- do we analyzed strategies. All -- an excellent -- you know look into the leveraging synergies. Equities victory go. So they saved by the year 2015. Which -- only four years -- play the last -- -- that the tablet market will hit 49 billion dollars in sales. Nine billion dollars when we -- -- right now. What with what I'm who let us dollars -- -- okay so you don't have been that would have actually not beneath the set to have. Would have been -- an amendment. We're not a good on this set. Around. But I do and I can tell you what the revenues were in 2009. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- That's it that's -- -- -- expert. Well to go from zero to. 49 billion in 56 years yeah pretty good ideas. I mean they say so if they -- -- about billion -- -- tablet sales will surpass. In every other consumer category. Grounds except for TVs and PCs. But self hassle -- can -- Yeah that's. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- To pilots. It at all like a portable analyzer and -- -- idea stated they are definitely lose market -- I think we ingredients and is yet exactly. I -- IOS ineffective iPhone as a great gaming device the event had his hand. It's awesome and hundreds trying to get there with the experience -- Released. When an apartment gathered at that kind of like agent alone probably yeah yeah I. Sorry I think I -- you were saying before it when we're talking and music players that you really just want one device to do it all yeah so. I love I love the just the idea of having that having a device that can -- that is -- but have great games available. And insert the wet bike in I can make phone calls they can do everything else -- -- music movies. That the idea of having their eyes it is exciting to me. That the -- in some -- actually goes against that right. The tablet yet. I'm not as -- -- another device portfolio exactly you're not gonna be answering calls you know in the middle of the street to tally quickly tally are completely give Apple. All them. That's that's one reason I don't own a tablet right now because I can't think of -- reason why I want this when I have. Our hero phone that those most -- all -- that was most. Now when you have it. You can do it erupts with -- -- -- and the biggest thing for me holding back -- tablet purchase is. Is the fact that bird tablet to be useful to me in -- to have Internet access and I don't you point out -- 3040 about the hair. Bird five -- about access on this device -- I'm already paying data at home for -- -- You'll -- yeah I don't wait tethering your phone. Extra step yet a week although analysts are Internet. Risks wait for -- next iPhone. I've said it many analysts -- the carriers need to creates an electric combined service plan works just like you get whatever ten gigs for -- Six devices and you don't care -- there. As long as -- on our network right you know it's one charge yeah. Yeah you eat -- rely on in that direction is there any indication that we're going to move in -- directional. I doubt it I -- like the I don't know I -- that I think there's there's a limit now -- these service -- people are gonna pay for it yeah yeah so. I feel like some day we will were certainly not there criminalize the way a lot of people including me solve that as with like MiFi cards now. Which is still not ideal but. You know it's it's nice I have my phone actually getting data through that sometimes in my tablet and laptop and you know hotel rooms and -- -- -- and access the anymore. So you know people start going that -- then you know though that's would be forced to. And a -- on a side note that calculating 49 billion dollars and the average tablet price of 600 dollars that leaves us with. -- one million tablet which I think that's right. And okay I was so doesn't have much -- -- like is this year to feel like that much then it last year an iPad so like sixty million. Blaster they sold fifteen million but this has disposed to -- Fifty million. 55 by zero Gagnon that was before that -- earthquake programs are problems announcement. I was. As for itself fifty million and and other tablet -- -- -- on the hand. Yeah so. I guess when you're gonna map perspective fifty million. We're in billion output and -- you -- yes and info and and you can name the common -- when it delivered. A solid. Nine -- -- we'll get back to -- environment. So as part of this. Study. They say that the iPad they expect iPad maker. Queries via coupled -- -- to do. Circle to hang on to itself -- that your in the wake of more -- and windows based happens in the next few years. So that's I mean right now of -- who -- -- right. There yeah I mean. It's it's the definite market leader in. -- but let's. I mean it's wrong tablets let's jump in and in talk about some of the ones that are coming out that could compete now the first one. Here he is a Toshiba tablet. -- which is an out and we only sort of got a brief look at when new -- accidentally posted some details about it. The institute -- I guess only has referred to says quote Toshiba tablet. -- -- -- It's TT but the model numbers really int he 100 means he -- -- -- What's the articles actually means injury to. Nvidia tablet. It looks like it's in the country capacities make it sixteen gig and 32 K starting at 450 increment of 580. 32 gigs memories. And it also except says to -- her. As you know front -- is a camera as its demand out and still waiting for that. That detail that sets it apart from hoped -- anything else right. Right I mean one tablet. Which has set itself apart the you have with used he sees transformer. And yes what what that. -- that's all about this. Being here you can kind of it's kind of it's kind of a netbook with a laptop no it actually isn't. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- In Brooklyn looked up and out and you have a tablet. -- -- -- Basically this is release or it is it elitism between six. Com. It's basically a honeycomb tablet but has -- keyboard accessory exactly matches to keywords and actually docking station as well has. -- home its -- battery has two USB ports it has SD card reader. And the keys are actually really comfortable. Has a touch pad that multi multi touch touch -- and -- a full honeycomb. Tablet as well so. And it and it only cost morning but org -- -- plus 150 for the -- still even at 550 still with so undercutting. Zoom is one apparently still on undercutting the zoom Wi-Fi only version. But if -- books so it's slightly heavier than -- iPad to. It's it's coming at one point 52 pounds there's one point 34. Here. Now did you notice the difference though the -- that the weight is distributed on this iPad Apple did something awaited their ways she needed -- -- -- -- when -- -- Steve -- invisible -- does there exist happily the -- -- -- -- God it is magical. So. It's pretty impressive. -- a lot. There is some issues with the build quality like the edges are really sharp so holding your hand for extended periods of time is not very comfortable. -- a little buggy right now on the camera is based at the bit cam -- cameras increased battery. I compared to the other honeycomb tablets but you know. -- to sustain their return to work with that Google to have -- -- those problems but. It's 400 bucks for just the base tablet -- Interestingly gonna check out any comments that seems to be the tablet to if -- tablet yeah them. It's good low risk ones down -- Wi-Fi so there's no contractor like that's. Com and then so also this week Amazon answers selling -- G slate witches the first 3-D tablet. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Yes but it looks like it -- -- -- you know if you see that treating. They they called 380 tablet only because the cam corder is actually at the here -- -- to. Their two cameras on the back which may. TV camera column it's a uses anti -- greedy red and blue glasses which. If you know what that is you know that that's an antiquated technology old school 6070. Years. But it's. But it has forgy it has a really good built quality it's smaller than all the other tablets so can actually. Possibly fit in the really large pocket. -- -- about it. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- I haven't heard that it's not that so it's pretty expensive though it's an Amazon selling it for 790 not just weird because I don't contract in how well that no country prices posted B 7:50 am not sure why Amazon is -- -- -- going -- and the contract price. And we don't recommend you buy a contract with any tablets right now but the Democrats -- At Lois 530 dollars which is -- -- that. Months or even still with a -- for an Android tablet and no. You know this is the Internet that show but I think that. Android tablets because you know they're not Apple tablets but he can't really command the same price premium. -- as long -- like the average tablet price for an Android is at its. Apple's prices are higher -- -- -- -- the liberation of app of Android tablets. Blasphemy. Data here. No Italy and dismissed like zoom for example sold 1002000. -- -- it. You know I said this before on this show. 200000 for the -- I think is actually released it has released a tablet that -- is all the time nasty cars but it worked forward view as a -- class was ready so. If they could sell 200000 of this app -- tablet right. Well where there's people well there have been there the early adopters were those people -- really early adapters how many employees -- Motorola. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- So then. Probably we do have finally -- rate that is 400 bucks is less than the iPad yes. So runs honeycomb runs honeycomb. Has -- you know dual core processors. Raise it's it's a good it is a competitor but think you know. Like -- you're saying -- naming the essence is a competitor to the iPad yet I'm saying personally. I would -- -- that had yet if I wouldn't. Really in the tablet yeah what I still unity he and others deathly some uses for tablets that I think they. About pervaded. -- vast majority of our everyday lives yet. I haven't -- any encouragement. -- like good. It's all software for me if I can't. Run all the software that I want to run on it have -- use for it right now. On the iPad provides build 6000 apps which until -- -- 2000 what they provide enough apps that. Make it an appealing. Purchase from. Ran well -- Yeah I -- I think one of the biggest thing one of the biggest app stays in my iPad that standard doesn't have yet is Netflix now. But that. Probably is a what does that percent of the -- well and doesn't there's a whole snap dragon processors mean again there's problems -- -- are random I think an economist gonna help fix some of that and that Qualcomm. Technologies can help fix -- that -- -- be nice they did they were demo unit at CES on certain models -- we haven't seen at least yet. -- so sick look at the last -- -- There was Acer we have the Acer 8500. Tablet does it ten point one inch and -- wanna stream it. The heaviest of the tablets although it's not the -- the long distance -- Like yes it's actually -- -- there -- either the first honeycomb tablets to how. -- where the companies themselves and gone -- -- can customize with a little bit with their own little. Acer has a thing called clear and whatever it's basically. You media aggregators for media years. This green -- tablets obviously talent that IPS screens which is -- -- union goes. Like 1280 by 800 resolutions. It's USB it's of the camera it performs well it's but the thing about if honeycomb. Honeycomb tablets there are all pretty good. As tablets go there and compared to the iPad iPhone. With their -- software. Kellogg. They're not there yet but as -- tablets go there are pretty good in. And -- it's hard to really. Pick out those little things -- -- let things -- -- -- -- that this is 450 dollars those -- says 400 dollars. So sometimes it comes on the price. The G slate has forgy out of the box which -- tablet has which is a -- suit -- yet exactly right. It. Com so this one. Comes out on Sunday guests. According to this says I don't like this week sometime in -- I think the main thing here is that it's exciting to see some real competition finally in the undertow world Asia -- -- You know marsh that -- follow along last year -- There's a galaxy and nothing else for awhile reprimand you know was fine for the -- -- it was it was not a competitor to the right it was a big phone. -- -- I think the same thing -- tablets may have been the same thing with Android on phones and -- -- right now. There they're actually now on our mobile site we have more -- users on on the web. In the -- iPhone users and that's just because it know -- the power to scale there's more. Devices running Android being sold then. Iphones and and so eventually -- think tablets would do the same thing because there's so many more competitors in market for. Android tablets is that. Though the probably -- right now the -- the same breath thinking that the beta version of honeycomb cents or honeycomb ninja Blair on top of that. Making millions of Baylor institute local -- needed them to you but. It's like I can see how lake eventually those pupils -- tweaking their tablets to become. We need -- more powerful way cooler and so we'll have -- -- we'll have more options of. It's still early is still early in that the life of its market. It is. I'm all right let's jump to some demon now he can send email to -- -- at cnet.com. Or first email comes from. Doctor browser. -- -- -- Doctor browser better. Thanks for the show of landline and Samsung captivate phone and AT&T'S -- you know stating that I should update Mac operating system. So I'm wondering how would be best back up my phone in the back of the dams in what he's general context backed up in one place and -- somewhere -- In the back to -- on my PC or draft two. Uses in the -- GT incidents in sixty seconds or less of. Okay actually your phone is actually -- in the cloud as we speak. Because you're using a -- and captivate which is a galaxy S Android phone. You most likely have a global account. So that means all your contacts your emails. Your voice messages if you are using Google Voice are stored in the Google servers. So when you update your phone probably to advocate for Leo it is the Samsung captivate. -- your contacts will be saved on. On the Internet but if you wanna back up your call history year call -- reading your text messages. One of our a little leisure and make it back in Pakistan -- -- and actually get it right. If you actually created -- how to -- a few days ago answering your -- question. -- gets ever had a back up as some -- and you know you your apps is well rate yet not. The apps that are under ST kernel be found in Canada in evidently some third party programs that the. This and if you -- your phone reduce your phone -- store your Angry Birds -- games. -- You're gonna start backing of over all of these disasters. Aren't an email from Marten. I was listening -- at 44 or retirement -- teeth and TC thunderbolt on the news skate. -- video calling it just didn't exist before opening -- last week and uses it. Anyway stirring up frustration that nobody knows about Yahoo! messenger. Yahoo! messengers -- at the front. Cameras it is time I'm assuming that's how heroes. Like this -- exactly -- it yet. I want answers dammit it -- -- there's the system at a time in the know but I. Sony Disney and understated and his friend who works there who said that may yet do Yahoo! messenger free and great sports video calling and -- that sports video calling. From Android iPhone and Android two PC. So it sounds -- and you know in fact in -- To the quick Google search and boom there it is Yahoo! messenger. It requires Android 2.2 or -- leader to do video calling. And I haven't actually tried it -- it says that you need like some additional thing called. Front facing camera we need. Something called front facing camera. That some -- on its as a requires installation of Yahoo! messenger voice and video ad on. In addition to Yahoo! messenger now for injury. So I don't know what that means that. If you'll -- a tap that up on -- day or so just. You know that plant Evernote parents do video calling and thunderbolt or any other front -- Android. Phone you can do with Yahoo! messenger. That the plugged in market. There ego. Well that is our show today if you have comments questions complaints. Whatever enter an analyst at CNET dot -- place for those who follow this show on Twitter we have our hat in right now let's. This -- on every. Week Thursday 2 -- have been this -- -- -- was on Friday that you know. That system and weird oddity that I can't explain. And battery Watson that Thursday next Thursday at 2 PM where hands on react to that doctrine class alive or the blog cnet.com slash Android atlas real Imus show as well as a bunch of other enter -- Videos and how to use in news and other stuff them. And -- play anything. Where can they find your wonderful reviews them. Little place. Called cnet.com really actually -- -- that -- -- -- hook up with it again. -- ice like -- that this company. Yeah yeah -- craze -- -- at home -- create podcasts that hosts with Donald bell. Tuesday they go -- -- And GT he can CGT's work if you go to our -- -- on your mobile phone and dot cnet.com. Well there you go. All right thanks test for joining me and fill -- and and they'll -- as next week. -- --