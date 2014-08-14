Your video, "M3 E-Scooter: Folding electric transportation "
M3 E-Scooter: Folding electric transportation

Electric-powered and foldable for carrying around, the M3 e-Scooter suffers from a harsh ride in urban environments.
You know the same kind of lithium ion batteries that are powering your smart phones and tablets, they're enabling a whole new segment of emobility devices, things like electric bicycles and electric scooters. I'm riding the M3E scooter from the company EcoReco. I'm really impressed by the sturdy construction. This is all aluminum, fairly thick aluminum throughout. Up here on the handlebars, we've got our brake lever, we've got our accelerator, that's this little thing right here, and we have a gauge. We got our start switch here to turn the whole thing on, and the gauge shows our speed, the charging level, and total miles I've traveled. Now, down on the deck here, we've got our two wheels, front and back of course. And these are actually solid rubber tires, so you won't get flats, and they're fairly wide to handle the rigors of an urban environment. And we've got little shocks. They don't do too much. I, I've noticed the ride's kinda rough if you're on really rough pavement. We have a kickstand, that's really convenient and on this rear wheel we have 250 watt electric hub motor. That's integrated back in here along the side here we've got a charging port. This battery pack on here can be charged from zero to full in four and a half hours or zero to eighty percent in two and a half hours according to the company. EcoReco also says this lithium therophosphate battery chemistry means this batter can go through a thousand charging cycles. So it's pretty long lived compared to a lot of other batteries on the market. Alright, to get this thing started you actually have to run it by foot a little bit. That's a safety measure. Once it's rolling then I can push the accelerator and I'm under power. One convenient safety measure too is that if I press this brake lever while the accelerator is going. So actually it speeds the accelerator so I can break even with my hands fully depressed on the accelerator. This thing feels pretty stable at speeds like this. But I gotta admit the ride isn't all that smooth. It's a little bit rough. These hard tires and the suspension isn't all that soft. This gauge here is also a little bit hard to monitor when you're underway. I'm thinking maybe a center mounted gauge would be easier. There. I'd also like to see some lights on this thing for riding at night. Now, one of the key features of the M3E Scooter is it's foldable. So I can fold it down just like this. I can pick it up, and carry it on a train or a bus. Except well, it weighs 34 lbs. So I'm gonna get that workout at least while riding instead of walking. The M3 lists for $999. You can find a lot of other e-scooters on the market, but the M3 is lighter than the others, has more range, higher speed, and it's battery will last longer. A bit more expensive than the competition too, but if it gets you to work on time, it might be worth it. [MUSIC]

