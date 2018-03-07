CNET First Look
Transcript
Ready? Cordless stick vacuum cleaners can sometimes suck, or not suck like they should. The engines are not as powerful and battery voltage can fade the longer you clean. Dyson says they've worked on that and have made this just as powerful as a corded vac. This is the Cyclone V10. It is a light machine with 20% better suction than the previous V8 model. Dyson is so confident in its performance that the company vows to never again make a corded vacuum. They see wireless as the future. They're still gonna sell the corded vaccums. But all the cool new stuff is gonna be wireless. This model boasts a more energy dense battery. It has 60 minutes of fade free power. Fully charging the battery will take three and a half hours. There is a little port on the bottom if you wanna have a wall plug and a cord. If you don't wanna deal with cords, they do come with a wall mount And you just slide it on in, and have it charge. Once the battery's fully charged it'll stop charging so it won't kill your battery. To save battery life it uses a trigger to turn on instead of a traditional on/off switch. Now much of this design is similar to past models. Accessories snap on and off. There is the option for a larger trash bin. It'll hold 40% more More. To empty your bin, you just pop it off and then just push the red lever. Whoa, there, I got to work on how smooth I am with that. The V10 starts at around $500. It comes with two cleaner heads, one especially designed. For hardwood floors. Sir James Dyson introduced the V10 himself at a New York event. But it was not the only new Dyson product unveiled. Updated Pure Cool air purifying fans can now detect more pollutants in the air including gases like toxic paint fumes. The big feature of the new air purifier is that there's an LCD screen that tells you in real-time What it detects? When I spray the chalk, it will detect it, clean it, and then let me know when it's gone. If you do not want air blowing on you all the time, the machine can be set to purified air without acting like a fan. The purifiers come in two sizes. The tower is priced at nearly $550. The shorter model is 100 bucks less. Replacement filters come in a bundle for about $80. Between the vacuums and the air purifiers, Dyson's big focus right now is keeping your home nice and fresh. [MUSIC]