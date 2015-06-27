Your video, "Disney bans selfie sticks over safety issues "
CNET Update

Disney bans selfie sticks over safety issues

The happiest place on earth is no place for selfie sticks. Disney theme parks will ban the popular photo-taking tool, and Tumblr gives us nonstop-GIF TV.
Transcript
The happiest place on earth is no place for selfie sticks. I'm Bridget Carey. This is your CNet update. [MUSIC] Disney will no longer allow selfie sticks at any of its theme parks due to safety concerns. Turns out the guests are unable to keep their hands, arms and selfie sticks inside the vehicle at all times. The Orlando Sentinel reports that when the new policy goes into effect on Tuesday, Security will not let these sticks past the bag check. The bag check has been routine for years now, but if a selfie stick is found, well, the parks going to offer to hold it for you to pick it up later. Guess we'll all. Also be reminded of this rule at hotels, and at the parking lot so they'll be encouraged to leave them in the car. Now this has been a growing safety problem as guests were pulling out the sticks during rides trying to take photos and video. With the extended angle. Now previously, Disney allowed them in the park, but banned them on attractions. A couple of weeks ago, I took a vacation at Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida, and saw this "No Selfie Sticks" sign at the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster. But clearly these signs were not enough to stop people the Orlando sent over reports this week a roller coaster at Disney's California Adventure Park had to be stopped when someone pulled out a stick closing the ride for an hour Disney is not the first to ban the sticks, nor shall it be the last. Dozens of museums do not allow the sticks and the same goes for many sporting venues and music festivals. People need to watch where they're swinging these things. In other tales of strange tech culture, you can now watch a continuous stream of gifs On your computer with Tumblr TV. Gifs, gifs, however you pronounce them, will be looping randomly at tumbler.com/tv. It's cycling through the ones posted to Tumblr and the idea is that you'll wanna find one to share with others. A few weeks ago Tumblr added a tool to search just for gifs. But this TV thing is not an original idea. Giphy, another hub for loopy clips, also will melt your brain with never ending sequences of these full screen animated gems. Now, let's end with something that's better for your brain like reading books. Amazon is adding a new feature to books that you read on a Kindle or with the Kindle Android app. If you highlight text, you can share that book quote with others through a text message, email, or. On a social network, including Facebook, Messenger, and Whatsapp. It also lets you share to just one specific person on Facebook, and when you do, it gives that person free access to read a sample of the book. For example, share something from Divergent, and your friends can read bits from the start of a few chapters. Today it'll only work with the Kindle app for Android, but it's coming to other Kindles in time. That's it for this tech News Roundup, but there's always more at Cnet.com and you can catch every update by subscribing to the podcast. And I'll keep you updated from Twitter. From our studios in New York, I'm Bridget Carey. [MUSIC]

