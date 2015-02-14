Disable Gmail's auto-complete feature in three easy steps

How To Video
Disable Gmail's auto-complete feature in three easy stepsWondering who all those random contacts in your Gmail are? CNET's Dan Graziano shows you how to get rid of them and stop Google from automatically adding new ones.
Transcript
If you're wondering who all those random contacts in your Gmail are, you're probably not alone. Google creates a new contact for each email you send. This can helpful but sometimes it can be also more of a hassle than a handy tool. Luckily it takes only three easy steps to change this. Log into your Gmail and open the mail settings. This can be done by clicking on the gear icon on the top right hand corner of the screen. Scroll down to create contacts for auto complete and choose whether you want Gmail to add contacts automatically, which is the default option, or whether you will add them yourself. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the save changes button. And that's it. Nice and simple. Now if you actually want to remove some of these old contacts, you have to press the contacts options from the pull down menu at the top left hand side of the screen and click on the other contact folder. For more tips and tricks like this one be sure to check out howto.ncnet.com. You can also reach out to me on Twitter with any questions or comments. I'm Dan Graziano of CNET. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]