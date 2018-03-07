Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature

CNET First Look
Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest featureThe new design and barely-there screen bezel are great, but the up-the-nose webcam still baffles.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Dell XPS 13 has long been a favorite in the CNET labs because it was one of the first laptops to challenge the tyranny of the screen bezel, getting rid of that thick border around the display. [MUSIC] But in the couple years since then it's started to feel a little dated. New competitors were moving the ball further on design. So for 2018 Dell has a big update for the XPS 13 with a new design that cuts down on overall size. New CPU options, improved cooling and new colors, including this cool looking Alpine white woven glass Fiber design complete with a rose gold lid. Most of the changes are for the good, but a couple of the most annoying quirks remain. That includes the single biggest issue everyone has with the XPS 13, its unique up the nose webcam. By making the screen bezel so thin, there's no room for the traditional webcam above the screen, so it would have to go down here. And if you're attempting to type while you Skype, you just get some giant fingers in the foreground with your nostrils stuck in the background. Also, pay attention to configuration options. Take my advice, spend more to get the 4K touchscreen. This is a premium laptop that should have a touchscreen in every version, but it doesn't. That's important because the screen is the real star here. Both the HD and 4K displays really pop, especially thanks to the super thin bezel around the display. This isn't the only laptop with that feature, but it's still pretty rare, so the XPS 13 is likely to cause some serious laptop envy anywhere you pull it out. [MUSIC]