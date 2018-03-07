Your video, "Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature

The new design and barely-there screen bezel are great, but the up-the-nose webcam still baffles.
1:54 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Dell XPS 13 has long been a favorite in the CNET labs because it was one of the first laptops to challenge the tyranny of the screen bezel, getting rid of that thick border around the display. [MUSIC] But in the couple years since then it's started to feel a little dated. New competitors were moving the ball further on design. So for 2018 Dell has a big update for the XPS 13 with a new design that cuts down on overall size. New CPU options, improved cooling and new colors, including this cool looking Alpine white woven glass Fiber design complete with a rose gold lid. Most of the changes are for the good, but a couple of the most annoying quirks remain. That includes the single biggest issue everyone has with the XPS 13, its unique up the nose webcam. By making the screen bezel so thin, there's no room for the traditional webcam above the screen, so it would have to go down here. And if you're attempting to type while you Skype, you just get some giant fingers in the foreground with your nostrils stuck in the background. Also, pay attention to configuration options. Take my advice, spend more to get the 4K touchscreen. This is a premium laptop that should have a touchscreen in every version, but it doesn't. That's important because the screen is the real star here. Both the HD and 4K displays really pop, especially thanks to the super thin bezel around the display. This isn't the only laptop with that feature, but it's still pretty rare, so the XPS 13 is likely to cause some serious laptop envy anywhere you pull it out. [MUSIC]

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
1:41
It has the looks of a premium ultraportable, but with the GPU of a thicker laptop.
Play video
Video: How to buy a laptop
How to buy a laptop
3:48
From slim travel machines to giant gaming monsters, here's what you need to know to find and buy the perfect laptop.
Play video
Video: Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
1:11
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops at Mobile World Congress have Alexa support, Nvidia graphics and JBL speakers.
Play video
Video: Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
1:50
The Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
1:56
Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
Play video
Video: Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
1:26
This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
Play video
Video: HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
1:18
Still svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
2:29
At right around $1,000, the detachable two-in-one gets an impressive performance bump from its predecessor and increase in battery...
Play video