Custom 'A Wrinkle in Time' cars feature interactive windows

Mrs Who, Mrs Which and Mrs Whatsit. No, they're not punch lines to a joke! They're characters in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. And we're here at the red carpet premier checking out these amazing, tricked out 2018 Nissan Leafs. But there's something special about them now I want to talk about today, and that is the fact that these windows are not only LED screens, but they react to touch. The team at Symmetry Labs collaborated with Nissan to make these windows. And they really wanted an interactive experience that also mimicked the wrinkle in time effect from the movie. So, what they did, was they used a capacitive film and added that to the LED screens inside. you guys would not believe the amount of technology inside these cars. In fact, we got an exclusive look inside. You can imagine putting together something like this was a huge labor, but it only took Two weeks. The software symmetry lab uses is pretty amazing. It actually renders all of these windows in real time and allows them to monitor not only what's playing on the windows, but also how to interact with people who come up and touch it. So, where would you like to see this type of technology employ? I mean, the possibilities are endless. And if you want more information about each one of these cars and the different characters they are inspired by, you can check out our video over at theroadshow.com. Until next time, I'm Ashley Esqueda. You get a leaf, you get a leaf, everybody gets a leaf! I can't do that? No? Okay, I'm sorry.