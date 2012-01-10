Control your cable box on your TV

CES 2012
Control your cable box on your TVAt CES 2012, Toshiba unveils the MediaGuide directly on its L7200 televisions, which allows you to control your cable box directly on the TV and includes both an Android and iOS app.
Transcript
Hi, I'm David Katzmaier from CNET at CES 2012. I'm here to talk about the Media Guide technology in Toshiba's L7200 and 6200 TVs. Media Guide is the new feature that puts electronic program guide on the TV screen that actually controls the cable box. So you can scroll around the guide and press the button and it will actually turn the channel on your cable box using and IR blaster. That's pretty cool 'cause the cable box guides found on a lot of boxes across the county are pretty bad. So this guide gives you a little bit more information. It has a nice sleek look with a black background. Allows you to program a favorite channel selection for example. It also allows you to browse movies and other services and it (??) from (??) services like Blockbuster and cinema now. So all those are available for searching and browsing. The real cool feature about this is the fact that the cable box will be controlled. Although it does not allow you to program DVR future recordings via the box. You can just get reminders that's with the system. Toshiba's also releasing an Android App that works with tablets and phones. There's also an IOS version that works with an iPad. These apps will actually duplicate the guide on the screen of the phone or the tablet so you can use that device to control this guide and actually control your cable box that way. So it's a pretty cool extra little feature. of course they're searching on all that stuff available on (??) sales. That's a quick look at Toshiba's media guide powered by (??). I'm David Katzmaier at CES 2012.