Tech Today

Conspiracy videos trend on social, Uber Express Pool launches

Today's major tech headlines include conspiracy theory videos trending on social networks, Uber's launch of its Express Pool service and Apple's interest in buying cobalt directly from miners.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. in a sobering reminder that the misinformation war on social media is alive and well, conspiracy theory video asserting that one of the survivors from last week's South Florida school shooting was a quote, crisis actor, somehow found its way to the number one spot on YouTube trending list. YouTube eventually took the video down, saying it was misclassified. [MUSIC] Uber is debuting a low cost carpool service called Express Pool, which can carry up to three passengers at a time, but requires riders to meet at a certain pickup spot. Once hailed, the service figures out your co-riders and then a place to meet. Express Pool's enlarging in 6 US cities to start, with more on the way, and finally, Apple appears to be taking steps to ensure that an essential metal for battery production is never out of reach. That according to a report from Bloomberg, the company is in talks to buy long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners. Which itself has doubled in price last year. Cobalt mining faces criticism from human rights groups as 20% of it is mined by childern. [MUSIC] You can see [UNKNOWN] latest by downloading the Cnet tech today in the Apple or Google Play store.

