CNET Live: January 15, 2009

Culture
CNET Live: January 15, 2009Brian Cooley shows of the latest Toyota Prius, and News.com reporter Tom Krazit talks about Apple's future with and without Steve Jobs.
Transcript
^B00:00:05 [ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> Coming up on CNET Live, frozen video game steaks. >> Oh. >> You heard me. Plus a sneak peak at the new third generation Toyota Prius. >> And what's in store for Apple between now and June without Steve Jobs? All that plus your calls and video questions. CNET Live starts now. ^M00:00:27 [ Music ] ^M00:00:36 >> Hello everybody. >> Hi. >> Welcome to CNET Live for the first time in an age. >> Well, we had two at CES last week. They were different. >> But they were odd. They were weird. You were weird. >> Something -- yeah, you were really weird. Telling me. One of us was drunk. >> We're back into our old -- well, that was me, too -- back into our old form -- format here. >> Old form factor. >> Our old form factor. >> Very slim. >> Right, slimmed down. >> Yeah. >> I'm an OLED. What are you? >> I've got some torque screws, though. It's hard to get inside. >> I've seen those, and it's not pretty. 888-900-CNET. >> I'm not sure what that means. >> 888-900-2638 is the phone number. Yeah, it's the same old, damn show, isn't it? >> No, those of us -- those of you who can see us, we apologize for being late. We had a little technical problem with our streaming provider. >> Yeah. >> Those of you who can't see us, can't see us. >> Can't see us. Right. [Laughing]. >> And those of you watching us on the podcast, and want us to just get on with it, so that's what we'll do. >> Okay. So it's me, Brian Cooley. He is Tom Merritt. Brian Tong is off today, but that's okay because look who we get. >> All ready? >> We get Molly. Hello Moll. >> Ah, there you go. That makes it worth it. >> Hello. I think I'm starting to understand why Brian Tong fled to Hawaii, actually. >> Oh, did he really? I hate him. So she's in the nook with the Lone Wolf. >> Hello. >> Yeah. >> And -- but we're taking your calls, giving you some answers, and, of course, we're back -- when we're talking about being back in the old format because we've been on the road for an age, it seems like, at CES. >> Road to Vegas. >> That was a big show. If you haven't seen the coverage, for crying out loud, get out from under that rock you live under and go to ces.cnet.com. What was your favorite, single, take away product experience? Whatever? >> You know, a lot of big things. >> Yeah. >> Nothing revolutionary. >> No. Not this year. >> So I'm gonna pick Pico projectors, those little, mini projectors. >> Yeah, those were cool. >> They've been around for a long time, but Texas Instruments doing something very smart business-wise, and they are moving their DLP chips into these small projectors so you can carry around, like, a 50-inch screen in your pocket, effectively. >> Yeah, people don't even believe it when you tell them about it. I think when they hit the market and folks start to, you know, see -- know someone who has one, it'll be like, "Wait a minute." >> How about you? >> I was really impressed by the fact that the show was very manageable. Not a product, but the fact that you could around and see things. The economy took, what, 20, 25 percent right off the top. Good little haircut on the floor so you had room to see stuff. Our coverage was a little easier to produce because we could actually get to all the products we kept talking about. >> We weren't just in that sea of humanity with your arms pinned to your side. Yeah. >> That sea of madness, it really blurs the story somewhat, so it -- that's not going to be something that you could appreciate, having not been there, but it was really much nicer. Moll, what did you like the best? >> I like that size, too. And I have to admit that it -- I liked the fact that it wasn't kind of a pie in the sky CES like it sometimes can be. >> Yeah. >> There were actual products that were on sale that you might want to buy. I definitely got a new remote control purchase out of this CES, the Xcite TouchLite. >> Well done. >> Love it. New Harmony. Boom. Done. >> Yeah, yeah, this was a show that had realistic stuff. They said they were gonna calm down the pie in the sky because of the -- you know, the tone and tempo of our times, and they did. Okay. Now, we're gonna go back the other direction. Go totally pie in the sky with a couple of things we crave. ^M00:03:18 [ Music ] ^M00:03:27 >> These are some of our favorite things from the Crave Blog at crave.CNET.com. I'm craving steak. >> Woo. >> Yeah, baby. >> I'm not. But let's see what you got. >> Actually, it's one of the weirdest swag of 2009 so far. Dan Ackerman got it. >> Yeah, how does steak and swag go together? >> EA has a game, and apparently some part of the game called the "Hall of Meat." So they sent, like, 60 bucks worth of Omaha steaks -- >> Ew. >> -- to Dan Ackerman. >> Really? >> Yeah. >> Is he allowed to keep that? >> I'm not sure, that's -- >> That's right. >> That seems like above our -- >> Yeah. >> Mm-hmm. >> Unless he divides the steak ups amongst enough people that it gets down below the limit. >> Yeah, so -- >> Maybe food doesn't count. >> Like us, perhaps. >> Oh. >> Oh, send me a steak Dan. Otherwise, I'm ratting you out. >> Send me a bite or two with some horseradish. >> Oh, come on. It's a frozen steak. This is -- >> That's actually top sirloin. >> I know, but it's an icky way to bribe the press. >> It reminds me of those old radio days in the '80s, when they would, like, send out goofy stuff along with the David Lee Roth album to kind of catch your eye and make you sure you added it. >> Right. Yeah, goofy stuff like a packet of cocaine and bottle of brew. >> Here's this -- here's this -- yeah, yeah. Pretty much. >> Yeah, stuff like that. >> I'm with that package. >> Okay, here's a -- >> The good way to bribe the press. >> Still got mine. Here's what I've got. This is a really cool form factor for a mini PC from ViewSonic. This is going to be about 400 bucks. And you can see it's about five by five by two inches high. It's meant to clip onto the VISA mount on the back of any flat panel monitor or TV. The only thing that's missing that Tom and I spotted was where's the HDMI? That's not here, but you saw a reference design that does have it. >> Yeah, it really reminded me of the Nvidia Ion. They were showing that off at the Digital Experience. And it was about the same size, little box, but they were able to put in an HDMI cable, so audio and 1080i -- or 1080P, maybe, out. >> Yeah, that's clean. >> And, like, four USB slots and everything because they were pairing their Nvidia 9400 chip with the Atom processor. >> Oh, okay. That's what they've get in there. >> So ViewSonic needs to talk to Nvidia -- >> But it's a reference design where -- >> -- and make sure they can get that reference design because Nvidia's not selling it. >> Yeah. This is a real product, 400 bucks. You know, wouldn't you want to put one of these in your car? Put an inverter in your car. You got 120 now. Run this as your in-car computer. You know, it's kind of like what people do with a Mac Mini, but this is, of course, a PC so it's speaks to a different audience. I think it's very cool. I can slap this thing just about anywhere. Okay. >> We got calls. >> Finally. >> This is our -- >> Who do you want to go first? >> We haven't had calls because we were in CES for so long. >> Ah, okay. >> Let's start off with -- >> How do we do this? Do we push a button? >> Let's start off in Brazil. >> Oh, yeah. >> Shall we? Hey Fabio, thanks for calling CNET Live. >> Hi. >> Welcome back to the show. >> Okay. My question is I have an iPhone, and I'm trying to use with Outlook. And -- to get my contacts and calendars sync. But I'm coming from the Treo, so I have the Palm desktop in one hand, and I'm using the Windows mail that comes with Vista that I just upgraded to Live Mail, but it's the client. I'm trying to get the data from Windows Live Mail to Outlook and get the calendars to Outlook as well. But the calendar is coming from Palm desktop, and my contacts are coming from Windows Live Mail. >> Windows Live Mail. >> So I'm trying to -- >> Whew. >> Molly, I think you're -- >> -- to merge everything into Outlook, but I'm having a bit of a problem. >> I think Molly's all over this one. Right? No? Yes? >> The calendar part I think might be a little trickier. For the contacts, you want to do -- basically the -- you know, the only way, the only good way that we know of to transfer contacts from one piece of software to another is to export it as a CSV file, and then re-import it into Outlook. And then it should sync, especially if you're using exchange. It should sync your contacts correctly onto your iPhone. I don't know if that will work for the calendar though. I think that might be a little bit of a trickier problem. >> You should be able to export the Palm calendar. Have you tried that? >> Yeah, I tried to export the Palm calendar, and it actually went to Windows calendar from Windows Vista. It didn't go to Outlook. >> Try looking up a -- >> Oh. >> -- a program called "Pocket Mirror." Pocket Mirror, supposedly, will be able to take that Palm calendar and convert it to a format that Outlook can use. >> And if you're running -- >> Oh, okay. >> It's possible that you might just have a -- sort of a default program problem, too. Like, if you're running Outlook on that same machine where it's importing things into the Windows programs. Dig through the Outlook tools menu and see if you can't find a setting that says use Outlook as my default for calendar and contacts. And that might actually -- >> And that ought to -- >> You might have to do a little importing, but that will probably keep it from exporting stuff to the Windows program. >> That ought to suck it from the Windows calendar. >> And it might pull it, then, directly from the Windows calendar. Yeah. >> Phew. >> Okay, Fabio. Good luck on that. Give us a call next week if you still don't have it sorted out. We can take it on as chapter two. Let's go -- let's keep on our overseas theme here and go to Ruey [assumed spelling]. >> Are you gonna -- even a Portuguese theme. >> Even a -- that's right, from Portuguese language to Portuguese country. Here's Ruey in Portugal. Hello, Ruey. Welcome to CNET Live. >> Hi Tom, Brian, and Molly. How are you guys doing? >> We're doing well. >> Doing great. >> Thanks for calling. >> What can we do for you? >> I was wondering where can I find Windows 3.11 for download, please? >> Well -- >> All right. We got you set up. The answer's actually not that hard. Go to sirendesign.net/ernweb -- E-R-N-W-E-B. I'll put this in our show notes at blog.cnettv.com. Or if you just do "download Windows 311" search, you'd probably find it. And you'll need to download WinImage if you don't already have it, so that you can build the files. The files are actually hosted on a GeoCities site that's been sitting around since 2003. >> That's vintage, too. >> But you'll be able to get Windows 311. The question I want to know is what are you gonna use it for? >> Yeah, come on. >> I'm a little fascinated for old stuff. And I had it on my Compaq Presario once, and I want to remember it. >> Okay. >> Oh, I love this guy. >> Love that. Love that. >> Yeah. So, you know, the other way to go is, of course, hit eBay. And for a relatively small amount of money, we're finding some copies of 3.11 up there that are -- boy, do I see a sealed one here. I sure do. Price is -- well, it's at 19 bucks right now with five bids. It'll probably not go much higher than that. Here's another version, sealed, for 20 bucks, Buy It Now. So for 20 bucks U.S., you might be able to get a copy that has, of course, the documentation and the box, which kind of completes the whole NOS experience. So I'm with you on that. That's cool. Okay. Good luck on that one. Let us know how that vintage machine works out for you. Okay, up next, CNET News.com reporter, Tom Krazit is gonna be here to discuss the major news from Apple that's been dominating this week. But first, before we get to that, I've got some of the big news from the Detroit auto show. It was the debut of the next generation Toyota Prius. Here it is. Check it out. ^M00:09:55 [ Music ] ^M00:10:06 >> Let's face it, the Toyota Prius is the hybrid, the one that wrote the book in the consumers' minds about what they are, and that they're practical. Here's the new one, the third generation. Let's check out a quick summary of what makes it different. First of all, efficiency is a big part of the message. They've streamlined it one tiny bit more. It's now a .25 drag coefficient, slipperiest car in production for sale in North America. At the some time, everything is lighter, more efficient. The powertrain's been massaged. That means MPG goes up a few miles per gallon, now 50, a key number when you're going to consumers and trying to capture their imagination. It's only a few miles a gallon above the current 46, but it's a big psychological difference. Notice a difference in the look as well. The roof line has had its peak point pushed back, so it looks a little more sporty and a little less Portland granola crunchy, like the current car does. On the top here, another piece of technology that is also new, a solar panel. It doesn't drive the car, but it helps run accessories, particularly allowing the car to ventilate itself when it's parked in hot weather. So when you get inside, it's not gonna be a bijillion degrees, therefore the electric air conditioner doesn't have to work so hard to cool it back down. Again, all about efficiency threaded together. ^M00:11:17 [ Music ] ^M00:11:20 Inside, more fascinating, unique design. There's the goofy Prius shifter. They've moved it into a more traditional space, but it's still dainty and like no other. Check out that instrument panel. Prius has always had that, but now it's got more detail, more elaborate stuff going on. And watch this; touch tracer technology. I move over to one of the steering wheel controls, and they show up on the screen. Therefore, I can operate them without having to take my eyes off the road down to the wheel. It's a safety thing. Finally, this little guy's picking up a lot of cues from Lexus. You know, they're moving this car upscale a bit. It's going to have adaptive cruise control available, intelligent parking assist, lane departure warning, lane keeper assistance, to nudge you back in the lane. Notice how many of those kind of drop down from Lexus. They're definitely trying to position the Prius above the newly launched Honda Insight, so it's not so much of a direct competition. This new Prius, generation 3, goes on sale in the spring. ^M00:12:17 [ Music ] ^M00:12:19 >> Yeah. Joining me now is CNET News reporter, Tom Krazit, and we are here to talk about, of course, not Steve Jobs, because that would -- you know, nobody cares about that. >> Who's Steve Jobs? >> Yeah. No, of course, big news yesterday, Steve Jobs announcing by an email that he would be removing himself from the position -- going on a leave of absence, I think, is the way they described it, right? >> Yeah, a medical leave of absence. [Inaudible] very clear. I mean the health issues that they first disclosed last week have apparently escalated to the point where he feels he can no longer run the company on a day-to-day basis. >> Five or six months this year, reported different ways. But he says until June, right? >> Well, that's they're line, and they're sticking to it for the moment. Yeah. I mean it's not exactly clear what he has. I mean he has some sort of hormone imbalance, which apparently is not letting his body absorb protein the way that it normally would. And they said a week ago that there was a simple way of going about this and treating it, and now that it's more complex. So we don't -- we really don't know what that means, you know? It's hard to make sense -- >> Have they been completely upfront, do you think, this whole time? Or have they been manipulating how they release these announcements because there could be some pretty dire consequences if it was discovered that they were manipulating them, right? >> Absolutely. I mean the penalty for lying about things like that is pretty severe. I mean people can go to jail over stuff like that. So it's no small matter. But, you know, it has been really weird how they have sort of -- I mean they announced he wasn't gonna be at MacWorld and deflected all the questions about the health. Then acknowledged he did have health problems, but said it had nothing to do with MacWorld. And he was fine, and he'll still run the company. And then a week later, suddenly he can't run the company for five or six months. So it's odd. You know, I -- honestly, I think they've been fighting with him over how much they're disclose. Like, I don't think he wanted to say anything. And you know, the team of people inside of Apple have just been like, "Listen, we get to get out in front on this because the rumors are killing us." >> And certainly, I mean when you talk about health issues, things can change very fast. >> Absolutely. >> And we don't really know what's going on. But the fact of the matter is what we do know is there's be at least six months, or five, where Steve Jobs won't be in there day-to-day. Who's gonna -- who's taking over this company now? >> So the man who's gonna be running things is Tim Cook. He's been Apple's chief operating officer for the past several years, and he has actually run the company before. He stepped in when Jobs had surgery for cancer in 2004 and sort of ran things for two or three months until Jobs came back full-time. >> I've heard he kind of runs the company, the business end of it, now anyway. That Jobs is -- role is more of a vision-type thing. >> Yeah, Jobs is the vision guy; Tim is the execution guy, as they say it in the NBA world. I mean he's the guy who makes sure that all the things that Apple makes make a profit, which, you know, is obviously a pretty important part of being in business. >> So then you got Oppenheimer as the CFO, right? >> That's correct. >> Who are the other vision guys? Who can step in and say, "Okay, this is where we're going on that product road map?" I mean Steve Jobs has said in his email, like, "I'll still be around for some decisions." So maybe he'll still be calling plays from home a little bit, but somebody's got execute on the vision even, right? >> Yeah. I mean there's no question that they'll drop him an email or give him a call before they do anything important. But Johnny Ive is probably the guy that you're thinking of the most. I mean he's -- >> He's a design guy? >> He is their -- chief designer, I guess, is basically his title. He has won several awards from the design community for things like the -- you remember the PowerMac Cube? >> Right. >> And, you know, has been instrumental in the design of -- >> Ah, the cube. Maybe not his proudest moment, but -- >> Well it was the look nice. >> Yeah, it did. >> You know, he's been instrumental in the design of the iPhone and some of the other MacBooks that we've seen come out lately. So, you know, he's the guy who is seen as having the closet design vision to Jobs of anybody in the company. >> Well, and there's a couple of other guys, too, right, that you were mentioning when we were talking before hand. >> Well, it's been really interesting because Apples been making a concerted effort to introduce a lot more of its executives over the past several months. I mean they have given a high profile to guys like Bob Mansfield, who is the head of the Mac hardware engineering. And Scott Forestall has been instrumental in the rollout of the iPhone, explaining how the software works, how the app store works, and things like that. So, you know, that seems to have been part of a pretty clear strategy that say, "Listen, we're not just Steve Jobs. We've got a lot of other smart people, too." >> Let's take them at their word that this is hitting him rather quickly. These product rollouts that we've seen over the past six months involved Steve Jobs in his everyday role. And a lot of people were disappointed at MacWorld, not just because it was Phil Shiller instead of Steve Jobs, but they said the announcements weren't that great. So is this evidence that team isn't as good? Or am I reading too much into it, do you think? >> It's -- I don't think that's necessarily true. It's hard to know for sure, but January's just not a good month for them. You know, you -- when you're in this kind of business, you know, you want to get the computers out in the fall -- in the summer or the fall, so you can be ready for back to school and Christmas. The iPods always come out in September, last five years or so. And the iPhone, you know, a couple of years old now, that's it. But they've done June releases. So, you know, you see the pattern starting to form. And January just doesn't really fit into that schedule. So I'm not surprised that this MacWorld wasn't exactly a blowout one. >> And it sounds like they were wanting to bow out of MacWorld anyway. I don't know; it's probably not tied to this, right? >> Yeah, they -- IDG and Apple have never gotten along very well. >> Yeah, they've been butting heads. Now, what about Consumer Electronics Show? CEA says their rolling out the red carpet. They're gonna have an Apple section at CES, which they've never had before. Do you think Apple's gonna bite? >> No, I don't. I mean -- you know, if you think they have credibility issues over Jobs' health, if they were to go to CES, they'd face huge ones. I mean they pretty much said that they weren't gonna go to MacWorld anymore because they think trade shows are kind of dead. And so if they were to turn around and go to the largest trade show in this industry, that would look pretty surprising. I really don't think that's gonna happen. >> Although, it's not like they haven't said one thing and changed their mind later. >> It has happened before. >> Yeah. Do you think Steve Jobs is coming back? >> You know, if I had to make an honest call, I'd say no. I think he is gonna come to some point over the next couple of months where he realizes that his health and his family is far more important than anything he does with Apple. The man has nothing left to prove. >> Yeah, I mean he is a historical figure already. >> He is a legend in this area and in this industry, and that will never change. You know, it's not like he's gonna come back for another year and do something even crazier. I mean his story is set, and maybe it's time for him to, you know? -- >> Yeah. >> -- start thinking about other things. >> Well, Apple will probably never be the same without him. The computer industry will never be the same without him. So we'll wish him the best anyway. >> Absolutely. I mean it's amazing to envision without Steve Jobs, but Apple will go on. >> All right, Tom. Thanks so much for stopping by. >> You're welcome. >> Sharing your insight with us. Time to take a quick break. We'll be back with a Download of the Week for you Warcrafters right after this. ^M00:18:47 [ Music ] ^M00:18:52 >> Watch for the game from the NCAA championship, live, online for free with NCAA March Madness on Demand. Please, use with caution. ^M00:19:02 [ Music ] >> Hey everyone. I'm Molly Wood, host of CNET TV's Mailbag. Here at the Mailbag, we love to read your letters and emails, the lover mail, even the hater mail. And apparently you like it too, because when we tried to make the show bi-weekly, oy, did you raise a stink. So we're back to every week, and you can all just calm down. But don't stop writing in because I need you bad. Look for the new edition of Mailbag, every Wednesday at CNETTV.com. ^M00:19:28 [ Screaming sound ] >> Watch every game from the NCAA championship live online for free with NCAA March Madness on Demand. But please, use with caution. ^M00:19:38 [ Music ] ^M00:19:43 >> Okay, welcome back to CNET Live. Keep those calls coming at 888-900-CNET. 888-900-2638. >> But first -- >> Yes. >> Well, you can call, but we have to do the Download of the Week. ^M00:19:53 [ Music ] ^M00:19:59 >> Download of the Week is brought to you by our good friends at CNET's Download.com, purveyors of spyware free, free software. And I've got a little technical glitch of my own. I can't get my screen to show up out on the big plasma, so I can't show you WOW Matrix. But I can show you the page where you can download it at Download.com. WOW Matrix is an add-on manager for World of Warcraft. Now, as anyone who follows Twitter knows, Molly snapped a picture of me playing Warcraft on Saturday afternoon, when I finally got a break at the Consumer Electronics Show. And I was mocked for not having enough add-ons. Wake up, Cooley. >> Huh, huh, hum, huh? What? What? Am I on? >> You might find this interesting. I'm not sure. In Warcraft, it's moddable. >> Oh, God. Warcraft, yeah, right. >> You can change the interface. >> Mm-hmm. >> How you use it with all the -- >> Glad to hear that. >> -- little plugins. People write them, and WOW Matrix is a way to easily manage them. I have to actually thank Randy DeLuxe [assumed spelling] the head of Alea iacta est Guild, for passing this along to me. >> The head of the what, now? >> One thing about WOW Matrix, though, is some developers of the add-ons don't like it because they feel like it takes away from their credit of going to their sites directly or giving them a chance to, you know, ply you with shareware. >> Oh, it kind of pulls it up into a different interface. >> Because it's all in this one interface -- >> Yeah. >> -- that's easily managed, so it makes it great for players. But -- you know, don't hate the players, hate the game. And you do hate the game. >> Right. I do. I hate the game already, so that's okay. >> Why do you hate the game? All right, time for a video question. Don't forget you can submit links to your video questions to CNET Live at CNET.com. Make your video, upload it to YouTube or someplace like that, then send us the link. CNET Live at CNET.com Just like Peiter [assumed spelling] did. He's from Norway. ^M00:21:36 >> Hi America. This is Norway calling. I just have a question about audio transferring. So let's take off the webcam. And I got a laptop here with crappy sound quality. And here I've got desk computer with good sound quality. I want to take the sound, which comes out from this laptop and transfer it to my computer so I get the sound out here. Is this possible in any way? Thank you. Love the show. >> All right, so we got some easy answers that -- >> I like when at the end he kind of smirks, like, "Thank you. Love the show." Sort of. That was great. All right. >> We get some easy answers that we're guessing you probably already thought of. But you could take the good speakers off the desktop and you could plug them into the laptop. >> Yeah, I imagine he doesn't want to be plugging and replugging. So if you're trying to get through those speakers for your better quality, which I think is the main difference you're hearing -- >> Or maybe he's got a much better sound card in that desktop. >> He might. >> Yeah. >> But if those speakers are attached to it, he's not getting what the card's got to offer. So I think what you want to do is just look for an "A," "B" switch, or a "T" switch they'd call it, at your local electronics store, so you can switch what goes into the speakers. Is it desktop going in, or a laptop going in? That's an analog thing, nothing tech about that. The other way to do it is to relay the sound from laptop to desktop. >> Yeah, you could take a patch cable and go from the line out to the line in. >> Yep. >> From the laptop to the desktop. Or if you -- you pointed out when we were talking about this earlier, if it's a mike input on the desktop, you'll need an attenuator. >> Yeah. >> And then download Audacity. It's free software. And make sure you go into the preferences and set Audacity to play back while recording, which it doesn't do by default because it wants to keep it silent. But if you do that, then you can just press record, and everything that's coming in will be played back out. >> The only downside to this -- >> There are plenty of other ways to do this, but that's one way. >> Yeah, that's one way. The only downside to that is you're going to be eating up drive space as you do it. If you're gonna be listening all night to something being relayed through Audacity, you might eat up a lot of drive space because it's actually recording. >> You probably don't even have Audacity. You can go into the sound card and just say, like, [inaudible]. >> That's the thing. Some sound cards are what are called duplex cards. They can record while playing. You may need to have that as well. But I think you need an "A," "B" switch just to switch what analog outputs go into your speakers. That's the easiest way. >> All right. >> Let's get to some calls at 888-900-CNET. 888-900-2638. This one here says that it's for me, so I better get to it. Hope I'm not in trouble. Again. >> What'd you do? >> Brent's in Ohio. Hello, Brent. Welcome to CNET Live. What did I do? >> Oh, nothing Cooley. I wanted to know -- you mentioned on the last episode you were on, a USB device you could plug into a wired -- Internet wired tower, and then it would be able to be a wireless hub for other devices. >> Ah, yes. >> But it didn't require software. >> Yes, that's -- >> So I've been looking for something like that for a long time. >> Okay. That's called a "Synet," S-Y-N-E-T. That's the company. Windy31, that's the model. And it's a USB dongle you plug in. And through the USB bus it picks up the network connection of that machine, which presumably is wired. >> How do you spell "Windy." >> Windy. >> Like, W-I-N-D-Y? >> Like you. Yeah. >> Oh. >> And you plug this in -- we got a lot vile to get out this first show of the year. >> No kidding. >> They Windy31. And then it's going to relay it around. It's gonna be, I think, a $60.00 part, MSRP, so it should be less than that street. Okay? >> Oh, that's outstanding. That's -- I know I heard you mention it on the last show, and you didn't say what it was. [Inaudible]. >> Yeah, it's -- it's an odd little product. Yeah, I'm seeing street prices as low as $49.50. We show it, you know, at that price at Buy.com, and they're highly reputable, so I'd go there. We give it a -- what did we give it? A three and a half stars. The only bugs is no Mac support, so if you're dealing with a Mac, you're out of luck. And this -- got no end support either. This is gonna be -- you know, traditional Wi-Fi, so G. And we think the throughput could be a little better, but this isn't a high performance network anyways. >> It's no -- it's a wireless router. So you can't connect to it wirelessly through a Mac? >> There's got to be -- there's got -- well, yeah, it goes into the USB port. It's obviously making some connection. >> So you can't share a Mac. >> Right. >> Okay. Gotcha. >> You can't share from a Mac, but a Mac to other machines. >> To share it the other way. Okay. >> Yeah, a Mac can be a client of it. It can't be a server of it. >> And now that I got the link, I'll throw that in the show notes at blog.cnettv.com. >> Cool. Okay, let's get another one. Which one do you want to talk? >> Let's go on down to North Carolina, Miss M. >> Woohoo. >> Hey Miss M. >> Hey. >> Thanks for calling CNET Live. >> Thanks. Hey, Tom, how are you? >> We're doing good. Good to talk to you. >> Good, it's nice to talk to you all. >> And you sound just like I hopped you would. That's a compliment, by the way. Okay, Miss M, what's on your mind? >> I was curious about the differences between the first generation and second-generation iTouch. >> All right, we got Molly digging up the differences. The biggest difference is the headphone jack, right Molly? >> It's actually not. I was positive that the biggest difference was that they would change the headphone jack, but apparently not. They did make some changes, though, that were very highly -- or highly requested, including adding external volume controls, which they didn't have before. The differences are mostly design. So the second generation has those external volume controls, a built-in speaker. It has sort of the more contoured back, so it got a little smoother. And then it has built in Nike Plus support. So, you know, depending on whether you care about those things or not, if you found a super-cheap first generation iPod Touch -- of course, then the other main difference was the capacity. I think the second generation went up to 32 gigs. But that's about it. Not too much, and they both run, now, the version two software, so you can get all the apps and everything. >> And that version two software is $10.00 difference, right? >> Yeah, I think they got it down to $10.00 if you want to add the support for the application store. So, yes. >> Oh, is that the only thing that the $10.00 does? >> Well, yeah. And then you -- so it basically lets you upgrade to version 2.0 and then have the -- it adds the apps, I think, that were available. I think what the $10.00 does is add the apps that were available originally only on the iPhone, like the mail app and Safari. >> Gotcha. >> Yeah. So that's worth having. >> Okay. Great. Well that's a big help. I sure appreciate that. And I had found a good deal on a first generation. That's why I was asking. >> Oh, yeah. Go for it. >> All right Miss M. >> Thank you very much. >> Thanks for the call. >> Thanks. >> Thanks Miss M. Appreciate it. >> Okay, >> Brian Tong might be on vacation this week, but that didn't stop him from leaving us with an Insider Secret to share. MacBook Pro owners, this one's for you. Take a look. ^M00:27:53 >> Do you have a new MacBook Pro, and you want to install your own hard drive in it? I'm Brian Tong, and in this Insider's Secret, we're gonna show you the tools you need to make it happen. ^M00:28:01 [ Music ] ^M00:28:10 So first up, here's a list of what you'll need. A two and a half inch serial ATA laptop hard drive, a T6 torque head screwdriver, a Phillips head screwdriver, and USB 2.0 hard drive enclosure if you want to make a back up of your files onto the new hard drive. So let's go ahead and get those. And once you're mail guy drops off the goods, you can get started. Okay. Here we go. Thanks, man. Have a nice day. All right, let's put the new hard drive in that we'll be using on this USB 2.0 enclosure. These are pretty easy to find. Connect it to your computer with a USB cable, and it will prompt you to format it. Or got to the disk utility app to do that. If you want to copy all your files over from the original hard drive, a quick and free app you can use is Carbon Copy Cloner. So once all the files are copied over, we're gonna shut down the MacBook Pro, and make sure it's off. Then let's pop the latch on the back of the machine, pull up to remove the faceplate, and you'll see the drive there. Use the Phillips head screwdriver to remove this screw and the bracket it's connected to. You'll see a tab on the internal hard drive, and pull that out to remove the serial ATA connector from the hard drive. Next we'll use the torque head screwdriver to remove the four mounting screws on the sides of the hard drive. Now, keep them nearby because you don't want them to roll away. Take out the new drive from the enclosure, and now put the four screws you just removed onto the new drive. Now, once that's done, put the new hard drive in the same way that you took the old hard drive out. We're just gonna pop it into place. Make sure it fits snug. Put the faceplate back on. And now you're good to go. So let's fire this bad boy up. ^M00:29:47 And you hear the noise. And we are good. Now, big thanks to Anthony Neilson [assumed spelling] for entrusting me to treat his computer the right way. There's your Insider Secret for replacing the hard drive in the new MacBook Pro. Use it wisely. ^M00:30:01 [ Music ] ^M00:30:04 >> Okay. We're gonna take a last email here to see that live at CNET.com. Paul wrote in from Newcastle upon Tyne. >> Oh, an aristocrat. >> I love the beer they make in your neck of the woods. "Hi Molly and Tom, from the not so sunny UK." >> Don't forget Brian next time. >> "First a note of thanks for the CES coverage, which was wonderful, more so as we had all of 30 minutes of coverage on TV here in the UK. Anyway, the question is I know we all want faster and faster broadband speeds, but what do you consider a fast enough speed at the moment? It would be nice to hear your thoughts on this. And I'm running at about 45 megabits on one of those new fiber services." >> I have a feeling Paul was just showing off. >> He's just showing off. >> Serious. That it such a -- that is just a red herring of a question. >> Let's take the question seriously anyway. >> I'll take that. Thank you. >> 45? >> Done. Is that good enough for here? >> And I would prefer to be synchronous because I don't want slower uploads. >> But I think -- I think a lot of people have this question of, like, okay, I see that I can get 8 or 16 from cable. I can go up to, you know, to FIOS get something more. Do I need to do that? And I would say it depends on what you want to do. If you're just emailing and surfing the web for text, you probably can do okay with DSL, with 1.5. You'll be just fine still. But if you want to do any kind of video, any kind of video streaming, you're probably going to want to get up to -- I'd say at least eight. >> Yeah, and you need to be -- >> Six minimum. >> Six is a minimum, but Brian Cooley was saying before we came back that, you know, you have to -- now, say Brian Cooley and Brian Tong only, they have two names. That's just how it is. You really are only gonna get three if you pay for six. >> Yeah. >> And so you need to keep that in mind. And be realistic about what those video needs are. If you're seriously gonna start watching a lot of Hulu, then you're gonna have to pay a little bit more for extra bandwidth. >> Yeah, cut everything in half for reality, and don't forget to get the nice, chunky uplink. That's almost more important in some usages than the down. If you get three megabits or four megabits down, that's gonna be good for a lot of applications. But if you're provider couples that with a half megabit going up, and you're doing any kind of uploading of any significant size, then you're gonna feel really constrained. It's gonna be like a dual personality connection. >> When I was 1.5 DSL, I was able to stream a video, but it -- as long as no one else on the network did anything. >> Yeah, because you were at 786 reality. >> And that's another thing to remember. Another thing to remember is -- no, I was getting like 1.3 when I did the speed tests. >> Very good line. >> But the problem was you couldn't share it out. So that's another thing to consider is how many people -- how many devices -- >> Oh, right. >> -- not even people are gonna be using because -- >> Yeah, how are you gonna divide [inaudible]? >> -- DSL might be good enough for video if it's just you and your desktop computer and nothing else. >> Yeah. >> But if you got an Xbox and an updating Direct TV TiVo, or just a regular old TiVo, and then a couple of other people on a laptop, and then somebody slurping your wireless from a shady sedan out front, you know? >> That guy. >> You're gonna want to get more megabits. >> That guy. That's me. >> Yeah. >> And then one other thing to remember. Google around because I don't know how every system works, but it used to be for the longest time the cable architecture was peered in certain pockets around the neighborhood. So you would have to compete with your neighbors -- >> Yeah. >> -- for some of the node. I think the structure is still basically that way, at least here in the U.S., so you got to scrub some speed off for that if you've got greedy neighbors. >> They manage it really well, but I still notice that it happens sometimes. >> Yeah. >> All right. We got to go. >> Whew. >> Geek philosopher, Steven Johnson, the author of this book -- >> Greek philosopher? >> -- "The Invention of Air" -- geek. >> Oh, geek philosopher. I thought they were all dead. >> -- will be with us next week to talk about invention of air. >> And we, of course, will be right back here, just like we are today, taking your calls live at 888-900-CNET. That's CNET Live right here at 4PM Eastern, next Thursday. >> That's 1PM Pacific Time, if you're out on the West Coast like us. >> And it is 11 AM Hawaiian. >> See you guys. >> See you next week. >> Bye. ^M00:33:32 [ Music ]